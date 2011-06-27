I bought used with 114,000 miles. Only major repair was the transmission replaced at no cost (previous owner had replaced it shortly before.) I drive it about 12,000 miles/year and it's very cheap to drive. I fix a few things on it each year, but it's much cheaper than my other cars (used Hondas which I finally gave up on.) Gas mileage is about 14 mpg which is great considering it's mostly around town. Still get 17-18 mpg on long trips, even with 199,000 miles on it, and it runs great. I'm 6'5" tall and can stretch my legs fully out while driving. It's like driving my couch. Finally with a 43 gallon tank, the range is incredible. My best is 720 miles on one tank (Jacksonville, FL to northern VA)

