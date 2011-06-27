Vehicle overview

The 800-pound gorilla within the large SUV segment, the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is nearly untouchable when it comes to providing an abundance of space and utility. Even in this era of the crossover SUV, the Suburban has stayed true to its roots. It still uses a robust, traditional body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle and is powered by a large V8 engine. Yet despite its formidable size, the Suburban has agreeable road manners, thanks to its easy steering, compliant ride and hushed demeanor on long freeway cruises.

Another thing that hasn't changed is the big 'Burban's thirst for fuel. Despite its V8 engines having cylinder deactivation technology (they can run on just four cylinders under light-load situations), a Suburban will be hard-pressed to average much over 13 or 14 mpg. But in fairness it's no worse than any other large SUV, and for those who truly need nine-passenger seating capacity and acres of cargo space, the Suburban is really only matched by its GMC Yukon XL clone and a few full-size vans.

That said, there are a few other considerations in this segment. The Ford Expedition EL boasts similar dimensions to the Suburban and is a bit more versatile, thanks to its fold-flat third-row seats, but it only seats eight and is down on performance compared to the Chevy. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room. Overall, those needing massive interior space as well as enough grunt to tow heavy loads will find a lot to like with the immensely capable 2010 Chevrolet Suburban.