Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$3,500Great Deal | $2,964 below market
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS163,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 1500 4dr 4WD SUV features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Four Wheel Drive -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z03J342912
Stock: AAW-342912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$2,997Good Deal | $720 below market
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS254,428 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chuck Nicholson GMC - Dover / Ohio
AS IS BUDGET SPECIAL, RUNS AND DRIVES, 4X4 ENGAGES, LOTS OF RUST Recent Arrival! Olympic White 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive We here at Chuck Nicholson GMC have been serving Northeast Ohio for 70 Years! Come see our huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles! We also stock plenty of the best selling Duramax Diesel! We strive to treat all our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us in Dover between the Wooster and Tuscarawas Avenue Bridges! Chuck Nicholson --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z03J259772
Stock: DP7515B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,900Fair Deal | $288 below market
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS233,095 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16ZX3G255522
Stock: 122412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $5,986
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS247,556 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: JUST TRADED, HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Replaced Wiper Blades, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Battery, Replaced Rear Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Replaced Front Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Auto Check One Owner! Very Nice. Z71 trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Running Boards, Quad Seats, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, 4x4, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE. ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI BI-FUEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat OPTION PACKAGES: ONSTAR, 1-YEAR SAFE & SOUND SERVICE Emergency Assistance Services, Air Bag Deployment Notification, Accident Assist, Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Tracking, Remote Diagnostics, Remote Door Lock & Unlock, Remote Vehicle Alert: horn & lights activation, online concierge services, Virtual Advisor & Personal Calling access, SEATS, MIDDLE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES BUCKETS, RECLINING, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS adjustable head restraints, floor console, power lumbar, driver & passenger 8-way power adjustable, inboard armrests, heated driver & passenger cushion & seatbacks, power bolsters, 2-position driver-side memory & storage pockets Pedals, power adjustable, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Universal transmitter, Pedals EXPERTS RAVE: "With its capable suspension AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z63G117766
Stock: 2129394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $5,400Fair Deal
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS202,676 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
PRICE DROP FROM $6,500, PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. Z71 trim. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Hitch, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System. Rear Seat Audio Controls, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC w/express-open & wind deflector (CJ2) Air conditioning, tri-zone, automatic, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS adjustable head restraints, floor console, power lumbar, driver & passenger 8-way power adjustable, inboard armrests, heated driver & passenger cushion & seatbacks, power bolsters, 2-position driver-side memory & storage pockets Pedals, power adjustable, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI BI-FUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 HP [212.6 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 325 lb.-ft. [438.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR (STD). AFFORDABILITY: Was $6,500. This Suburban is priced $700 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z23G227312
Stock: 7108D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $6,900Fair Deal
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS182,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hallada Auto Group - Dodgeville / Wisconsin
IT'S A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!! Need a vehicle that can seat 7 passengers comfortably and still has room for luggage? Look no further! This vehicle is equipped with four wheel drive, leather interior, power and heated front seats, memory driver seat, adjustable pedals, dual climate control, sunroof, captain chairs, Bose sound system and more! Come see this vehicle today! Inquire online, stop into the dealership or give us a call to set up your No Obligation test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z83G190220
Stock: 13364B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- $6,249
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS163,665 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah
Dark Gray Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal Leather.Odometer is 43156 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z83G201815
Stock: C02192A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,995
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS267,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
TRAILERING EQUIPMENT HEAVY-DUTY -inc: trailering hitch platform 7-lead wiring connector & (KNP) Cooling external transmission oil cooler, SKID PLATES & WHEEL FLARES PACKAGE OFF-ROAD w/aluminum front underbody shield starting behind front bumper & running to 1st cross-member protecting front underbody oil pan differential case & steel transfer case frame-mounted shields, SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER -inc: seek-&-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock & Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), SEATS FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS -inc: adjustable head restraints floor console power lumbar driver & passenger 8-way power adjustable inboard armrests heated driver & passenger cushion & seatbacks power bolsters 2-position driver-side memory & storage pockets (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD), GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE & TOW/HAUL MODE (STD), CARGO PACKAGE -inc: cargo shade cargo net cargo mat & luggage rack center rails, CONSOLE FLOOR -inc: storage area map pocket coin holder cupholders & integrated 2nd row audio controls, ENGINE VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI BI-FUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 HP [212.6 kW] @ 5200 rpm 325 lb.-ft. [438.7 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: base vehicle only, COOLING EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER AUXILIARY HEAVY-DUTY AIR-TO-OIL, CUSTOM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), TIRES P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON TOURING BLACKWALL (STD), REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO (STD), PAINT SOLID (STD), DIFFERENTIAL LOCKING HEAVY-DUTY REAR, BODY LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASS REAR DOOR SYSTEM -inc: rear-window wiper/washer, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Adjustable Pedals, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Telematics, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z13G263587
Stock: 32233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- $7,999
2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS176,943 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington
