Consumer Rating
(22)
1993 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$761 - $1,613
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(54%)
4(36%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a great truck
Bullwinkle,07/13/2005
I bought used with 114,000 miles. Only major repair was the transmission replaced at no cost (previous owner had replaced it shortly before.) I drive it about 12,000 miles/year and it's very cheap to drive. I fix a few things on it each year, but it's much cheaper than my other cars (used Hondas which I finally gave up on.) Gas mileage is about 14 mpg which is great considering it's mostly around town. Still get 17-18 mpg on long trips, even with 199,000 miles on it, and it runs great. I'm 6'5" tall and can stretch my legs fully out while driving. It's like driving my couch. Finally with a 43 gallon tank, the range is incredible. My best is 720 miles on one tank (Jacksonville, FL to northern VA)
From Mini Van Hell to Suburban Heaven
irishdaddyo,11/14/2006
The Voyager died with 2 payments left on it. We needed a bus to cart around our 5 children. The trendy friends were aghast. Everyone said we had lost our marbles. This is the greatest vehicle! Inside is bigger than a studio apartment and kids can't touch each other. There's tons of room for bikes, groceries, tools, lumber, you name it. It chews up the highway, gets better mileage than my new Ram 1500 V6. Goes anywhere! 4x4 so I'll never have to worry about the "S" word again! It's heavy and safe. It's so comfortable, we nicknamed it the "Big Comfy Couch". Its bright red paint gets us confused for a fire vehicle! The best $2800 I've ever spent. Let the Yuppies sneer, we'll eat their Rendevous!
Sturdy Truck w/some probs
REK3,06/09/2004
This is a sturdy truck. The problems I have had are often cooling system related. The entire system has been redone twice in 3-years, including three times for the rear heater core. (Consumer Reports notes the cooling system as problem area for the 1993's.) Also, fuel mileage with the 454 ranges from 9-12, averaging 10 mpg. Finally, the engine does not perform as one might expect a from 454. I will try to upgrade the exhaust to help it breath. Worthless trade-in value for the Cheyanne model, but otherwise a good ranch truck.
baddest burban in florida!!
towman813,02/22/2012
love my 93 burban 4wd it does everything ive asked it to! from hauling my 5 kids around to hauling my boat! we loaded it down from tampa to greensborugh,nc on vacation and only burned 350.00 for gas last year at 3.45 gallon never been happier with my chevy! longest lasting most dependable truck on the road! even after the end of the world according to chevrolet commecial well, if thats the case i'll be in mine,lol
See all 22 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Suburban
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C1500 4dr SUV, K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 4dr SUV, and K1500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,809.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,498.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,095.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

