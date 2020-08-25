Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 187,800 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,172 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE7XER102095
Stock: 102095AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,990$4,164 Below Market
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. This Chevrolet Suburban 1500 is well equipped and includes the following key features, Roof Rack Cross Bars, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 18" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3rd Row DVD Screen, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Navigation, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD/DVD Player, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Center Rails, Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Luxury Package, NavTraffic, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear Vision Camera, Satin Chrome Tubular Assist Steps, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Skid Plate Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, Z71 Off-Road Appearance Package.Silver Ice Metallic 2014 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4D Sport Utility 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 15/21 City/Highway MPGServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE79ER170883
Stock: B03200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 100,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,998
4M Autoplex - Abilene / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCKE06ER103020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,908 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,500$2,213 Below Market
Walker Volkswagen - Metairie / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE01ER200099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,613 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, TaxiGood Deal
$12,990$2,090 Below Market
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE71ER116686
Stock: 116686C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,753 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,900$537 Below Market
First Team Honda - Chesapeake / Virginia
KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Driver Seat NON-SMOKER VEHICLE, JUST TRADED, LOW MILES, Replaced Serpentine Belt, Tinted Windows, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM, LEATHER, 3RD ROW SEAT, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REMOTE START, 3-Months of FREE Satellite Radio! POWER SEAT, FOREVER STARTS NOW! FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE! NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, SERVICED Including: OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK: seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed compensated volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, and USB port (STD), LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE: (STD), LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes Standard Equipment, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL: with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [239 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [454 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [472 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), aluminum block (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW/HAUL MODE: (STD). EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $21,877. VISIT US TODAY: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE70ER217640
Stock: H200503A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 96,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,990
Jay Hodge Chevrolet - Sulphur Springs / Texas
2014 White Diamond Tricoat Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4WD This Chevrolet Suburban 1500 has many features and is well equipped including, Clean Carfax, Local Trade, AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD, V8 Power, Don't Overpay Come See Jay, 10 Speakers, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 22 Chrome 8-Single Open Spoke Design Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release Only, 2nd Row Reclining Leather-Appointed Bucket Seats, 2-Position Driver-Side Memory, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Navigation, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Air Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Autoride Suspension Package, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Center Rails, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Audio System Feature, Bright Chrome Door Handles, Bright Chrome Grille Insert (V22), Cargo Mat, CD player, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Color-Keyed Rear Fascia w/Chrome Strip, Compass, Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Adjust/Power-Fold Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Pwr-Retractable Assist Steps w/Chrome Accent Strip, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 32976 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Welcome to Jay Hodge Chevrolet of Sulphur Springs - A Greenville, TX Chevrolet Source We are one of the top dealers in Sulphur Springs. Our dealership is here to serve Cooper, Paris and Greenville, TX Chevrolet shoppers with a full line of vehicles. We understand your automotive needs and requirements, we make it our responsibility to help you find the one that's right for you. Whether you're looking for a new or used vehicle, the dedicated sales team at Jay Hodge Chevrolet can help with its no-pressure philosophy. For professional services, quality vehicles, an efficient and stress-free vehicle-buying experience, call us today at (866) 839-1034 and schedule a test drive. Visit our hours and directions page to help us help you faster.We are open for business and weâ re prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE73ER242831
Stock: P1676B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 100,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,000$1,738 Below Market
Dormans Auto Center of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Have confidence when purchasing your next vehicle. A CARFAX report is included. 4X4 / 4WD / MOONROOF / SUNROOF / NAV / NAVIGATION / GPS / SUNROOF / DVD / POWER TAIL GATE / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / SEATS 8 / REAR VIEW CAAMERA / REAR BACKUP SENSORS / TOW PACKAGE / This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras. Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE70ER158721
Stock: 2521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,806 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,900$549 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details. FREE FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE07ER241983
Stock: S9586A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 142,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,991
Williams Group Auto - Abilene / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE72ER227974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,559$557 Below Market
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 2WD 4dr LTZ features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Audio system feature USB port, Fascia front color-keyed, Grille insert bright chrome, Headlamps dual halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and flash-to-pass feature, Wheels 4 - 20 x 8.5 (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, Door handles bright chrome, Liftgate rear power-operated, Assist steps Black, Liftgate with liftglass rear door system with rear-window wiper/washer, Moldings color-keyed bodyside (Unique design with chrome strip included on LTZ.), Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear, Fascia rear color-keyed with chrome strip and integrated trailer hitch cover, Tires P275/55R20 all-season blackwall, Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall, Wiper rear intermittent with washer, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable, Power outlets 5 auxiliary 12-volt includes 2 on the instrument panel 1 in the cargo area 1 inside the center console and 1 at the back of the console, Headliner cloth, Floor covering color-keyed carpeting, Cargo mat, Heater rear auxiliary with rear passenger heating ducts, Console floor with storage area cup holders and integrated second row audio controls (Includes woodgrain covered forward storage.), Seats heated second row, Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power, Seat adjuster driver 6-way power, Assist handles front passenger and second row outboard, Seats heated and cooled driver and front passenger, Door locks power programmable with lockout protection, Side Blind Zone Alert, Seat release second