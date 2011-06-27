  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(76)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of powerful V8 engines, available Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, cavernous cargo space, room for nine.
  • Massive size can be tough in tight confines, vague steering feel, cheap interior plastics.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,700 - $7,995
Used Suburban for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its capable suspension, excellent powertrain and standard room for nine, the Suburban remains one of the best family-haulers available anywhere. Add Quadrasteer and it becomes an excellent tow vehicle as well.

2005 Highlights

Revisions for 2005 include a new optional touchscreen navigation system. Rear barn doors are no longer available, as all models now come standard with an overhead rear liftgate (with separate liftglass). The Z71 off-road package is now available on two-wheel-drive models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(73%)
4(25%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Highly recommended, plus decent MPGs
99avalon,05/05/2014
For 2 yrs we have owned an 05 Suburban 1500 LS 2wd and we love it. It is comfortable, capable, and spacious. I have hauled 9 large adults in it for work trips. We tow our family quads to the dunes or the cabin with it. We travel, and run errands, and basically do everything with it. Easy to get in and out of. Low maintenance. 139K miles. All original. Last week I drove from Utah to Arizona and back with my boys and a load of stuff, and at 70 mph with the cruise/AC on I averaged 23.5 mpgs with my manual calculations. My wife loves this truck for hauling kids and friends to school or the park. I love how smooth it rides down the freeway and the power it has. It's a perfect vehicle for us.
Another superior Chevy truck!
Maestro,08/14/2016
1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
*UPDATE, 2/17/2019 Edmunds asked me to update my review. After adding another 29K to the odometer between February 2017 and February 2018, and starting to see the effects of salt damage appear, I decided to sell me beloved Suburban in March of 2018. A local guy bought it, and we still seem him driving it around from time to time! So it is still on the road! Look for another review though, because I bought another one!!! *UPDATE, 8/16/2017 Since my last update six months ago, I have added nearly 10K to the odometer. Still going... *UPDATE, 2/15/2017 I can't kill it! This Suburban just goes and goes! Since the last review, I have replaced the rear brakes and paid for a software update ($120) that improved climate control functions and other items. That's it! I reluctantly replaced my 2004 Chevy Avalanche for no other reason than the condensed salt spray being used on highways in MA, RI and CT during the winters, which began to rot out the undercarriage. I toyed with having an auto body shop fix it, but my wife and I agreed that our needs had changed. I purchased a pre-owned Ford Expedition - BIG MISTAKE. It was a problem child, and the dealer had to buy it back from me 3 months later. So I went back to Chevy and bought this Suburban LT pre-owned with 125K miles on it. WOW! Two years later, I have added 44K miles to the odometer, and have only replaced the tires, rear brakes and an original front wheel bearing. I use it to plow in winter, tow a cargo trailer and camper, and make routine trips across 4 states. This is one tough truck with all the comforts! I am so glad I went back to Chevy, and have, after many years, developed brand loyalty.
For a big family, there's no other ride!
Ricky,07/01/2009
We have a large family (7) already when we purchased this Suburban. Then, we became foster parents and we grew to 9! Ours has the optional bench seat in the front, which is a rarity we found out, but we all love it. For the large family, there's no other way to go. We can even go on weeks' vacation with most of the luggage in the back!
The best truck in the world
London,01/01/2005
I am disabled and have difficulty moving around. Our Suburban is the only vehicle that I can comfortably enter and exit without assistance. The cargo area is large enough to accommodate my wheelchair, in addition to weekly groceries for our family of 4. Recently after a day of shopping, we were called to the assistance of some friends that were stranded. Our family and our groceries were in the truck, yet we were able to pick up the couple from their vehicle, along with items from their car, and everyone was comfortable. Amazing!
See all 76 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 1500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS is priced between $2,700 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 149063 and257632 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Suburbans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,700 and mileage as low as 149063 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,388.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,553.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,892.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles