Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

3,797 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Suburban Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,797 listings
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    218,969 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    200,228 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    172,012 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,922

    $1,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    182,044 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,595

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    154,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    $239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    212,817 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    225,351 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,451

    $519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    237,852 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    229,893 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,400

    $663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    172,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,981

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    139,986 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    196,606 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    151,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,957

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    229,961 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    208,929 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,975

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    182,642 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Suburban searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,797 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban
Overall Consumer Rating
4.297 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Replaced 2005 Durango
Clint,09/26/2010
Ready to leave on 3K mile trip from Saskatchewan Canada to Disneyland California pulling a 33 foot camper and our Hemi Durango wouldn't start and dealer had no idea how to fix. Found the Burb (5.3L, LTZ, AWD) and it was awesome. Little less power than Hemi but better in everything else. Wife and 3 kids loved it. Added 1 qt oil in 3K miles, running Mobil 1 synthetic. Drove through cold and extreme heat, pouring rain, and wind with no problems. Very impressed overall. Better mileage then the Hemi and larger gas tank much appreciated as some stretches with minimal fuel service. But really, it is a full size vehicle, so who cares about mileage.Get a crossover if you want mileage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Suburban
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Suburban info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings