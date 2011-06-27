1994 Chevrolet Suburban Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Side-door guard beams are added, as well as a high-mounted center brake light. A turbocharged diesel is newly optional on 2500 models. A new grille appears.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kostura,07/27/2010
i love my suburban i have had no serious problems with it at all. i picked it out when i was about 5 years old when my parents where looking to buy a new vehicle and needless to say it has lasted threw everything my parents used it for and was passed to me when i turned 16. i have used it for long distance trips and as an everyday driver since i got it a few years back and it is unmatched in driver and passenger comfort. i personally prefer it over driving my mothers 2003 Tahoe. If anyone is looking into buying a 94 that looks to be in good shape i say go for it it's an awesome vehicle and you won't be disappointed.
mannysburban,08/16/2012
After being afraid to buy American I stumbled upon a fully loaded 94 Suburban silverado package. This is my dream car. All I have done to the vehicle is replace the fuel pump, power steering hose, and those aluminum brackets that hold the alternator and power steering. My gas milage is around 11 due to a flowmaster exhaust and I also recommend turning the top piece of your air filter cover upside down and then screwing it on to get a more even pull. I really like the roominess and it is great for trips from Tulsa to Oklahoma City. If you can find one in decent condition buy it. The best thing is that most parts are affordable and good mechanic will save you lots. Happy driving
cantorhome,09/02/2002
Although the gas mileage for this car is not very good, installing a K&N air filter seems to have made a considerable difference. This SUV is the perfect "family car". Tons of room for kids in the back two seats and great for transporting items. We recently purchased a new refrigerator and it fit in the back with the 3rd seat removed and the 2nd seat tilted down.
CHIZZNAPP,04/19/2003
I BOUGHT MY BURBEN WITH 149,000 MILES ON IT. IT HAS BEEN GREAT I HAD THE FAN IN THE AC BROKE REPLACED IT MY SELF 40.00. IT NOW HAS 185,000 RUNS LIKE NEW LOVE IT I WOULD RECOMEND TO ANYBODY STRONG RUNNING BEST VEHICAL I EVER OWNED ......
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