This Chevrolet Suburban LT, with a Gas V8 5.3L/327 engine, features a 4-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 18 highway/14 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 176943 miles! Chevrolet Suburban LT Options: This Chevrolet Suburban LT offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: In-Dash CD (6 disc), In-Dash CD (MP3 Playback), Radio (AM/FM), Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD changer-inc: seek-&-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock & Radio Data System (RDS). Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Wipers, intermittent, front wet-arm w/pulse washers, Door locks, power programmable-inc: lockout protection, Driver Message Center, monitors vehicle systems-inc: low fuel, transmission temperature, engine coolant, security, oil level, oil pressure & oil change, Front airbags (dual). Visit Us: Find this Chevrolet Suburban LT at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z03G199798
Stock: T18272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,784 below market
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS260,533 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky
Big grins!!! Chevrolet vehicles are known for being some of the most trustworthy cars on the road* Just lowered by $505! Optional equipment includes: Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Autoride Suspension Package, Electric Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Middle Row Reclining Bucket Seats, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' 5-Spoke Aluminum, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC16ZX4J265122
Stock: T65122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- Price Drop$2,199Great Deal | $1,392 below market
2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS300,009 milesDelivery available*
Gilleland Chevrolet Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Running Boards, 3rd row seats: bench, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Compass, Custom Leather Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Floor Console, Full Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SM, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Third Row Bench Seat, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Package, Variably intermittent wipers. One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16ZX2J299906
Stock: 22598B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $4,490Great Deal | $1,171 below market
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS184,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dave Stewart Auto Sales LTD - Sylvania / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16T64J196433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,871Good Deal | $1,245 below market
2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS206,115 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
Equipment Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Chevrolet Suburban. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Chevrolet Suburban has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Chevrolet Suburban projects regal stylish lines refined with a royal gold finish. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 and drive with confidence. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This 1/2 ton suv features a HomeLink System. The Chevrolet Suburban is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Packages LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SM: base vehicle only. TRAILER PKG: trailer hitch platform; 7-lead wiring connector; trailer brake pre-wire harness; auxiliary transmission oil cooler; 7-way to 4-way adapter. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. PWR SLIDING SUNROOF. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z52J253139
Stock: 24028B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- Price Drop$4,995
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS219,552 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Green 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Z71 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENT HI..., **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER, 4WD, Gray/Dark Charcoal w/Custom Leather Seating Surfaces.Recent Arrival!Colorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z04G169962
Stock: 9962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,999Good Deal | $558 below market
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS160,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Preferred Equipment Group Entertainment System; Rear Seat Suspension Package; Autoride Safe And Secure Package Stabilitrak; Vehicle Stability Enhancement System Leather Seats Seats; Middle Leather Appointed Buckets; Reclining 3rd Row Seat Air Bags; Side-Impact; Driver And Right Front Passenger Wheels; 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 5-Spoke Aluminum Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Rear Door System Custom Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Flex-Fuel Gvwr; 7200 Lbs. (3266 Kg) Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Power Reclining Full-Feature Buckets Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Tires; P265/70R17; All-Season; Blackwall Transfer Case; Open Differential; 2-Speed Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Chevrolet Suburban LT handles with ease. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2004 Chevrolet Suburban LT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Suburban LT, include superior traction and stability. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Suburban. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Suburban LT. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z04J150262
Stock: 4J150262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $7,999Good Deal | $376 below market
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS145,110 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castriota Chevrolet - Hudson / Florida
4WD, Tan/Neutral Leather.Recent Arrival!2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4D Sport Utility LT 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Sport Red Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16Z94J168209
Stock: W433010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $5,695Fair Deal
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS198,900 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ron Tate Auto Sales - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
2004 Chevy Suburban LT RWD with 198900 miles. Equipped with 5.3L V8 power windows power door locks power mirrors leather heated power seats cruise 3rd row seat sunroof alloy wheels adjustable pedals AC with dual climate and rear air tint and towing package. Has some scratches dings and paint blemishes but runs and drives good. Carfax available showing clean history. Reduced sale price $5295. Call or text 918-333-0444.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC16ZX4J212047
Stock: 69-20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,358Fair Deal | $213 below market
2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS184,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC - Hermantown / Minnesota
Smokin Asphalt 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Leather Seats, 4WD / 4x4 / AWD, Heat Package, Aluminum Wheels, LT Package. At Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, we dont do the talking - we listen to what you want. Our friendly staff is dedicated to taking care of your vehicle and providing the customer service you expect. We want to earn your business by educating, delivering exceptional customer service both before and after the sale, and being a trusted name in our communities. By celebrating 50 years in 2018 and we hope to keep being a part of your family. Because youre not just getting a car, youre getting Kolar. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Odometer is 19056 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16Z44G296343
Stock: C20-354A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020