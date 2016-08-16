Used 2016 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
9,702 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,664 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,698$7,720 Below Market
- 60,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,542$4,008 Below Market
- 87,700 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$3,335 Below Market
- 88,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,998$3,854 Below Market
- 112,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,490$2,925 Below Market
- 90,400 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,430$2,885 Below Market
- 167,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000$2,091 Below Market
- 83,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$3,128 Below Market
- 86,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,988$5,068 Below Market
- 69,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,984
- 87,472 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,539$3,464 Below Market
- certified
2016 Ford Explorer Sport39,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,991
- 39,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,900
- 64,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,299$3,431 Below Market
- 45,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,799$2,641 Below Market
- 100,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,800$3,911 Below Market
- 94,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,300$4,057 Below Market
- 63,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,999$3,576 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Explorer searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.4131 Reviews
Report abuse
C.M.,08/16/2016
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
If you want a SUV that has great acceleration, the bells and whistles technology has to offer and fits your family comfortably for long road trips this is the car for you! I originally had a 2014 Limited Ford Explorer but 290hp is not enough for a heavy SUV. (aka CUV) So I traded it in for a 2016 Explorer Sport and WOW love this one! With 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque it's the engine my Explorer needed. My husband and I tested it in the real world. We were able to get 0-60 in 6 seconds flat, not bad for amateur drivers;). This car is so comfortable for long road trips. Traveled straight for 9 hours with my husband (um we did stop for bathroom breaks three times) , my 81yr old mom, my 6'1 tall son and his girlfriend and every one was so comfortable. I know people think the third row leg room is small, but my son is 6'1 and he rode in the third row just fine. My 81yr old mom is able to get in second row seats very easily because the design of the foot entry is lower then other SUV's. For example she couldn't get in the Jeep Grand Cherokee I was thinking of getting before I bought my Ford. I also love the new additional front camera on my Sport it helps me menuever tight corners like at some fast food drive-thrus. My Sport is loaded with Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot warning which is a definite plus, we used it all the time during our 9hr road trip. Sorry to read some reviewer's Explorers breaking down on road trips, but my personal experience with my 2014 Explorer Limited and now my 2016 Explorer Sport is that they both have been driven with no problems except the Sync system shut down twice and we had to reboot it by turning off the car and then on again, other than that absolutely no problems with engine, comfort or technology. 13,800 miles driven so far. Update 2018: After putting in 30,000 miles we still had no problem with our 2016 Ford Explorer Sport except for the Sync system which was really slow. All is solved now! We traded it in for a 2018 Ford Explorer Sport with the 365 hp eco boost engine. (Note: This is NOT the XL with the outside sport trim, I don’t know why Ford decided to offer that, it confuses people!) It’s loaded with 2nd row bucket seats which I highly recommend. I’m so happy with the new 2018 Sync system, it works like a dream! It has Apple Car Play and Android Auto capabilities! Umm..It’s just my own taste but the Explorer Platinum model is just too fancy for me. I’m done now. This 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a keeper! It’s now August 2019 and my Ford Explorer Sport is very dependable! Absolutely nothing wrong with it and I still love it.
Related Ford Explorer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2015
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2010
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016
- Used Porsche 911 2017
- Used Nissan Titan XD 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2011
- Used Audi S5 2014
- Used Audi A4 allroad 2017
- Used INFINITI QX50 2014
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2012
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2014
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2012
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2015
- Used Kia K900 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Transit Connect Seattle WA
- Used Ford Focus ST West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Kansas City KS
- Used Ford Transit Connect Jersey City NJ
- Used Ford Focus Worcester MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Bloomington IL
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Atlanta GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision