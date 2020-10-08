Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 121,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,888$6,471 Below Market
Nissan of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, RECENT TURNERSVILLE TRADE IN, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***This AS-IS 2016 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR SELECT 4WD *** is in unbelievable condition. It runs great and drives like new***WITH ONLY 121,574 MILES*** It is the perfect vehicle FOR YOUR NEXT FAMILY VACATION ***Buy with confidence it is very reliable***It has been very well maintained***Do not pass this one up***The interior is immaculate***The carpets look good***The exterior is like new***You must see this one to believe it***Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentives up to $500***Innovation That Excites*** DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS., Navigator Select, 4D Sport Utility, 4WD, Black, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Security system, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JTXGEL04545
Stock: N04545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,994
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Dual-Headrest Dvd By Invision Power Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 2Nd Row Heated Seats Ebony; Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT5GEL00922
Stock: GEL00922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 71,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,991$1,865 Below Market
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4WD, 14 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nav
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT2GEL06716
Stock: W14039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 63,175 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,877$1,945 Below Market
Dundee Ford - East Dundee / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Black 2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 4WD, Leather.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Plush ride; roomy third-row seat; typically less expensive than comparable rivals. Source: EdmundsLOW RATES ....CALL FOR DETAILS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT6GEL01381
Stock: P6939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 83,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,195$3,385 Below Market
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This Lincoln is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT8GEL04234
Stock: 7915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 45,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,000$2,351 Below Market
Koons Ford of Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select, CarFax 1 Owner, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Touchscreen Controls, Navigation, Power Moonroof, SiriusXM Radio, Leather Seating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT5GEL12011
Stock: 0PL65908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 42,518 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
ONLY 42,329 Miles! Select trim, Black Velvet exterior and Ebony interior. Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, WHEELS: 20" DARK FINISH ALUMINUM, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Hitch . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation. Lincoln Select with Black Velvet exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 380 HP at 5250 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 20" DARK FINISH ALUMINUM, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD). MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "Thanks to its independent rear suspension, the Navigator has an excellent ride quality. and shows surprising poise around turns for such a big vehicle. Alongside competitors like the Escalade and GL-Class, the Lincoln Navigator is arguably the best-handling, and truly feels smaller than it is.".OUR OFFERINGSAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT7GEL03519
Stock: UEL03519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 77,945 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,995$2,340 Below Market
Brown & Brown Auto Center - Mesa / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT2GEL00902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$28,350$2,606 Below Market
Car Zone USA - West Monroe / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3HT8GEL07391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,743 milesGreat Deal
$36,789$1,388 Below Market
Cummins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Weatherford / Oklahoma
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4WD, Beige Leather. Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) We stock New Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick we can say YES we have it all and we are closer than you think! From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Used car, truck or SUV you’ve come to the right place. Call us today or visit www.cumminsautogroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT6GEL06845
Stock: D90451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2020
- 48,251 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2016 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr 4WD 4dr Reserve features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat with a Dune Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT4GEL11008
Stock: L11008DS71319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 13,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,966
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select RWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged NON-SMOKER, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE, Ebony Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : Ebony Leather, 14 Speakers, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: THX II, Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: HD w/Single CD/DVD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 54883 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Call today to test it out! *Price does not include cost of certification ( if applicable) and dealer adds. See dealer for details*. Reviews: * Plush ride; roomy third-row seat; typically less expensive than comparable rivals. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT9GEL04929
Stock: CP1876A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select29,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$35,946$3,467 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria - Alexandria / Kentucky
Certified. Ingot Silver Metallic 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 1 OWNER, SIRIUS XM RADIO, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, 3RD ROW SEATS, NAVIGATION, NAVI/ GPS, NON-RENTAL, LOCAL TRADE, NON-SMOKER, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, SYNC 3, 4WD, Ebony Leather, Equipment Group 200A Select.Recent Arrival!Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 200 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyThis 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select comes equipped with Equipment Group 200A Select, Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, Ebony Leather, 14 Speakers, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT7GEL05331
