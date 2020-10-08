Used 2016 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me

I have owned seven Expeditions and had wonderful experience with all of them. Very capable but unreliable. I test drove a 2016 Expedition and then a Lincoln Navigator. Navigator was superior fit, finish, ride and very quiet in comparison. I own a Lexus LS 460 sedan which is top of line Lexus. My Navigator is actually quieter than the Lexus. I was astounded. Other large SUVs such as Tahoe, Escalade, QX 80 did not have the capacity or the ride that I wanted. Also I had read about reliability issues on other vehicles. I have been driving large SUVs for 19 years and found this car is just easy to drive. So, I bought the 2wd Navigator Reserve. I could not be more afraid of a vehicle. Huge regrets. Since I last posted this review I had a total engine failure due to EGR valve. It was an item subject to a service bulletin. Lincoln should fix all of them before a breakdown. I was put in a dangerous position when it failed. Other than that, vehicle is still a wonder. I am now at about 19000 miles. After 43000 miles had issue of a slight squeak with steering colum cowel which was fixed under warranty. At just 51000 miles and out of warranty the throttle body failed again. It cost $850 to fix it. I am now on my third throttle body. I was told by dealer that the problem is the electronics in the throttle body that failed. Vehicle is dangerously unreliable at this point. Ford and Lincoln have no service bulletin on this but they probably should. As long as I have owned vehicles I have never heard of even one failing and I have two failures. Be wary.

