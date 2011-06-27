Vehicle overview

One of GM's most popular full-size SUVs, the Chevrolet Suburban debuted back in 1936 and has long been an easy go-to choice for big families seeking a roomy, comfortable vehicle suitable for everyday use and recreation. The Suburban is essentially a longer version of the Tahoe, with a 14-inch longer wheelbase and an overall length that, at 222.4 inches, stretches some 20 inches longer than a Tahoe. The Suburban is a corporate twin of the GMC Yukon XL, and the two differ only in equipment levels and front fascia trim. For 2007, Chevy has completely redesigned the Suburban with the aim of improving everything that's important in the large SUV segment: power, cabin space, convenience features and safety equipment.

Alongside newer competitors, the previous-generation Chevy Suburban was increasingly outclassed in its later years, although its spacious interior made it an easy pick over the Expedition and Sequoia for families who needed maximum passenger and cargo space. The new 2007 Chevrolet Suburban rectifies most of the 2006 model's deficiencies. Interior fit and finish is now excellent as soft-touch materials, tight gap tolerances and stylish design are present. On the outside, the 2007 Suburban's slab-sided exterior styling is clean, but in profile it looks more Ford than Chevrolet. A major benefit of the new look is improved aerodynamics as the Suburban slices through the wind nearly as efficiently as some sporty coupes.

Under the skin, the 2007 Chevy Suburban is still a traditional body-on-frame SUV with a solid rear axle. But the chassis' evolution, though subtle, is significant. Chevrolet says that body stiffness has been increased significantly, and the old front torsion-bar suspension has been ditched in favor of a suppler coil-spring layout. Recirculating-ball steering has given way to a more precise rack and pinion system and the ABS-controlled four-wheel disc brakes are larger and more powerful than they were before.

Because of its seating for up to nine, huge interior and powerful standard V8 engine, we suggest that consumers in need of a traditional, full-size SUV take a hard look at the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. Other vehicles in this class, such as the Ford Expedition and Nissan Armada, still offer a few advantages, among these a fold-flat third-row seat. But overall we think the Suburban is a compelling choice for those whose passenger and cargo capacity requirements run to the extreme.