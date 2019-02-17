Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota

PRICE DROP FROM $6,990, $900 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Running Boards, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (295 HP [219.7 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 335 lb.-ft. [452.3 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet LS with BERMUDA BLUE METALLIC exterior and TAN INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 295 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "With its capable suspension, strong powertrains and seating for nine, the Chevrolet Suburban remains a solid family hauler and tow vehicle.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE: Was $6,990. This Suburban is priced $900 below NADA Retail. OUR OFFERINGS: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK16Z05J223406

Stock: 5J223406T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020