Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 218,969 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,500$2,264 Below Market
Domino Motors - Sac City / Iowa
This used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in Sac City, IOWA is worth a look. This SUV's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 5.3L V8 Amber Bronze Metallic SUV that offers drivers flexible cargo options. Motor was replaced at around 175,000 miles. Transmission was rebuilt at around 175,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC16017J218815
Stock: 2729B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2019
- 200,228 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,814 Below Market
Courtesy Cars - Independence / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16307G301506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,012 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,922$1,023 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ 4D Sport Utility Summit White 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel4WD, Lt Titanium/Dk Titanium Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16367G313496
Stock: TT200270B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 182,044 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,595$1,138 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NICE CLEAN MUST SEE WE TRADE OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC16077J229415
Stock: 229415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,495$239 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
1 Owner Suburban with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ Z71 1500 4x4. This vehicle is loaded with many options including running boards, towing package, tinted windows, premium alloy wheels, two-tone leather seats, rear bucket seats, rear media screen, rear heated seats, power sunroof, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, 3rd row seating, luggage rack, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16397G232346
Stock: 21262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,817 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,995$697 Below Market
Anderson & Koch Ford - North Branch / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16367G232479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 225,351 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,451$519 Below Market
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, DVD Entertainment System, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Bluetooth, Light Cashmere/Ebony Vinyl.2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ Gold Mist Metallic LTZ RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex FuelOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 3-Passenger 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Rear-View Camera System, Power Liftgate with Liftglass Rear Door System, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Floor Console with Storage Area, Decor Package, Cargo Shade, XM Satellite Radio, Rear Audio System Controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Emergency communication system: OnStar 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC160X7J272310
Stock: 21132T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 237,852 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,950
Manhattan Motors - Manhattan / Kansas
Introducing our 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4X4 showcased in Gold Metallic. Powered by a reliable 5.3 Liter V8 generating 285hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode. All the power and performance you need is here in our Four Wheel Drive SUV that can seat the whole crew comfortably while securing up to 18mpg on the highway. The exterior is enhanced by alloy wheels chrome accents roof rails and running boards. Inside our LT you will find luxury features you demand. Enjoy comfortable seating throughout a premium audio system as well as keyless entry and power windows and locks. Enjoy peace of mind knowing our Chevrolet provides 4 wheel ABS an army of airbags and daytime running lights to keep you out of harm's way. Load up everyone and head on your next adventure in this great Suburban LT! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Thanks for choosing Manhattan Motors. We recently won The Manhattan Mercury Readers' Choice Award for being the #1 Used Car Dealer. Buyers enjoy our laid back approach. No test drive routes or high-pressure salesmen. Our focus is to offer all of the information you need to help make the best decision for your family or business. Each one of our vehicles undergoes a 30-point vehicle inspection by Burnett Automotive Manhattan's #1 Auto Service Facility. We are also the area's only Independent USAA Certified Dealer offering discounts on purchases and interest rates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16317R260755
Stock: 260755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 229,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,400$663 Below Market
Valley Sales of Hastings - Hastings / Minnesota
Valley Buick GMC is pumped up to offer this superb-looking 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500LTinSummit White Beautifully equipped with Preferred Equipment Group 2LT (Cargo Shade, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Color-Keyed Mirror Caps, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front Round Fog Lamps, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Rear Audio System Controls, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, and Universal Home Remote), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 4WD, Lt Titanium/Dk Titanium Cloth, 17 x 7.5 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 20 x 8.5 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Reclining Leather-Appointed Bucket Seats, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Side Seat Adjuster, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/MP3 Compatible CD/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16327J205648
Stock: G6202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 172,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,981
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Assist Steps; Power-Retractable Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rearview Camera System Luggage Rack Center Rails Custom Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket Seats; Third Row 50/50 Split-Bench Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ is offered by AutoNation Ford Katy . This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The Chevrolet Suburban is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Chevrolet Suburban LTZ. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban: The 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban both offer excellent cargo and towing capacity, with the Suburban 2500 rated to pull as much as 9,700 pounds. A new active fuel management system helps mitigate fuel economy issues associated with the big V8 engine, and an optional third-row seat can expand passenger-carrying capacity to nine. The new frame-up redesign for 2007 makes the Tahoe and Suburban more powerful, efficient, and better looking than ever before. Interesting features of this model are Capacious cargo space, room for nine, and comfy rough-road capability. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16377R276975
Stock: 7R276975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 139,986 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16347G129772
Stock: P28095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 196,606 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Driver Memory, Tow Package, Backup Camera, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, DVD Entertainment System. Clean CARFAX. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ LTZ Graystone Metallic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16327J223213
Stock: B9966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 151,880 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
A stand out in its class, our 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4X4 presented in Graystone Metallic is sure to impress. Powered by a reliable 5.3 Liter V8 generating 285hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode. All the power and performance you need is here in our Four Wheel Drive SUV that can seat the whole crew comfortably while securing up to 18mpg on the highway. The exterior is enhanced by alloy wheels, chrome accents, roof rails, and running boards. Inside our LTZ, you will find luxury features you demand. Enjoy comfortable heated leather seats, a large sunroof, premium audio system, a rear DVD entertainment package as well as keyless entry, a full-color navigation system, and power windows and locks. Enjoy peace of mind knowing our Chevrolet provides 4 wheel ABS, an army of airbags and daytime running lights to keep you out of harm's way. Load up everyone and head on your next adventure in this great Suburban LTZ! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFC160X7G291182
Stock: 26163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,957
Abby's Autos - North Fort Myers / Florida
This Chevrolet Suburban is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. We are only minutes away from Estero, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC16057J303091
Stock: c13
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 229,961 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $8,995 * * 2007 ** Chevrolet * * Suburban * * LT 1500 4X4 * For a top driving experience, check out this 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4X4 with a rear air conditioning, a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a sleek gray exterior and an ebony interior. Looking to buy a safer SUV? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16317J158614
Stock: 158614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,929 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Look no further than our 2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4X4 displayed in Dark Blue Metallic. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 generating 310hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode. All the power and performance you need is here in our Four Wheel Drive SUV that can seat the whole crew comfortably while securing up to 20mpg on the highway. The exterior of this Suburban is enhanced by 17-inch wheels, roof rails, and assist steps. Inside our LT, you will find luxury features you demand. Enjoy heated leather front seating, full-color navigation, power sunroof, lots of comfortable legroom, air conditioning, cruise control, a premium AM/FM audio system with a CD player, and available satellite radio, as well as keyless entry and power windows and locks. The backseat passengers will enjoy just as many luxuries thanks to the rear DVD entertainment system! Enjoy peace of mind knowing our Chevrolet provides four-wheel ABS, StabiliTrak, an army of airbags, LATCH for child seats, a backup camera, tire pressure monitoring, and daytime running lights to keep you out of harm's way. Load up everyone and head on your next adventure in this great Suburban LT! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16357G173473
Stock: 18878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,900
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16397G233416
Stock: 21293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,642 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,800
AutoLinx - Vallejo / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16367J268266
Stock: 100085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
