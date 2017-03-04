Used 2012 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500

    211,990 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    116,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500

    166,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $2,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    210,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    189,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    126,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,000

    $2,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    165,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,295

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500

    155,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,988

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    151,797 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500

    153,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,500

    $1,338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    194,030 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,975

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    148,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,998

    $1,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    132,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,300

    $571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    223,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500

    112,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,905

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    136,135 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $13,899

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    156,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500

    119,086 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,888

    $235 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban
Overall Consumer Rating
31 Review
Write a review
  • 3
    (100%)
$60,000 Suburban with cracked dash
Ollie striby,04/03/2017
LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I bought this SUV new in 2013 even though it was a 2012 for $60,000. I got a standard 3 year warranty from the dealership, Bob Steele Chevolet. Within a few months of warranty expiring my dash cracked in 2 places. Over the instrument panel and most seriously beside my airbag. Chevrolet company just said it was not a safety issue and could help cause I was out of warranty. NO WONDER THEY ONLY OFFER A 3 YEAR WARRANTY! The dealership tried to be sympathetic and said they would see what they could do but it wasn't their problem, they had MANY customers with the same problem! I find it hard to believe that THOUSANDS of buyers with the same problem can be wrong. There is even a Facebook page for Chevrolet Boken Dashes! Don't think because you pay a great deal of money for a SUV its going to be better than the cheaper one, or the company will treat you better. My family has always owned chevys, now because of their indifference to customers and REAL problems with their vehicles, my future cars will be imports! Don't buy ANY Chevrolet without checking online about defects they refuse to fix or even recognize. This is a problem with many models over many years! Sad when a company puts money over safety!
Report abuse
