Shopping for a luxury SUV on the low end of the price scale can be tricky. You could select a subcompact SUV to better fit your budget, but these extra-small models often compromise on passenger and cargo space. Going up a size solves that problem but might strain your budget. There might be a solution, however: the 2022 Lexus NX 250. As long as you don't need the speediest SUV on the block, the new NX 250 could save you serious coin.
2022 Lexus NX 250
- New variant of the redesigned Lexus NX
- Less expensive than other NX models, but less powerful, too
- New touchscreen-based infotainment system
- 2022 model kicks off the second NX generation
The NX's model designations refer to what's under the hood. The NX 250 is the entry-level model and comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive as standard. All-wheel drive is optional.
The first thing you'll notice upon entering the cabin is the wide central display canted toward the driver. A 9.8-inch touchscreen is standard, and can be upgraded to a 14-inch screen with a combination of virtual and physical controls for the climate system. This is a massive departure from other Lexus models, which usually are equipped with a central display mounted far from the driver and controlled by touchpad. We haven't even tried this system firsthand, but desperately hope the new screen percolates throughout the Lexus lineup. We panned the previous NX's display screen/touchpad combo for being overly distracting to use while driving.
The Lexus NX 250 comes with a ton of cool tech features. All models are equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, so you can access your smartphone's entertainment and map apps without having to plug in. On the options list is a 10-inch head-up display that projects useful information onto the windshield for easy viewing. The available navigation system is now cloud-based, which Lexus says allows for more accurate mapping. The system even recognizes when you're about to enter an area with low 4G coverage, and will download maps in advance so navigation is uninterrupted.
Buyers who are willing to temper their expectations for performance will find that the new 2022 Lexus NX 250 is a solid pick for a value-oriented small luxury SUV.
