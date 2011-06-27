  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2010 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to nine people, class-leading cargo capacity, lots of standard and optional features, comfortable ride, smooth V8.
  • Third-row seat is bulky and doesn't fold into the floor, acceleration is sluggish under full load, portly curb weight hampers handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is a compelling choice for those who need a traditional full-size SUV with massive passenger, cargo and towing capacities. We just wonder how many people really do.

Vehicle overview

The 800-pound gorilla within the large SUV segment, the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is nearly untouchable when it comes to providing an abundance of space and utility. Even in this era of the crossover SUV, the Suburban has stayed true to its roots. It still uses a robust, traditional body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle and is powered by a large V8 engine. Yet despite its formidable size, the Suburban has agreeable road manners, thanks to its easy steering, compliant ride and hushed demeanor on long freeway cruises.

Another thing that hasn't changed is the big 'Burban's thirst for fuel. Despite its V8 engines having cylinder deactivation technology (they can run on just four cylinders under light-load situations), a Suburban will be hard-pressed to average much over 13 or 14 mpg. But in fairness it's no worse than any other large SUV, and for those who truly need nine-passenger seating capacity and acres of cargo space, the Suburban is really only matched by its GMC Yukon XL clone and a few full-size vans.

That said, there are a few other considerations in this segment. The Ford Expedition EL boasts similar dimensions to the Suburban and is a bit more versatile, thanks to its fold-flat third-row seats, but it only seats eight and is down on performance compared to the Chevy. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room. Overall, those needing massive interior space as well as enough grunt to tow heavy loads will find a lot to like with the immensely capable 2010 Chevrolet Suburban.

2010 Chevrolet Suburban models

The 2010 Chevrolet Suburban full-size SUV is available in 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 models, each available in either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. All are available in the base LS and midlevel LT, while the top-shelf LTZ model is available as a 1500 only.

The LS comes standard with 17-inch wheels, side assist steps, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a power driver seat, full power accessories, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, dual-zone climate control, rear-seat air-conditioning and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, auxiliary audio/USB jacks and satellite radio. The LT adds foglamps, luggage-rack rails, a locking rear differential, power front bucket seats, leather upholstery, rear audio system controls with two headphone jacks, additional power outlets (for a total of five), tri-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting, rear parking assist and an upgraded Bose audio system with a six-CD changer.

The Suburban LTZ gets 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, the Autoride rear air suspension, premium leather upholstery, upgraded heated and cooled front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-folding second-row seats with heat and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

Many of the features that are standard on upper trim levels are available on the LS or LT via packages or individual options. Other major options for the Suburban include 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, a heavy-duty tow package (with an integrated trailer brake controller), an off-road package, a navigation system, a rearview camera, power-retracting running boards and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2010 Highlights

For the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban, the 2LT trim level is dropped, reducing the trims to simply LS, LT and LTZ. There are also a few equipment changes, whose highlights include new audio systems (with a standard USB port) and the adoption of front side airbags.

Performance & mpg

Chevrolet offers two engine choices for the 2010 Suburban. The 1500 versions come with a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. On the 2500, a 6.0-liter V8 that pumps out 352 hp and 382 lb-ft of torque comes standard. Both V8s are matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. With either the 1500 or 2500 model, buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Suburban 2500 can tow up to 9,600 pounds.

Combined fuel economy for the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from about 14 mpg combined to 16 mpg combined, depending on the model and the engine. Obviously, towing and driving with a heavy load can drop these numbers significantly.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Suburbans, as are stability control, GM's OnStar emergency communications system, front-seat side airbags and a three-row side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor. A blind-spot warning system is also available on the LTZ trim.

In government crash tests, the Chevy Suburban was awarded a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal collisions. Side-impact testing with the new side-impact airbags hadn't been preformed as of this writing, but last year's Suburban still earned a top five-star rating for side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is fairly quick for its size and can get to 60 mph in less than 9 seconds. However, the 5.3-liter V8 Suburban doesn't feel nearly so quick when carrying a load of passengers. And with a hefty curb weight ranging from 5,600 to 6,300 pounds, the Suburban, not surprisingly, doesn't feel nimble around city street corners. But the cabin is quiet at speed and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps.

Interior

Like other vehicles in GM's portfolio, the Suburban's interior has greatly improved over the years. Materials quality is good and controls are logically laid out. With its standard third row, the 2010 Suburban can seat up to nine people -- a total surpassed only by full-size vans. Although the Suburban's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the third-row seats must be removed manually to optimize cargo space. Based on our experience, those dense seats feel as if they're constructed of cast iron, and removing them requires not only a strong back but the ability to wrestle them out from deep inside the interior.

Cargo capacity is immense, as one would expect, with a maximum of 137.4 cubic feet. That's 17 cubes bigger than a Toyota Sequoia and a full 40 cubes larger than a Nissan Armada.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(69%)
4(15%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first Chevrolet Suburban LT
Phil,10/14/2010
Great on long distance traveling. During summer we drove about 600 miles comfortably over Donner Pass and the Grapevine (both ways)without stopping for gasoline or needing a break. Outside temperature ranged from 80 (Reno) to 113 degrees (Bakersfield), but inside it was about 72. Still showing 19.2 mpg with mix of city/rural driving, but I am usually light on the gas pedal except when climbing hills. Up to now I am very happy with purchase and ability to fit in lots of people and infant seats. Easy access to the 3rd row and the large cargo area for carrying weekly groceries or bulky items. I think a full sized mattress would fit with rear seat removed and 2nd row folded. XM radio
Fun to drive & safe!
tom,12/02/2010
We are very happy with our new Suburban LTZ. We were able to get one of the last 2010 models. So far, everything is great. Impressed with the NAV, particularly compared to our Acura MDX. OnStar is also impressive, but a bit expensive once the free trial is up. Very smooth ride, quiet, and a great sound system. Sufficient power and the cylinder management really seems to help with gas mileage. It is a big car, so it takes time to get used to the braking. We now have plenty of room for the kids and dog.
Great family hauler
jeff ecker,10/17/2018
LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
With four kids and doing a lot of winter traveling in New England this Suburban was perfect. Holds all of our gear, feels safe on the road and no vehicle is better driving on the highway with a car full. Mechanically solid. Electronics leave a bit to be desired. Little things like cruise control and rear window wiper stopped working for no known reason. Brakes have to be replaced more often than normal and the front suspension has had to be rebuilt. But it's a heave vehicle so I guess that's normal and to be expected.
I love my Suburban!
Cissy,06/04/2010
I read Jen's review and while the sunroof leak is regrettable, it sounds to me like the dealership is the real problem. That is unfortunate. My Z71 4WD Suburban has performed flawlessly, providing reliable service day after day. I drive ranch roads and tow a boat and do a fair amount of highway driving. lots of different surfaces and conditions, and this vehicle carries me everywhere in comfort AND holds everything I can stuff into it. I've had no problems whatsoever and have complete confidence in the Suburban. If you can stand the gas mileage - you don't buy a Suburban to get great mileage - then I highly recommend this great truck. And no, I don't sell them.
See all 13 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

