Vehicle overview

More than seven decades after its introduction, the Chevrolet Suburban is still virtually unmatched when it comes to space and utility. As always, this behemoth people carrier uses a traditional body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle. But despite its size, the Suburban boasts decent road manners, helped in part by a smooth V8 engine.

This year, all 1500 models get a new six-speed automatic transmission, which cruises at lower revs -- the result of which, Chevy claims, is increased fuel economy. The top-of-the-line LTZ, which previously was more of an equipment group, becomes its own trim level this year, and is stocked with plenty of features. Other notable additions include an optional third-row DVD screen and two rearview camera options -- one in the rearview mirror and the other integrated into the optional navigation system.

We'll forgo any discussion of the Suburban's gas mileage -- it's bad, you know it. But, for those who truly need nine-passenger seating capacity and a whole load of cargo space, the Suburban is really only matched by its GMC Yukon XL clone and a few full-size vans. The Ford Expedition boasts similar dimensions to the Suburban, but while the Ford offers slightly more torque, it only seats eight and is shy on horsepower in comparison to its competitor. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room as the Suburban. Overall, those needing tons of interior space as well as enough oomph to tow heavy loads will find a lot to like about the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban.