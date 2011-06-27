  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,618
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-door guard beams are added, as well as a high-mounted center brake light. A turbocharged diesel is newly optional on 2500 models. A new grille appears.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my K1500 Suburban
kostura,07/27/2010
i love my suburban i have had no serious problems with it at all. i picked it out when i was about 5 years old when my parents where looking to buy a new vehicle and needless to say it has lasted threw everything my parents used it for and was passed to me when i turned 16. i have used it for long distance trips and as an everyday driver since i got it a few years back and it is unmatched in driver and passenger comfort. i personally prefer it over driving my mothers 2003 Tahoe. If anyone is looking into buying a 94 that looks to be in good shape i say go for it it's an awesome vehicle and you won't be disappointed.
Moved to the Burbs
mannysburban,08/16/2012
After being afraid to buy American I stumbled upon a fully loaded 94 Suburban silverado package. This is my dream car. All I have done to the vehicle is replace the fuel pump, power steering hose, and those aluminum brackets that hold the alternator and power steering. My gas milage is around 11 due to a flowmaster exhaust and I also recommend turning the top piece of your air filter cover upside down and then screwing it on to get a more even pull. I really like the roominess and it is great for trips from Tulsa to Oklahoma City. If you can find one in decent condition buy it. The best thing is that most parts are affordable and good mechanic will save you lots. Happy driving
1994 Suburban
cantorhome,09/02/2002
Although the gas mileage for this car is not very good, installing a K&N air filter seems to have made a considerable difference. This SUV is the perfect "family car". Tons of room for kids in the back two seats and great for transporting items. We recently purchased a new refrigerator and it fit in the back with the 3rd seat removed and the 2nd seat tilted down.
BEST SUV AROUND
CHIZZNAPP,04/19/2003
I BOUGHT MY BURBEN WITH 149,000 MILES ON IT. IT HAS BEEN GREAT I HAD THE FAN IN THE AC BROKE REPLACED IT MY SELF 40.00. IT NOW HAS 185,000 RUNS LIKE NEW LOVE IT I WOULD RECOMEND TO ANYBODY STRONG RUNNING BEST VEHICAL I EVER OWNED ......
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, C1500 4dr SUV, C2500 4dr SUV, and K2500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,477.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,980.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,821.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,303.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles