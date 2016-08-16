Used 2016 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

If you want a SUV that has great acceleration, the bells and whistles technology has to offer and fits your family comfortably for long road trips this is the car for you! I originally had a 2014 Limited Ford Explorer but 290hp is not enough for a heavy SUV. (aka CUV) So I traded it in for a 2016 Explorer Sport and WOW love this one! With 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque it's the engine my Explorer needed. My husband and I tested it in the real world. We were able to get 0-60 in 6 seconds flat, not bad for amateur drivers;). This car is so comfortable for long road trips. Traveled straight for 9 hours with my husband (um we did stop for bathroom breaks three times) , my 81yr old mom, my 6'1 tall son and his girlfriend and every one was so comfortable. I know people think the third row leg room is small, but my son is 6'1 and he rode in the third row just fine. My 81yr old mom is able to get in second row seats very easily because the design of the foot entry is lower then other SUV's. For example she couldn't get in the Jeep Grand Cherokee I was thinking of getting before I bought my Ford. I also love the new additional front camera on my Sport it helps me menuever tight corners like at some fast food drive-thrus. My Sport is loaded with Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot warning which is a definite plus, we used it all the time during our 9hr road trip. Sorry to read some reviewer's Explorers breaking down on road trips, but my personal experience with my 2014 Explorer Limited and now my 2016 Explorer Sport is that they both have been driven with no problems except the Sync system shut down twice and we had to reboot it by turning off the car and then on again, other than that absolutely no problems with engine, comfort or technology. 13,800 miles driven so far. Update 2018: After putting in 30,000 miles we still had no problem with our 2016 Ford Explorer Sport except for the Sync system which was really slow. All is solved now! We traded it in for a 2018 Ford Explorer Sport with the 365 hp eco boost engine. (Note: This is NOT the XL with the outside sport trim, I don’t know why Ford decided to offer that, it confuses people!) It’s loaded with 2nd row bucket seats which I highly recommend. I’m so happy with the new 2018 Sync system, it works like a dream! It has Apple Car Play and Android Auto capabilities! Umm..It’s just my own taste but the Explorer Platinum model is just too fancy for me. I’m done now. This 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a keeper! It’s now August 2019 and my Ford Explorer Sport is very dependable! Absolutely nothing wrong with it and I still love it.

