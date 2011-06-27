  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(97)
Appraise this car

2007 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive interior with solid materials, comfortable ride and seating, smooth V8, accommodates up to nine passengers, class-leading cargo capacity.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, acceleration can be sluggish when fully loaded, hefty curb weight dulls handling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,786 - $16,900
Used Suburban for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's heavier than we'd like and it still doesn't have a fold-flat third row, but the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban is much more refined than the previous truck. If you need a full-size SUV with maximum capacity, the Suburban is a compelling choice.

Vehicle overview

One of GM's most popular full-size SUVs, the Chevrolet Suburban debuted back in 1936 and has long been an easy go-to choice for big families seeking a roomy, comfortable vehicle suitable for everyday use and recreation. The Suburban is essentially a longer version of the Tahoe, with a 14-inch longer wheelbase and an overall length that, at 222.4 inches, stretches some 20 inches longer than a Tahoe. The Suburban is a corporate twin of the GMC Yukon XL, and the two differ only in equipment levels and front fascia trim. For 2007, Chevy has completely redesigned the Suburban with the aim of improving everything that's important in the large SUV segment: power, cabin space, convenience features and safety equipment.

Alongside newer competitors, the previous-generation Chevy Suburban was increasingly outclassed in its later years, although its spacious interior made it an easy pick over the Expedition and Sequoia for families who needed maximum passenger and cargo space. The new 2007 Chevrolet Suburban rectifies most of the 2006 model's deficiencies. Interior fit and finish is now excellent as soft-touch materials, tight gap tolerances and stylish design are present. On the outside, the 2007 Suburban's slab-sided exterior styling is clean, but in profile it looks more Ford than Chevrolet. A major benefit of the new look is improved aerodynamics as the Suburban slices through the wind nearly as efficiently as some sporty coupes.

Under the skin, the 2007 Chevy Suburban is still a traditional body-on-frame SUV with a solid rear axle. But the chassis' evolution, though subtle, is significant. Chevrolet says that body stiffness has been increased significantly, and the old front torsion-bar suspension has been ditched in favor of a suppler coil-spring layout. Recirculating-ball steering has given way to a more precise rack and pinion system and the ABS-controlled four-wheel disc brakes are larger and more powerful than they were before.

Because of its seating for up to nine, huge interior and powerful standard V8 engine, we suggest that consumers in need of a traditional, full-size SUV take a hard look at the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. Other vehicles in this class, such as the Ford Expedition and Nissan Armada, still offer a few advantages, among these a fold-flat third-row seat. But overall we think the Suburban is a compelling choice for those whose passenger and cargo capacity requirements run to the extreme.

2007 Chevrolet Suburban models

There are three well-equipped trim levels in the Chevy Suburban full-size SUV family: base LS, luxurious LT and sporty LTZ. Most folks should be happy with the well-stocked LS, which counts a front split bench seat, full power accessories (including six-way driver seat), dual-zone climate control, an MP3-capable CD player and a trip computer as standard features. The LT actually comes in three sublevels: LT-1, LT-2 and LT-3. The LT-1 adds steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, front bucket seats with a center console, foglamps and color-keyed exterior trim. The LT-2 adds leather seating, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting and rear parking assist. Move up to the LT-3 and these features are added: heated front seats (with 12-way driver adjustment) and a Bose audio system with XM Satellite Radio. Setting the LTZ apart are 20-inch alloy wheels, heated second-row seats, a locking rear differential, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding second-row seats, a third-row seat and the Autoride rear air suspension. Many of these features are available on the other trim levels as options. Other major options for the Suburban include a navigation system, a rearview camera and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Chevrolet Suburban is completely redesigned. Interior materials quality is dramatically improved, and the Suburban now has cleaner exterior styling, more accurate steering and a bit more power.

Performance & mpg

Chevrolet offers two V8s for the 2007 Suburban. Standard on the Suburban 1500 (half-ton) is a 5.3-liter V8 with 320 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with GM's cylinder deactivation technology, this V8 promises improved fuel-efficiency over last year's engine. A 6.0-liter V8 packing 366 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque comes on the Suburban 2500 (3/4-ton). A four-speed automatic transmission comes with both power plants. Whether buyers opt for the 1500 or 2500 models, they have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. An automatic locking rear differential is optional on all trims except the LTZ, on which it's standard. Towing capacities range from 8,000 for the 1500 4WD to 9,700 pounds for the 2500 2WD.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Suburbans, as is stability control, a tire-pressure monitoring system and GM's OnStar emergency communications system. A three-row side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor is standard on the LT-3 and LTZ and optional on all other Suburbans.

