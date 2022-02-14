What is the Compass?

Within the Jeep lineup, the 2023 Jeep Compass slots in above the smaller Jeep Renegade and slightly larger Cherokee. Other SUVs that fall into this half size between classes include the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Hyundai Tucson. Like most vehicles in the Jeep stable, the Compass distinguishes itself from the competition with better-than-average off-road capabilities, and this is especially true if you opt for the Trailhawk trim.

That Trailhawk model is certainly one of the Compass' strongest selling points, along with its generous passenger space, but those assets are offset by a weak four-cylinder engine, limited cargo capacity and a sluggish automatic transmission. A substantial refresh in 2022 updated the Compass' styling, introduced a new infotainment system and added several advanced safety features.

With that recent refresh in mind, we don't expect any significant changes for the 2023 model year. There are some rumors that a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain may be added. These rumors seem plausible since hybrid options were introduced to European markets last year. If a new hybrid powertrain debuts, it could increase power output and improve fuel efficiency, which are both areas that the Compass could use some help with. Keep checking back here for the latest news on the 2023 Compass. As it stands, the Jeep Compass is outshone by its primary competitors, the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Hyundai Tucson.