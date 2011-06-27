i love my suburban i have had no serious problems with it at all. i picked it out when i was about 5 years old when my parents where looking to buy a new vehicle and needless to say it has lasted threw everything my parents used it for and was passed to me when i turned 16. i have used it for long distance trips and as an everyday driver since i got it a few years back and it is unmatched in driver and passenger comfort. i personally prefer it over driving my mothers 2003 Tahoe. If anyone is looking into buying a 94 that looks to be in good shape i say go for it it's an awesome vehicle and you won't be disappointed.

