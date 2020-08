Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Domino Motors - Sac City / Iowa

This used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in Sac City, IOWA is worth a look. This SUV's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 5.3L V8 Amber Bronze Metallic SUV that offers drivers flexible cargo options. Motor was replaced at around 175,000 miles. Transmission was rebuilt at around 175,000 miles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFC16017J218815

Stock: 2729B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2019