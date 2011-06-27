First off, Why are all of you marking this vehicle down for Fuel Economy? For what this thing tows and hauls, including people, you would need 2 Toyota camarys to haul 8 people. Some interior parts are cheap and come loose from time to time, but the space is better than any of the full size imports. This Vehicle is bullet proof Mechanically, and except for the steering shaft problem ($74 at Autozone) This is the toughest, most economical, Extra-Large SUV on the market, and gets the best fuel economy of all of them (non-Hybrid) We moved from a mini van to this and our fuel expenses only increased about $400 a year, that's only $33 per month. Go Drive one, you will be impressed.

Read more