Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    121,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,888

    $6,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    77,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,994

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select

    71,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,991

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve

    63,175 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,877

    $1,945 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve

    83,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,195

    $3,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select

    45,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,000

    $2,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    42,518 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    77,945 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $2,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select

    66,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $28,350

    $2,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve

    51,743 miles
    Great Deal

    $36,789

    $1,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve

    48,251 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    13,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,966

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    29,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,946

    $3,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in White
    certified

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    44,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $35,890

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select

    189,527 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,913

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator Select

    27,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $34,900

    $1,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select

    49,468 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,997

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve

    33,070 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,998

    $676 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (40%)
Exceeded expectations until the repairs
John Boyer,09/22/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned seven Expeditions and had wonderful experience with all of them. Very capable but unreliable. I test drove a 2016 Expedition and then a Lincoln Navigator. Navigator was superior fit, finish, ride and very quiet in comparison. I own a Lexus LS 460 sedan which is top of line Lexus. My Navigator is actually quieter than the Lexus. I was astounded. Other large SUVs such as Tahoe, Escalade, QX 80 did not have the capacity or the ride that I wanted. Also I had read about reliability issues on other vehicles. I have been driving large SUVs for 19 years and found this car is just easy to drive. So, I bought the 2wd Navigator Reserve. I could not be more afraid of a vehicle. Huge regrets. Since I last posted this review I had a total engine failure due to EGR valve. It was an item subject to a service bulletin. Lincoln should fix all of them before a breakdown. I was put in a dangerous position when it failed. Other than that, vehicle is still a wonder. I am now at about 19000 miles. After 43000 miles had issue of a slight squeak with steering colum cowel which was fixed under warranty. At just 51000 miles and out of warranty the throttle body failed again. It cost $850 to fix it. I am now on my third throttle body. I was told by dealer that the problem is the electronics in the throttle body that failed. Vehicle is dangerously unreliable at this point. Ford and Lincoln have no service bulletin on this but they probably should. As long as I have owned vehicles I have never heard of even one failing and I have two failures. Be wary.
Report abuse
