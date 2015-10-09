Used 2001 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    240,772 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,999

    $3,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    212,266 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,400

    $1,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    120,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,300

    $607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    163,044 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    323,604 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,879

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    152,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    164,635 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 2500

    148,389 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,931

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    249,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Gray
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    300,009 miles
    Great Deal

    $2,199

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    206,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,871

    $1,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    222,265 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,795

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    193,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Gray
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    373,013 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    210,347 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,339

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS

    232,739 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    254,148 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,975

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS in White
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban

Overall Consumer Rating
4.680 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating
4.680 Reviews
See all 80 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Best automobile I ever had......................
Danielle White,09/10/2015
2500 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
Know that if you buy this vehicle you will have a reliable vehicle for life. I purchased my Suburban in 2001 with 22K miles on it and have driven this vehicle for 13 years as far as Nova Scotia Canada as well as many, many other states but this vehicle has taken me many miles and I have not had any problems with it. The tires are a little pricey but what can you expect for such a mega vehicle. The seats are comfortable, seating is awesome and which is why I purchased. I was infatuated with having a vehicle that seated 9 although at the time I only had 1 child. The vehicle has so much space. We would travel and be able to leave all the seats in and take our child bike as well as luggage. When we all wanted to take bikes we would take out the 3rd row and the bikes would sit up in there without taking any wheels off as well as luggage and cooler. I can't say anything bad about the Suburban. I cried when I sold mine. So 13years later and 289,000 miles!!!!! I sold my vehicle because I did notice around 270,000 miles the engine requires work. Watch out for the coils, its like 8 of them and they cost a whopping chunk of change. I could not get the check engine light to go off once I hit 270K miles no matter what I did to repair the vehicle. I still have no complaints because for the whole life of the truck I never fixed anything on the truck except replacing the fuel pump $600 so this baby has been good to me. Also please note as the truck gets older the gas mileage gets better. I drove from Raleigh NC to Orlando FL round trip for $228. Awesome!!!Once I had the engine problems I spent about $1200 on the car and still couldn't get the truck to drive as it once did and I lost my job and was unable to continue to work on the truck so I sold it for $3000 which I am more than satisfied with. I cried and kissed my baby on the day of sale. I wish I could have kept it forever and I would have changed out the motor and kept it moving....Please keep in mind, I am a woman driver and drove my baby like she was built but at the same time I took great care of her so I know that had something to do with how good of shape she was still in and how she was able to be reliable for me. I am in the market for buying another one..... It's 09/10/2016 and I still have not found one. I found a BMW 325ci convertible, sweet yes but nothing like my suburban. I am still in the market for buying another Suburban (it's 3/12/17), they are so costly and the miles are too high. I know I will NEVER find another one like mine, I gave birth to mine and watched it grow and leave the nest....:(
Report abuse
