Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 219,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$1,929 Below Market
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z35G189124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,070 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,499$1,523 Below Market
Fury Motors - South Saint Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z85G251701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 216,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,125$961 Below Market
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Silver Birch Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Fresh Oil Change, 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal w/Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, 17' x 7.5' 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 1-Piece Removable Rear 3rd Row Bench, 8 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Cargo Shade, CD player, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Color-Keyed Heated Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Compass, Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Universal Transmitter, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Middle 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Roof rack: rails only, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tri-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z05J189029
Stock: U4152A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 196,114 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,500$1,184 Below Market
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICE DROP FROM $6,990, $900 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Running Boards, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (295 HP [219.7 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 335 lb.-ft. [452.3 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet LS with BERMUDA BLUE METALLIC exterior and TAN INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 295 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "With its capable suspension, strong powertrains and seating for nine, the Chevrolet Suburban remains a solid family hauler and tow vehicle.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $6,990. This Suburban is priced $900 below NADA Retail. OUR OFFERINGS: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z05J223406
Stock: 5J223406T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 257,497 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,488
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida
AS-IS-Down Payments starting at $500 -Pronto Desde $500Financing available No matters your credit!*Credit Approval GUARANTEEDTry us without impacting your credit scoreBuy Here-Pay Here it's not an option; Not Anymore!-We now have many financing programs to get everybody approved and helps re-establish the credit score.-We work with lenders who work on every credit situation (Bad Credit, No Credit, First Time Buyers, Students, etc.)If you have been denied before, give us a try.It's very easy, visit our website and apply online, once we got you approved, you can come and choose a car according to your budget.Click here to apply now:iDriveMotorsport.comWe accept your trade-in!-For more info and details about our great inventory,please call: 407-203-2630You can also visit us online @ idrivemotorsport.com(Hablamos Español)Financiamiento disponible No importa su crédito.¡Aprobación Garantizada!Buy Here-Pay Here ya No es una opciónSi no tiene seguro social, ni licencia: podemos trabajar su caso.Si le han denegado antes, llámenos ó escríbanos para ayudarle a conseguir su aprobaciónAceptamos su trade-in!Puede solicitar financiamiento aquí en el dealer ó en nuestro website:iDriveMotorsport.comSi no encuentras el auto que quieres te lo podemos conseguir al mejor precio.Danos la oportunidad de servirte.Para más información llame al: 407-203-2630#buyyoucaratwholesaleprice #idrivemotorsport#youreapproved #buyhere-payhere-nomore*The advertised price is the internet special price. We reserve the right to change our prices at any time without further notice. *Document Fees, Tax, Tag, Title, Stamps, Registration or Insurance are not included in the advertised price. *iDrive Motorsport is not responsible for any error or omission. Please verify all information with the dealer before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z65G120704
Stock: 120704T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,161 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16Z65G276959
Stock: 276959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,749 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,995$387 Below Market
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights***5.3L V8 Engine>>> 4x4>>> 3rd Row>>> 8 Passenger Seating>>> 2 Tow>>> Alloy Wheels>>> Steering Wheel Radio Controls>>> Separate Driver and Passenger Temperature Controls>>> Rear Temperature Controls>>> Running Boards>>> Power Seat>>> Roof Rack>>> Fog Lights>>> Front Recovery Hooks>>> Push Button 4WD>>> Gray Cloth Interior>>> On-Star>>> Tow Haul Mode>>> Bose Audio>>>Check Out More Options Below...…...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z25G294706
Stock: 16227-127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,624 milesGood Deal
$4,995$1,012 Below Market
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Tried-and-true, this 2005 Chevrolet Suburban LT makes room for the whole team. StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system (Requires 1/2 ton Models.), Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, in all seating positions except center seating position in 1st and 3rd row which are lap only, LATCH system, (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seat, Daytime running lamps, includes automatic exterior lamp control, Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Know the Chevrolet Suburban is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo Air bags, frontal, dual-stage, driver and right front passenger, includes Passenger Sensing System (front passenger air bag status on inside rearview mirror) (Always use safety belts and proper child restraints, even with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the Owner's Manual for more safety information). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD), SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power., TIRES, P265/70R17, ALL-SEASON, WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING electric with express-open and wind deflector (Includes (CJ2) Air conditioning, tri-zone, automatic), SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power., SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD). Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Sid Dillon Ford Wahoo, 257 West A St, Wahoo, NE 68066 to claim your Chevrolet Suburban! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, NebraskaSid Dillon Ford in Wahoo is your local Ford Dealer. We are located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. Repair your PowerStroke Diesel at Sid Dillon Service in Wahoo, we also offer free car wash and vacuum with every service. Contact an Internet Specialist (402)443-4240 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z05G188495
