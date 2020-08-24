Used 2012 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 99,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,795$629 Below Market
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8CA010377
Stock: LVCE010377T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988$1,087 Below Market
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
...Cream Puff --Low Miles !!! ...I THINK IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO FIND A NICER ONE * THIS IS A TRULY DEPENDABLE LONG LASTING VEHICLE & CERTAINLY ...YOU WILL NOT BE LET DOWN ON THIS ONE AT ALL .... I ASSURE YOU THIS AUDI - IS A GEM ALL AROUND & LOTS OF MILES LEFT ON IT!! - FULL POWER & A POWERFUL 2.0T Turbocharger ENGINE... --ONE OF THE BEST & MOST RELIABLE MOTORS OUT THERE....IF YOU TRULY WANT A DIAMOND CALL US...,EZ Financing & Optional Extended Warranty plans avail at a low price!! , CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL7CA050787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,900 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000$1,042 Below Market
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
Premium Plus trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Supercharged, Rear Air. CLICK ME!Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $48,700*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com's review says The S4 remains the sportiest, with its powerful supercharged six.. Save at the pump - 28 MPG Hwy OUR OFFERINGSHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist, HID headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Locking Rear Differential, Driver Air Bag, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Passenger Lumbar, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Emergency Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Front Floor Mats, Compact Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8CA035957
Stock: A035957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 93,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,900$473 Below Market
R&B One Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
We are proud to present this 2012 Audi S4 3.0T Quattro Premium Plus. Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. For more info, PHOTOS, walk around VIDEO, and CARFAX visit our website www.CarSalesOrlando.com.This car was sold new in Florida and has remained in the state since. It has a clean Carfax report and a well-maintained history and clear Title. The car is finished in Black over Black leather and powered by a 3.0L V6 Turbocharged engine paired with 7-speed S Tronic transmission. The interior of this vehicle is flawless. It's in great condition. It comes with 19' Double-Spoke Style alloy wheels as well as a multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles. The car is in great shape and completely in stock condition as can be seen in the photographs and no aftermarket parts installed. All features and functions as new. Factory original paint, in other words, no paint or bodywork was done on the car. Also, it's a non-smoker car.Most importantly, mechanically it runs and drives like new and the ride is very smooth. The most important, the motor is very healthy, sounds great, and has plenty of power. Equally important that transmission shifts smoothly through all gears. There are absolutely no fluid leaks. There are no unusual drivetrain or suspension noises. All suspension and steering components are in proper working order. All related powertrain components are all in excellent condition by all means. Everything is in perfect working condition. All-wheel drive. Includes 1-key/remote as well as all owner's manuals. It comes with a lot of features and functions.In conclusion, the car went through our multi-point inspection and successfully met all our standards of quality control.Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. This car is fully maintained and drives great.For more information or apply for financing please visit our website: www.CarSalesOrlando.com, Non-smoker owner, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Regularly maintained, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Never driven on Snow, Seats as good as new, Spotless interior, Fully Loaded
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL6CA057259
Stock: CLN-057259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,884 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***RED LEATHER INTERIOR......................2012 AUDI S4 PERFORMANCE SEDAN, BLACK WITH BLACK/RED LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, DUAL EXHAUST, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 15 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL3CA108300
Stock: MAX18600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,888
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL0CA100915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,991
Audi Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL6CA065202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,494
CTS - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL0CA073571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,691 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,683
Ed Carroll Audi - Fort Collins / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGBFL5CA114461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,258 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,499$2,804 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! HEATED SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!2013 Audi S4 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 Audi S4 proves that luxury and performance can live together in one well-balanced package.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Superb supercharged V6- sharp handling- attractive interior- good fuel economy- standard all-wheel drive.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGBFLXDA108219
Stock: 11-1860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,820$2,507 Below Market
INFINITI of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2013 Audi S4 3.0T Prestige quattro SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION GPS, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, 24 SERVICE RECORDS!, S SPORT PACKAGE, 10 Speakers, 3-Step Heated S Sport-Contoured Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert Radio (1CD), Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 2040 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR OFFICES, SHOWROOM, ETC. OUR DELIVERY DRIVERS WILL SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE TAKING IT TO YOU. DRIVERS WILL WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES AND WILL RE-SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE EXITING. ANY REMAINING PAPERWORK WILL BE CAREFULLY HANDLED AND DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER FOR COMPLETION, ALL WHILE MAINTAINING A SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCE OF AT LEAST 6 FT. IF YOU REQUIRE ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARDS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO OUR TEAM. INFINITI of South Atlanta is not only the top rated INFINITI dealer in Georgia by Google, Yelp, DealerRater, and more, but we have been the #1 INFINITI Certified dealer in the state since 2011! As part of our Executive VIP Program, a value added benefits program unique to INFINITI of South Atlanta, Complimentary Sirius/XM trial is also included on vehicles with factory installed satellite radio! Please print this ad to take advantage of the low, no-haggle price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL8DA162483
Stock: 20208463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 89,113 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,990
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Heated Seats*, SUPER CHARGED, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Backup Camera *, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Sport Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, S4 3.0 Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Brilliant Red, Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim or Silk Nappa Leather Seat Trim. Brilliant Red 2011 Audi S4 3.0 Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC SuperchargedOdometer is 8267 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Superb supercharged V6; sharp handling; sumptuous interior trappings; excellent fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL3BA044287
Stock: SR-Q05287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 96,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,491$483 Below Market
STA Auto Group - Ventura / California
We have the largest selection of used cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. We have over 100+ vehicle to choose from. We are VENTURA'S BEST! All types of financing available. We are a CUDL dealer (Credit Union), Wells Fargo, many more credit unions that offer low rates.STA Auto Group also specializes in special credit financing. no credit, bad credit, and repo. We can help! One of our seasoned, friendly salespeople will be happy to explore our inventory with you, to help you find the best option for you.also negotiate trade-ins. You can sell your car to us and drive home happy in a quality-checked, reliable pre-owned vehicle. Don't buy new; buy used and save!If you prefer shopping online, we also offer an extensive online inventory, complete with Carfax vehicle history reports. Make us an offer from the comfort of your home, or call us for the sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL5BA004891
Stock: 004891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,993$575 Below Market
Capitol Ford - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2013 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus* (AWD, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged) with 98,042 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Clean Vehicle History Report * 10 Speakers * 3-Step Heated S Sport-Contoured Front Seats * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Auto-dimming door mirrors * Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror * CD player * Front fog lights * Garage door transmitter: HomeLink * Headlight cleaning * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus * Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim * Low tire pressure warning * Memory seat * Power door mirrors * Power driver seat * Power moonroof * Power passenger seat * Rain sensing wipers * Rear fog lights * Split folding rear seat * Sport steering wheel * Telescoping steering wheel * Tilt steering wheel.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFLXDA235322
Stock: CFD14122A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 102,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$332 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***NAVIGATION, SUEDE INTERIOR...............................2011 AUDI S4 QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS SEDAN, IBIS WHITE WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, REAR SPOILER, BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8BA060985
Stock: MAX18608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 82,033 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,995$1,522 Below Market
A-Z Auto Sales - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL0DA254008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,999$1,309 Below Market
Green Light Auto Sales - Seymour / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8DA112912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,078 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999
Banter Automotive Group - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL3BA133289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
