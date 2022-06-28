What is the Camaro?

The Camaro is one of an ever-dwindling number of sporty coupes on sale in the U.S. It's also a longtime rival to the Ford Mustang, and it has competed with it for pony-car bragging rights for the better part of the last 60 years. It's available in a number of trims and with three engines, but the one most enthusiasts go for is the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 in the SS models. It's a great performance car that's held back by usability issues like poor visibility, a small trunk and polarizing looks.

With sales of the sixth-generation Camaro fading since its release in 2016, the rumor mill is abuzz that Chevy will pull the plug on its iconic pony car soon. Some tongues are also wagging that the ZL1 models might get a power bump and extra performance courtesy of carryover parts from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for the 2023 model year, but Chevy has neither confirmed nor denied any of these rumors. In the absence of any official information from Chevy, we're not expecting any significant changes to the Camaro for 2023. And if you're interested in picking one up, you might want to act sooner than later.