Vehicle overview

The 2013 Chevrolet Suburban is a serious family-hauling machine. Its robust powertrain and truck-based structure provide enough burly muscle to tow sizable trailers. The cabin provides upwards of nine seats plus a large cargo area to carry those passengers' luggage. Whether you're going across town or across the country, no other type of vehicle can boast this jack-of-all-trades ability to simultaneously transport lots of people and their toys.

The only problem with all this potential is that very few people truly need these extreme capabilities often enough to justify owning a massive vehicle like this. For hauling people and stuff, a minivan like the Honda Odyssey or a large car-based crossover vehicle like the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse or its Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia clones will be more sensible choices. They can haul almost as many people (eight maximum versus nine) in a more comfortable cabin, return much better fuel economy and are easier to drive and maneuver.

Yet those other vehicles can't tow heavy boats or campers. For that extra muscle, you really will need a Chevy Suburban or its GMC Yukon XL twin or maybe one of their worthy competitors, which include the Ford Expedition EL and Toyota Sequoia. Both the Ford and Toyota also offer a more practical fold-flat third-row seat.

Ultimately it comes down to honestly assessing whether you really need a big truck's passenger, cargo and towing capacities enough to cancel out the negatives -- mainly poor fuel economy and ponderous handling -- that come with driving such a traditional large SUV. If the answer is yes, the 2013 Chevy Suburban is definitely worthy of your consideration.