Stock: 74351
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2016 Lincoln Navigator Select44,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,890$1,846 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2016 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR SELECT 3.5L! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $70,225.00! POWER MOONROOF, SECOND ROW HEATED SEATS, COOLED FRONT SEATS, THX II CERTIFIED AUDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 10/22/2022 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! White Platinum Metallic Exterior, Medium Stone Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: 3.5L Ecoboost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic O/D Transmission, 2nd Row Leather 40/20/40 Bench, Power Moonroof, 20' Dark Finish Polished Aluminum Wheels, Second Row Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Deploy Running Boards, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Satin Aluminum Grille, HID Headlamps, Roof Rails, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather/Wood Steering Wheel w/ Audio Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory, Power 3rd Row Fold Flat Seat, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Rear Aux Climate Control, Ambient Lighting, Power Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory, Power Fold/Heated/Signal/Memory Mirror, Voice Activated Navigation System, Sync3, THX II Certified Audio System, Satellite Radio, Forward Reverse Sensing System, Remote Keyless w/ Keypad, MyKey, Trailer Sway Control, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear View Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Side Impact Protection System, Safety Canopy System, Passive Anti-Theft Securilock System, SOS Post Crash System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2JT8GEL07072
Stock: XX5890
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 189,527 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,913
AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas
Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Velvet Ebony; Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select. This Lincoln includes: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Lincoln Navigator L Select offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lincoln Navigator L. More information about the 2016 Lincoln Navigator L: The Lincoln Navigator competes with the Cadillac Escalade. The Navigator features an extensive luxury-oriented standard-equipment list as well as an impressive list of available options. The Navigator features impressive cargo and towing capacity. Available 4-wheel drive makes the Lincoln a very capable vehicle that is also among the most luxurious rides available. Interesting features of this model are luxury emphasis, Efficient turbocharged V6 engine, and Lots of space for people and cargo, strong towing capacity All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3HT8GEL08606
Stock: GEL08606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 27,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$34,900$1,157 Below Market
Hedrick's Chevrolet - Clovis / California
Family owned since 1944. 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Audio Package, Climate Package, License Plate Front Mount Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Sound Package, Standard Suspension Package, Steel Wheels, Suspension Package, Technology Package, Trim Package, Value Package, Navigator Select, 4D Sport Utility, EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Ebony w/Upgraded Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Equipment Group 200A Select, Navigation System. Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Proudly serving the Central Valley. Call us today at: 559/291-7711. Reviews: * Plush ride; roomy third-row seat; typically less expensive than comparable rivals. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator Select with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2HT5GEL09822
Stock: U5132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 49,468 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$33,997$975 Below Market
Beaman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
***!!Pro-Certified Lifetime Powertrain Warranty***ask Dealer for full details***, Navigator L Select, 4WD, Ebony Leather.*** PRICE INCLUDES $750 FINANCE COUPON***2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!!!**We serve greater Nashville, Chattanoga, Hermitage, Brentwood, La Vergn, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Franklin and Williamson County,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Select with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3JT4GEL09567
Stock: 0009567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,070 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,998$676 Below Market
Auto Express - Lafayette / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Non-Smoker, 2 Keys, 4 New Tires, DVD Rear seat entertainment package, Bluetooth, Accident Free Carfax History Report, Remote Start, Touch-Screen, Carpet Floor Mats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, 3rd Row Seating, Adjustable pedals, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Dual-Headrest DVD by Invision, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Premium audio system: THX II, Radio: HD w/Single CD/DVD Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera, Remote keyless entry, Reserve Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22 20-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin TurbochargedAuto Express offers Online Shopping. You can buy from anywhere in the USA and have it shipped straight to your door. Shopping Online is safe and easy: 1. Choose your vehicle. 2. Select Your Payment. 3. Value Your Trade-In. 4. Electronically Sign Your Paperwork. 5. Schedule Your Delivery. At your request, I would be happy to send you a link to get started with Online Shopping. Odometer is 17693 miles below market average!In an effort to limit your time at our dealership, Auto Express can expedite your entire process online. Start the process by texting us at 317-830-5726. At your request, I would be happy to send you a Walk Around Video of this vehicle. Or visit our website at www.AutoExpressCars.com Auto Express was awarded One of the top 50 Independent Auto Dealers in the USA. No Commissions, No Pressure!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ3LT7GEL08359
Stock: P17090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Navigator searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
- 5(60%)
- 4(40%)
Related Lincoln Navigator info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Aviator Macon GA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Tempe AZ
- Used Lincoln Corsair Lynchburg VA
- Used Lincoln MKS New York NY
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Long Island City NY
- Used Lincoln Corsair Colorado Springs CO
- Used Lincoln MKS Ann Arbor MI
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Mountain View CA
- Used Lincoln Corsair West Palm Beach FL
- Used Lincoln Navigator Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018 Lakeland FL
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2018 San Antonio TX
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2017 Rockville MD
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020