Used 2013 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me

255 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    92,258 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,499

    $2,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    93,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,820

    $2,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    98,042 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,993

    $575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    82,033 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $1,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    115,675 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,999

    $1,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    95,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    79,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    86,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    86,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,991

    $626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    123,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,044

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    91,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    104,013 miles

    $18,444

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    54,352 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro

    87,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,597

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    100,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,891

    $1,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    99,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,795

    $629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    82,919 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,894

    $452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro

    27,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,984

    $546 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S4
  4. Used 2013 Audi S4

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S4

Read recent reviews for the Audi S4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.68 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (38%)
MY 2013 w/110,xxx Mile Review
Charles,08/01/2017
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
This is my 1st Audi and unfortunately my last, not because my experience with my s4 was poor but because Audi s4's will no longer be offered with a manual transmission. I am very impressed with my s4, thus far 1 unscheduled visit to the dealer to repair a leaking water pump (covered under warranty @46k miles). I now have over 110k miles. I went with a "Stage 1" software upgrade from Revo when the car hit 50k miles....best bang for the buck upgrade I've ever done. 333hp in stock form to 410hp and torque from 325 ft/lbs to 390 ft/lbs, not only did I get a lot more torque (which is noticeable when overtaking) but my mpg improved as well! No other issues to report. I am due to replace my OE clutch. The ride is stiffer than in the past, I think the shocks are on their way out. The interior has worn well, no tears on the seats and minimal stretch marks on the leather seats. The navigation is a tad on the slow side (as others have mentioned). The car is heavy though and I can definitely feel the heft when I track it. Because of it's heft, the brakes get worked thoroughly....on the street, you won't notice any brake fade (just on the track). Tire wear is even, perhaps due to the AWD system, you really don't need performance tires. The s4 has impressive lateral grip. Fuel economy has dramatically improved from 23.1mpg when new to now I'm consistently getting almost 27mpg (mostly highway driving). In the 110k history with my s4, I'm on my 4th set of tires (OE Continentals & 3 sets of Pilot Sports), on my 3rd pair of brakes (front), 2nd pair brakes (rear), and 1 headlight bulb replaced (right). Everything else, just fluid changes. Hope this helps any future owners...... Aug 2019 Update: I've sold my S4 about a year ago with 146k miles. After replacing the clutch, the slave cylinder went out twice. After the 3rd replacement, I decided to sell the car. It really was a shame, I was hoping to keep that car a while longer (especially since Audi has decided to remove the manual transmission as an option).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings