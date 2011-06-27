1993 Chevrolet Suburban Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$761 - $1,613
Used Suburban for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bullwinkle,07/13/2005
I bought used with 114,000 miles. Only major repair was the transmission replaced at no cost (previous owner had replaced it shortly before.) I drive it about 12,000 miles/year and it's very cheap to drive. I fix a few things on it each year, but it's much cheaper than my other cars (used Hondas which I finally gave up on.) Gas mileage is about 14 mpg which is great considering it's mostly around town. Still get 17-18 mpg on long trips, even with 199,000 miles on it, and it runs great. I'm 6'5" tall and can stretch my legs fully out while driving. It's like driving my couch. Finally with a 43 gallon tank, the range is incredible. My best is 720 miles on one tank (Jacksonville, FL to northern VA)
irishdaddyo,11/14/2006
The Voyager died with 2 payments left on it. We needed a bus to cart around our 5 children. The trendy friends were aghast. Everyone said we had lost our marbles. This is the greatest vehicle! Inside is bigger than a studio apartment and kids can't touch each other. There's tons of room for bikes, groceries, tools, lumber, you name it. It chews up the highway, gets better mileage than my new Ram 1500 V6. Goes anywhere! 4x4 so I'll never have to worry about the "S" word again! It's heavy and safe. It's so comfortable, we nicknamed it the "Big Comfy Couch". Its bright red paint gets us confused for a fire vehicle! The best $2800 I've ever spent. Let the Yuppies sneer, we'll eat their Rendevous!
REK3,06/09/2004
This is a sturdy truck. The problems I have had are often cooling system related. The entire system has been redone twice in 3-years, including three times for the rear heater core. (Consumer Reports notes the cooling system as problem area for the 1993's.) Also, fuel mileage with the 454 ranges from 9-12, averaging 10 mpg. Finally, the engine does not perform as one might expect a from 454. I will try to upgrade the exhaust to help it breath. Worthless trade-in value for the Cheyanne model, but otherwise a good ranch truck.
towman813,02/22/2012
love my 93 burban 4wd it does everything ive asked it to! from hauling my 5 kids around to hauling my boat! we loaded it down from tampa to greensborugh,nc on vacation and only burned 350.00 for gas last year at 3.45 gallon never been happier with my chevy! longest lasting most dependable truck on the road! even after the end of the world according to chevrolet commecial well, if thats the case i'll be in mine,lol
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer