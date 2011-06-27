Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,408
|$52,095
|$54,831
|Clean
|$47,764
|$50,377
|$53,023
|Average
|$44,476
|$46,942
|$49,407
|Rough
|$41,189
|$43,506
|$45,791
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,456
|$41,173
|$43,928
|Clean
|$37,176
|$39,815
|$42,480
|Average
|$34,617
|$37,100
|$39,583
|Rough
|$32,059
|$34,385
|$36,686
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,551
|$30,114
|$32,705
|Clean
|$26,634
|$29,121
|$31,627
|Average
|$24,801
|$27,135
|$29,470
|Rough
|$22,968
|$25,149
|$27,313
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,371
|$35,064
|$37,790
|Clean
|$31,294
|$33,908
|$36,544
|Average
|$29,140
|$31,595
|$34,052
|Rough
|$26,986
|$29,283
|$31,560
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,586
|$39,291
|$42,033
|Clean
|$35,368
|$37,996
|$40,647
|Average
|$32,934
|$35,405
|$37,876
|Rough
|$30,500
|$32,814
|$35,104
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,975
|$30,002
|$32,057
|Clean
|$27,045
|$29,013
|$31,000
|Average
|$25,183
|$27,034
|$28,886
|Rough
|$23,322
|$25,056
|$26,772
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,199
|$48,912
|$51,669
|Clean
|$44,662
|$47,299
|$49,966
|Average
|$41,588
|$44,073
|$46,558
|Rough
|$38,514
|$40,848
|$43,151
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,493
|$33,072
|$35,682
|Clean
|$29,478
|$31,982
|$34,505
|Average
|$27,449
|$29,801
|$32,152
|Rough
|$25,420
|$27,620
|$29,799