Overall rating

The sport-utility vehicle began as a truck-based passenger package like this Suburban, but as the popularity of the SUV has increased, the sedan-based crossover has taken over. It should be no surprise because crossover SUVs are generally easier to drive and deliver more ride comfort, plus prove more fuel-efficient. At the same time, carlike crossovers lack the adventure capability delivered by tough, truck-based SUVs.

If you need to carry a lot of people, pack a lot of cargo or tow something heavy, the 2017 Chevrolet Suburban can deliver. At an overall length of nearly 17 feet, the Suburban can transport the entire Brady Bunch (including Alice). Meanwhile, tough, body-on-frame trucklike construction helps the Suburban tow up to 8,300 pounds. And all-terrain mobility is also part of the program thanks to the four-wheel-drive system. Such classic sport-utility capability is accompanied by a fairly luxurious interior, which can be optioned with all the electronics you might expect. Even so, the Suburban's size does compromise its around-town maneuverability, and the truck-derived hardware can compromise ride comfort, which together contribute to this vehicle's middling grades in our regimented consumer evaluations.

The Suburban is mechanically identical to the GMC Yukon XL, but GMC's available engine upgrade gives the Yukon XL the ability to deliver stronger performance. The Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia are strong competitors, although both have been in production for 10 years without a comprehensive redesign. For the time being, the 2017 Chevrolet Suburban remains the newest entry in the small class of full-size adventure-style SUVs, yet the GMC and Toyota still achieve higher customer scores.

Standard safety equipment for all 2017 Chevy Suburbans includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. An airbag located between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) offers additional protection in side-impact crashes. Also standard is a teen-driver management system, a reminder to check the backseats for child occupants before vacating the vehicle, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. Also standard is the subscription-based OnStar system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Optional safety equipment includes front parking sensors, forward collision alert with automatic low-speed braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a safety-alert driver seat (which vibrates on either the right, left or both sides to warn drivers of danger), rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Chevrolet Suburban received four out of five stars for overall and front-crash protection, five stars for side-impact protection and three stars for rollover protection. In Edmunds testing, a rear-drive Suburban came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, a rather long distance even for a full-size SUV. A 4WD Suburban with the Z71 package improved slightly to 131 feet.