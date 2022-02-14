  1. Home
2023 Jeep Compass

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $25,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • A rumored hybrid powertrain could debut
  • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