Driving

For such a big truck, the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban is fairly quick and can get to 60 mph in under 9 seconds. However, the 5.3 V8 Suburban doesn't feel nearly so quick when carrying a load of passengers. Plus, dipping into the power will quickly pull mileage down to the low teens. There are only so many ways to trick physics: depending on the model, a Suburban can weigh anywhere from 5,600 to 6,300 pounds. A new suspension with coil-over shocks up front and a five-link setup out back along with rack and pinion steering make for more composed handling and a smoother ride than before. But with its hefty curb weight, the Suburban doesn't feel nimble around corners. Aimed for the horizon on an interstate, there aren't many better cruisers than the '07 Suburban. The cabin is quiet at speed, and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps.

Interior

Those used to past Suburbans will be pleasantly surprised by the 2007 version's high-quality materials, fine fit and finish and logical control layouts. Depending on how you equip your Suburban, anywhere from six to nine passengers can be transported, and maximum cargo capacity stands at a substantial 137.4 cubic feet -- a full 40 cubes more than a Nissan Armada, nine more than a Toyota Sequoia, and a few cubes more than the new Ford Expedition EL. Although the Suburban's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the third-row seats must still be removed manually to optimize cargo space, and based on our experience, those seats are heavy and difficult to maneuver. Even with the second seat up there's 90 cubes still available and nearly 46 with all seats in use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(53%)
4(25%)
3(16%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
97 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Replaced 2005 Durango
Clint,09/26/2010
Ready to leave on 3K mile trip from Saskatchewan Canada to Disneyland California pulling a 33 foot camper and our Hemi Durango wouldn't start and dealer had no idea how to fix. Found the Burb (5.3L, LTZ, AWD) and it was awesome. Little less power than Hemi but better in everything else. Wife and 3 kids loved it. Added 1 qt oil in 3K miles, running Mobil 1 synthetic. Drove through cold and extreme heat, pouring rain, and wind with no problems. Very impressed overall. Better mileage then the Hemi and larger gas tank much appreciated as some stretches with minimal fuel service. But really, it is a full size vehicle, so who cares about mileage.Get a crossover if you want mileage.
excessive oil consumption
jjohn22,06/26/2011
Around 36000 miles I noticed our suburban started consuming 1 quart of oil per 1000 miles. Over the past 2 years I have had the dealership try various "fixes" but it still consumes oil. This is becoming a trend with the '07 suburban as others are experiencing the same problem. My vehicle will be at the dealership for a week for the next round of exploratory surgery on the engine. Hopefully they can find a fix as I am running out of powertrain warranty in a few months. The first 2 years with this vehicle we had repeated electrical problems with battery discharge. GM found a fix for that.
Roomy, fresh, with many nice features
GreggBoston,11/06/2006
Decided to move up to a large SUV to accomodate our growing family and have been very pleased. We have an LT3 trim level vehicle with most of the options (sunroof, Nav radio, rear DVD, power liftgate, rear camera, heated seats) white with the tan interior. Rides and handles great on road, not much off road use yet. Front and 2nd row bench seats are reasonably comfortable. 3rd row is fair for adults, good for kids. Nav radio/ rear DVD system works well. Vehicle has some nice touches. For example, dome lamp override keeps the lights off to offload sleeping kids at night, the remote vehicle start during cold weather turns on the seat heaters. Exterior style nicer than it's Yukon XL cousin
2007 burban AMAZING REVIEW FOR HIGH MILEAGE
themann258,06/09/2014
i have 200,000 miles and shes still running like a champ.. NOt to mention pulling my 6,500 lb boat and trailer without any stress.. FOR anyone who is finding great prices on the suburbans,tahoes,yukons and escalades but they have the 150k miles and up club. go for it this truck will not let you down... GM always does best.. will be with me for another 200,000 k
See all 97 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT is priced between $8,786 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 145580 and195668 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Suburbans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,786 and mileage as low as 145580 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,766.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,711.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,357.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,681.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles