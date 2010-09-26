Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas

Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rearview Camera System Luggage Rack Center Rails Custom Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This outstanding example of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ is offered by AutoNation Ford Katy . This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine The Chevrolet Suburban is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Chevrolet Suburban LTZ. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban: The 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban both offer excellent cargo and towing capacity, with the Suburban 2500 rated to pull as much as 9,700 pounds. A new active fuel management system helps mitigate fuel economy issues associated with the big V8 engine, and an optional third-row seat can expand passenger-carrying capacity to nine. The new frame-up redesign for 2007 makes the Tahoe and Suburban more powerful, efficient, and better looking than ever before. Interesting features of this model are Capacious cargo space, room for nine, and comfy rough-road capability.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK16377R276975

Stock: 7R276975

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020