row power release only, Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors padded with cloth trim extends on rod, Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming, Floor mats color-keyed carpeted first and second row removable, Steering wheel leather-wrapped, Seat trim perforated leather, Windows power with driver Express-Down and lockout features, Seats third row 50/50 split-bench 3-passenger removable all-belts-to-seat, Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on, Pedals power-adjustable for accelerator and brake (Includes memory function with (AN3) front bucket seats.), Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Not available with (K5L) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package.), GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 2WD models.), Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver, Differential heavy-duty locking rear, Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs, Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar, Powertrain grade braking, Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc VAC power, Steering power, Battery 660 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating, Alternator 160 amps, Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center (does not apply to spare tire), Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control, OnStar 6 months of Directions and Connections plan includes Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation. Also updated footnote 1 to now read Visit onstar.com for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model and conditions. (Visit onstar.com for details and system limitations.), Rear Park Assist with audible warning, Safety belts 3-point driver and front passenger in all seating positions, LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats, Air bags seat-mounted side-impact driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.) 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCKE06ER177893
Stock: M177893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2018
- 125,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,777$570 Below Market
BabaCars - Stockton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE70ER239685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,416 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$20,488
Performance Motors - Killeen / Texas
17in Alloy wheels,Steprails,Tow hitch receiver,Split rear window,Rear assist,Autostart,3rd row,Sunroof,Dual climate control,Rear air,Heated/Cooled leather,Rear backup camera,Bose,Onstar,Rear entertainment,Am,Fm,Cd,Dvd,Aux,Usb,Steering mounted controls,Cruise,Tint,Tilt,Tachometer,Keyless entry,Child safety locks,Rear def,Fog lights,Woodgrain trim,Full size spare,Owners manual,Power windows,Power locks,Power mirrors,Power seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJE05ER102919
Stock: 14086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2019
- 46,345 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,985
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Black Ebony; Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Lt Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench; 3-Passenger Solid Paint Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow/Haul Mode Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Aluminum; 5-Spoke; With Smooth Surface And Rectangular Pockets This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE74ER118884
Stock: ER118884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 94,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,495
North Park Chevrolet - Castroville / Texas
REDUCED FROM $24,995! LTZ trim. Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Captains Chairs, SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS P. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Quad Bucket SeatsOPTION PACKAGESSUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (DNU) third row DVD screen. LT also includes (UYS) audio system with navigation and (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW/HAUL MODE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $24,995.WHY BUY FROM USNorth Park Chevrolet is the newest member of the Kahlig Auto Group. We offer up front Posted Prices, a 48 hour return policy, and trade appraisals guaranteed for 10 days. We strive to offer the utmost in customer service to achieve the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCKE06ER160785
Stock: ER160785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 130,333 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,200$456 Below Market
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
New Price! Black 2014 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, Bose Premium Audio System Feature, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Rear Camera Display, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear Vision Camera, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE70ER219839
Stock: 0G002S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 146,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,450
Theel Motors - Rolla / North Dakota
This well equipped Suburban was a great vehicle for a family that loved to travel. We think once you're in it, you'll want to do the same. Heated and cooled front seats make it a four seasons marvel and the second row buckets are also heated. It has a power sunroof and DVD , including a third row screen. With the heavy duty trailering package you can feel confident pulling your RV and/or boat or other toys for the long hall. This Suburban is affordably priced for you and your family to begin your next adventure - start planning now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE70ER155548
Stock: 2672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,233 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,888
AutoFarm Castle Rock Chevrolet - Evanston / Wyoming
Summary Please contact AutoFarm Castle Rock Chevrolet at 866-788-0354 or kraigdearden@castlerockchevy.com for more information. Welcome to the exclusive AutoFarm Castle Rock Chevrolet online vehicle listings. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, dont hesitate to call us at 866-788-0354. Thanks for checking us out. *** Tax, title, license and dealer fees (unless itemized above) are extra. Not available with special finance or lease offers.*EPA Estimates Only Equipment Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this vehicle has great visibility on the road. This 2014 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This 1/2 ton suv is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. This model features a high end BOSE stereo system. Protect this vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This unit has an elegant black exterior finish. This Chevrolet Suburban has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This 1/2 ton suv features cruise control for long trips. This Chevrolet Suburban has a V8, 5.3L high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the Chevrolet Suburban. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. The Chevrolet Suburban has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The FlexFuel capability of this 2014 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. The Chevrolet Suburban features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this unit. Quickly unlock this 1/2 ton suv with keyless entry. It looks sharp with a moon roof. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 1/2 ton suv. An off-road package is installed on this model so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. This vehicle is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Load groceries and much more with ease into this model thanks to the power liftgate. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. This unit has a premium sound system installed. Nothing dresses up a vehicle better than a set of high end premium wheels. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. Expand the cargo capabilities of the Chevrolet Suburban by using the installed roof rack. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of it and give it a nice look too. The satellite radio system in this 1/2 ton suv gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This Chevrolet Suburban features a tilt steering wheel. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with the Chevrolet Suburban. The traction control system on this 1/2 ton suv instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. Pop a DVD into the video system in the Chevrolet Suburban and entertain your passengers on those long road trips this year. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving the vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJE77ER202780
Stock: 7U02780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
