Used 2002 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota

Equipment Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Chevrolet Suburban. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Chevrolet Suburban has a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Chevrolet Suburban projects regal stylish lines refined with a royal gold finish. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 and drive with confidence. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This 1/2 ton suv features a HomeLink System. The Chevrolet Suburban is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Packages LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SM: base vehicle only. TRAILER PKG: trailer hitch platform; 7-lead wiring connector; trailer brake pre-wire harness; auxiliary transmission oil cooler; 7-way to 4-way adapter. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. PWR SLIDING SUNROOF. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK16Z52J253139

Stock: 24028B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-06-2020