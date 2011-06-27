2005 Chevrolet Suburban Review
Pros & Cons
- Choice of powerful V8 engines, available Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, cavernous cargo space, room for nine.
- Massive size can be tough in tight confines, vague steering feel, cheap interior plastics.
Other years
List Price Range
$2,700 - $7,995
Used Suburban for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its capable suspension, excellent powertrain and standard room for nine, the Suburban remains one of the best family-haulers available anywhere. Add Quadrasteer and it becomes an excellent tow vehicle as well.
2005 Highlights
Revisions for 2005 include a new optional touchscreen navigation system. Rear barn doors are no longer available, as all models now come standard with an overhead rear liftgate (with separate liftglass). The Z71 off-road package is now available on two-wheel-drive models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
99avalon,05/05/2014
For 2 yrs we have owned an 05 Suburban 1500 LS 2wd and we love it. It is comfortable, capable, and spacious. I have hauled 9 large adults in it for work trips. We tow our family quads to the dunes or the cabin with it. We travel, and run errands, and basically do everything with it. Easy to get in and out of. Low maintenance. 139K miles. All original. Last week I drove from Utah to Arizona and back with my boys and a load of stuff, and at 70 mph with the cruise/AC on I averaged 23.5 mpgs with my manual calculations. My wife loves this truck for hauling kids and friends to school or the park. I love how smooth it rides down the freeway and the power it has. It's a perfect vehicle for us.
Maestro,08/14/2016
1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
*UPDATE, 2/17/2019 Edmunds asked me to update my review. After adding another 29K to the odometer between February 2017 and February 2018, and starting to see the effects of salt damage appear, I decided to sell me beloved Suburban in March of 2018. A local guy bought it, and we still seem him driving it around from time to time! So it is still on the road! Look for another review though, because I bought another one!!! *UPDATE, 8/16/2017 Since my last update six months ago, I have added nearly 10K to the odometer. Still going... *UPDATE, 2/15/2017 I can't kill it! This Suburban just goes and goes! Since the last review, I have replaced the rear brakes and paid for a software update ($120) that improved climate control functions and other items. That's it! I reluctantly replaced my 2004 Chevy Avalanche for no other reason than the condensed salt spray being used on highways in MA, RI and CT during the winters, which began to rot out the undercarriage. I toyed with having an auto body shop fix it, but my wife and I agreed that our needs had changed. I purchased a pre-owned Ford Expedition - BIG MISTAKE. It was a problem child, and the dealer had to buy it back from me 3 months later. So I went back to Chevy and bought this Suburban LT pre-owned with 125K miles on it. WOW! Two years later, I have added 44K miles to the odometer, and have only replaced the tires, rear brakes and an original front wheel bearing. I use it to plow in winter, tow a cargo trailer and camper, and make routine trips across 4 states. This is one tough truck with all the comforts! I am so glad I went back to Chevy, and have, after many years, developed brand loyalty.
Ricky,07/01/2009
We have a large family (7) already when we purchased this Suburban. Then, we became foster parents and we grew to 9! Ours has the optional bench seat in the front, which is a rarity we found out, but we all love it. For the large family, there's no other way to go. We can even go on weeks' vacation with most of the luggage in the back!
London,01/01/2005
I am disabled and have difficulty moving around. Our Suburban is the only vehicle that I can comfortably enter and exit without assistance. The cargo area is large enough to accommodate my wheelchair, in addition to weekly groceries for our family of 4. Recently after a day of shopping, we were called to the assistance of some friends that were stranded. Our family and our groceries were in the truck, yet we were able to pick up the couple from their vehicle, along with items from their car, and everyone was comfortable. Amazing!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer