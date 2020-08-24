Used 2012 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

255 listings
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    99,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,795

    $629 Below Market
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    68,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

    $1,087 Below Market
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    112,900 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,000

    $1,042 Below Market
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    93,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,900

    $473 Below Market
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    108,884 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,888

  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    81,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,991

  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    105,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,494

  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    62,691 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,683

  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    92,258 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,499

    $2,804 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    93,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,820

    $2,507 Below Market
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    89,113 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,990

  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    96,068 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,491

    $483 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    98,042 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,993

    $575 Below Market
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    102,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $332 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    82,033 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    $1,522 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    115,675 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,999

    $1,309 Below Market
  • 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    94,078 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.56 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (17%)
S4!
ryan1845,01/18/2012
Phantom Black 2012 S4 Prestige edition, 7 speed dual clutch S tronic, quattro, dynamic steering, Audi drive select w/ sports differential, carbon fiber inlays, power sun shades. Beautiful, powerful, dynamic, efficient, all wheel drive, 333 hp, 325 lbs torque, huge trunk, 4 door = perfect car. Sometimes BMW M owners get sad when I drive by :(