Stock: 9P569A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 235,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.3L V8 engine with 295hp @ 5200rpm and 335ft-lb @ 4000rpm 15mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> This 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. The satellite radio system in this 1/2 ton suv gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The leather seats in this 1/2 ton suv are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. An off-road package is installed on this vehicle so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. This vehicle has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. <b>Packages</b> PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes Standard Equipment. SUN; SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE: includes (U2K) Sound system feature; XM Satellite Radio; (U42) Entertainment system; rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof; power. AIR BAGS: SIDE-IMPACT; DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER. SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE: XM SATELLITE RADIO. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. GRILLE BRUSH GUARD: BLACK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z15G165405
Stock: UT165405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 198,306 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,995
Windy Chevrolet - Ellensburg / Washington
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Z71 Smokin Asphalt 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather, 17' x 7' Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels, 1-Piece Removable Rear 3rd Row Bench, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, Cargo Package, Cargo Shade, Cassette, CD player, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Color-Keyed Grille, Color-Keyed Heated Power Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Compass, Custom Leather Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Painted Bumper, Front Power Reclining Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Round Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, HomeLink Universal Transmitter, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lower Rocker Moldings, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Manual Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Middle 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Middle Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Skid Plate Package, Off-Road Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear Painted Step Bumper w/Pad, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Tubular Assist Steps, Unique Dark Gray Air Dam, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio, 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather. Clean CARFAX. Come to www.eburgchev.org To See Our Specials!! Call us at 509-925-1200 For help with any of our departments. Come to Windy Chevrolet and get 'The Hometown Experience'!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16ZX5G175947
Stock: 1729A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 211,173 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
Recent Arrival! ** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX** **4WD** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** SUNROOF ** ** DVD PLAYER ** ** LEATHER ** ** HEATED SEATS ** ** 3RD ROW SEATING ** ** CAPTAIN CHAIRS ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** TOW PACKAGE ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** 4WD Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 20897 miles below market average!Why Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z95G184140
Stock: 9371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,303 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *GREAT CONDITION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *POWER SEAT*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *LOW MILEAGE!*, Suburban 1500 LS, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16ZX5G186956
Stock: A3836A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 176,660 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z45G186877
Stock: AL-6221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,063 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$275 Below Market
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2005 CHEVY SUBURBAN 1500 LT ONLY 149K MILES POWER WINDOWS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC 5.3 LITER V8 ENGINE LEATHER INTERIOR ~~~~~~~~~~~~~8 PASSENGER SEATING~~~~~~~~~~FULLY LOADED!~~~~~~~~~ POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE! LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16ZX5J167815
Stock: Z167815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 269,136 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,620
Craig Smith Auto Group - Galion / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather. 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Z71 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Silver Birch Metallic Welcome to our showroom! Make us your choice when it comes to buying your next new or used car, truck, or SUV. Or if you are in the market for a Buick vehicle, you will find a good selection of both, value priced. We offer the Camaro, Corvette, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, and Spark to the Mansfield, OH area. Or when it comes to an SUV, the Equinox, Traverse, and Suburban are some of America's most popular. And nothing is more reliable and tough than a truck. Choose from the Colorado, Silverado 1500, or the Heavy Duty Silverado. Or if a pre-owned vehicle is what you are looking for, you will find a great selection of vehicles right here. We're confident that you'll find the perfect vehicle at the best price at our Galion Buick and Chevrolet dealership. We are easily accessible off Route 19 in Galion, just roughly 20 mins from Bucyrus and 30 minutes from Mansfield. So stop by today. We serve Shelby Chevrolet and Buick customers as well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z45G181954
Stock: U12788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 198,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,497
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Z71 Smokin Asphalt Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z25G201554
Stock: MG20189A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 155,911 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNEC16Z25G194856
Stock: 307619566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,149 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Reganis Auto Center Honda - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
No Hidden Dealer Handling Fees !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z65J246964
Stock: U5038B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
