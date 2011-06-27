  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(143)
2004 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of powerful V8 engines, Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, cavernous cargo space, room for nine.
  • Massive size can be tough in tight confines, vague steering feel, cheap interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its capable suspension, excellent powertrain and standard room for nine, the Suburban remains one of the best family-haulers available anywhere. Add Quadrasteer and the Suburban becomes an excellent tow vehicle as well.

2004 Highlights

Half-ton models now feature standard Hydroboost brakes, a tire-pressure monitoring system and newly styled 16- and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Two-wheel-drive models with traction control now feature a locking rear differential, and the trailering package includes a 7-to-4 pin brake wiring adapter. For added safety, there is now a front passenger seatbelt reminder. Lastly, Chevrolet has lowered the output figures for the Vortec 8100 -- the engine is now rated at 320 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(76%)
4(16%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
143 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my "Burban"
Gordy Toomey,08/03/2016
1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Handles and rides like any good luxury car. Heated seats are great in the winter. Very comfortable and roomy . I wouldnt drive anything but an SUV or a four door pickup. Update; I sold the Burban a few months ago, to a nice family and it's still going strong.@263000 miles.
The Best in it's Class Fuel Economy
armsdealer,11/16/2009
First off, Why are all of you marking this vehicle down for Fuel Economy? For what this thing tows and hauls, including people, you would need 2 Toyota camarys to haul 8 people. Some interior parts are cheap and come loose from time to time, but the space is better than any of the full size imports. This Vehicle is bullet proof Mechanically, and except for the steering shaft problem ($74 at Autozone) This is the toughest, most economical, Extra-Large SUV on the market, and gets the best fuel economy of all of them (non-Hybrid) We moved from a mini van to this and our fuel expenses only increased about $400 a year, that's only $33 per month. Go Drive one, you will be impressed.
What a great truck!
Greg Vojnovic,09/28/2010
This has just been one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! Super reliable, still looks good, never a problem. It drives great, almost like a car and yet it can haul big trailers with horses in it. Just a great, great truck. I LOVE our Suburban. We're buying a new one now and will miss it.
Not so great!
jessa508,05/02/2010
My Suburban runs great it is the little thing that cost a great deal that annoy me and Chevy hasn't done anything about it. The power windows going out the heated seats stop working the paint on the dash peeling the cheap plastic in the back. And the biggest problem of all is the Back glass disengaging from the vehicle if this glass falls on a small child it could be very dangerous there have been several complaints about this particular problem including myself, but Chevy has done nothing to correct the problem. Oh yeah you can't just replace the glass the whole unit has to be replaced so you are looking at about $1,200 part and installed. To bad for me and several others.....
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 1500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

