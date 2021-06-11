How's the NX 250's interior?

The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.