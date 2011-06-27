*UPDATE, 2/17/2019 Edmunds asked me to update my review. After adding another 29K to the odometer between February 2017 and February 2018, and starting to see the effects of salt damage appear, I decided to sell me beloved Suburban in March of 2018. A local guy bought it, and we still seem him driving it around from time to time! So it is still on the road! Look for another review though, because I bought another one!!! *UPDATE, 8/16/2017 Since my last update six months ago, I have added nearly 10K to the odometer. Still going... *UPDATE, 2/15/2017 I can't kill it! This Suburban just goes and goes! Since the last review, I have replaced the rear brakes and paid for a software update ($120) that improved climate control functions and other items. That's it! I reluctantly replaced my 2004 Chevy Avalanche for no other reason than the condensed salt spray being used on highways in MA, RI and CT during the winters, which began to rot out the undercarriage. I toyed with having an auto body shop fix it, but my wife and I agreed that our needs had changed. I purchased a pre-owned Ford Expedition - BIG MISTAKE. It was a problem child, and the dealer had to buy it back from me 3 months later. So I went back to Chevy and bought this Suburban LT pre-owned with 125K miles on it. WOW! Two years later, I have added 44K miles to the odometer, and have only replaced the tires, rear brakes and an original front wheel bearing. I use it to plow in winter, tow a cargo trailer and camper, and make routine trips across 4 states. This is one tough truck with all the comforts! I am so glad I went back to Chevy, and have, after many years, developed brand loyalty.

