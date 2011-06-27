  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,408$52,095$54,831
Clean$47,764$50,377$53,023
Average$44,476$46,942$49,407
Rough$41,189$43,506$45,791
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,456$41,173$43,928
Clean$37,176$39,815$42,480
Average$34,617$37,100$39,583
Rough$32,059$34,385$36,686
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,551$30,114$32,705
Clean$26,634$29,121$31,627
Average$24,801$27,135$29,470
Rough$22,968$25,149$27,313
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,371$35,064$37,790
Clean$31,294$33,908$36,544
Average$29,140$31,595$34,052
Rough$26,986$29,283$31,560
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,586$39,291$42,033
Clean$35,368$37,996$40,647
Average$32,934$35,405$37,876
Rough$30,500$32,814$35,104
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,975$30,002$32,057
Clean$27,045$29,013$31,000
Average$25,183$27,034$28,886
Rough$23,322$25,056$26,772
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LS 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,199$48,912$51,669
Clean$44,662$47,299$49,966
Average$41,588$44,073$46,558
Rough$38,514$40,848$43,151
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,493$33,072$35,682
Clean$29,478$31,982$34,505
Average$27,449$29,801$32,152
Rough$25,420$27,620$29,799
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,634 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,121 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $22,968 to $32,705, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.