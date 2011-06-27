  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2009 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to nine people, class-leading cargo capacity, lots of standard and optional features, comfortable ride, smooth V8.
  • Third-row seat is bulky and doesn't fold into the floor, acceleration is sluggish when fully loaded, portly curb weight hampers handling.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,997 - $16,995
Used Suburban for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Chevrolet Suburban is a compelling choice for those who need a traditional full-size SUV with maximum capacity. We just wonder how many people really do.

Vehicle overview

More than seven decades after its introduction, the Chevrolet Suburban is still virtually unmatched when it comes to space and utility. As always, this behemoth people carrier uses a traditional body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle. But despite its size, the Suburban boasts decent road manners, helped in part by a smooth V8 engine.

This year, all 1500 models get a new six-speed automatic transmission, which cruises at lower revs -- the result of which, Chevy claims, is increased fuel economy. The top-of-the-line LTZ, which previously was more of an equipment group, becomes its own trim level this year, and is stocked with plenty of features. Other notable additions include an optional third-row DVD screen and two rearview camera options -- one in the rearview mirror and the other integrated into the optional navigation system.

We'll forgo any discussion of the Suburban's gas mileage -- it's bad, you know it. But, for those who truly need nine-passenger seating capacity and a whole load of cargo space, the Suburban is really only matched by its GMC Yukon XL clone and a few full-size vans. The Ford Expedition boasts similar dimensions to the Suburban, but while the Ford offers slightly more torque, it only seats eight and is shy on horsepower in comparison to its competitor. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room as the Suburban. Overall, those needing tons of interior space as well as enough oomph to tow heavy loads will find a lot to like about the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban.

2009 Chevrolet Suburban models

The 2009 Chevrolet Suburban full-size SUV is available in 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 models, each available in either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. All are available in the base LS and the midlevel LT (with two equipment subcategories, 1LT and 2LT). The top-shelf LTZ model is available as a 1500 only.

The LS comes standard with 17-inch wheels, side assist steps, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, full power accessories, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, dual-zone climate control, rear seat air-conditioning, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The 1LT trim level replaces the front split bench with front bucket seats and adds foglamps, luggage rack rails, rear audio system controls with two headphone jacks and additional power outlets (for a total of five). The 2LT package adds tri-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded audio system with six-CD changer, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting, a universal home remote and rear parking assist.

The Suburban LTZ gets 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, a heated windshield washer fluid system, rain-sensing wipers, the Autoride rear air suspension, a locking rear differential, leather upholstery, upgraded heated and cooled front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-folding second-row seats with heat, and an upgraded 10-speaker Bose surround sound system. Many of the features that are standard on upper trim levels are available on the lower levels as options. Other major options for the Suburban include 22-inch wheels, a heavy-duty tow package (now with an integrated trailer brake controller), a navigation system, power-retracting running boards and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

Numerous equipment changes make their way onto the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban. Mechanically, there's a new, more efficient six-speed automatic transmission, which comes standard on all 1500 models. Inside, all trim levels now get the 50/50-split third-row bench and Bluetooth phone connectivity. The navigation system now comes with real-time traffic capability, and the nav system is now optional on the midlevel 1LT trim. All trim levels get a choice of two optional rearview cameras. A third-row DVD screen is now an available add-on for the rear entertainment system. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line LTZ trim level gets standard heated and cooled leather seats and an upgraded audio system, as well as an optional blind spot warning system. Finally, models with the heavy-duty tow package have a new integrated trailer brake controller.

Performance & mpg

Chevrolet offers three engine choices on the 2009 Suburban 1500. Most versions come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 310 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. On the 2LT and LTZ trim levels, a 6.0-liter V8 that pumps out 366 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque is optional. All 1500 engines are paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission.

Suburban 2500 models also come standard with a 6.0-liter V8, but it's a slightly different variant; it's rated at 352 hp and 382 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic as well, though it's geared for enhanced towing capability. With either the 1500 or 2500 model, buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. An automatic locking rear differential is optional on all trims except the LTZ, on which it's standard. Properly equipped, the Suburban 2500 can tow up to 9,600 pounds.

Combined fuel economy for the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from about 14 mpg combined to 16 mpg combined, depending on the model and the engine. Obviously, towing and driving with a heavy load can drop these numbers significantly.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all Suburbans, as are stability control and GM's OnStar emergency communications system. A three-row side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor is standard on all Suburbans. A new blind-spot warning system is also available on the LTZ trim. In government crash tests, the Chevy Suburban was awarded a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in both frontal and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The 2009 Chevrolet Suburban is fairly quick for its size and can get to 60 mph in less than 9 seconds. However, the 5.3-liter V8 Suburban doesn't feel nearly so quick when carrying a load of passengers. And with a hefty curb weight of anywhere from 5,600 to 6,300 pounds, the Suburban, not surprisingly, doesn't feel nimble around city street corners. But the cabin is quiet at speed, and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps. When superior passenger and cargo space is needed, there aren't many better SUVs than the 2009 Suburban.

Interior

Like other cars in GM's portfolio, the Suburban's interior has greatly improved over the years. Materials quality is good and controls are logically laid out. With its standard third row, the 2009 Suburban can seat up to nine people -- a total surpassed only by full-size vans. Although the Suburban's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the third-row seats must be removed manually to optimize cargo space. Based on our experience, those dense seats feel like they're constructed of depleted uranium and removing them requires not only a strong back but the ability to wrestle them out from deep inside the interior. Cargo capacity is immense, however, with a maximum of 137.4 cubic feet -- 17 cubes bigger than a Toyota Sequoia and a full 40 cubes larger than a Nissan Armada.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(50%)
4(29%)
3(21%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Shuddering Suburban
David DNO,09/08/2009
My 2009 Suburban is spacious, elegant and well built. The cabin is very quiet at any speed, and the handling for such a large vehicle is impressive. I have a large family and the Suburban is the only "Car" that suits my needs. The Suburban has the ability to cut down to 4 cylinders on flat or down hill surfaces to improve fuel economy. The down side to this feature, which is standard on ALL models, is the unfortunate tendency to "shudder". The truck will "buck" during a coast. Sometimes accompanied by a distinct clattering from the engine compartment. Additionally, when accelerating up hill, the truck will lumber, failing to accelerate, as the engine screams to answer the command.
Chevy is letting me down...
NotPleased,11/25/2009
I Recently purchased my Suburban less than a month ago and I'm already running into nightmares with constant trips to the dealership. My check engine light has already came on twice due to the ECU (Computer) changing my fuel settings which ends up leading to my truck not starting or running extremely rough. They keep resetting the ECU and it will run for a couple of days but I'll end up right back to where I started from, not driving. The truck is at the dealership as I write this... so beware, this truck is an electronic mess. Now I'm sure I just ended up getting a bad build from the factory line but there are a few people already out there suffering with the same problems that I'm having.
Avoid Suburbans with 5.3 engine
boomer1971,08/18/2013
Hey everyone have had on going issues with my truck and wanted to share my experience . I have a 2009 Suburban with the 5.3 liter engine. I have been to the dealer 4 times with engine related issues. Me and my family have been left at the roadside by this truck. The truck has had the engine rebuilt at 38000 miles by the dealership and continues to consume oil at 41000 miles. I have no confidence in this truck any longer. I've requested a new engine or buyback. Best GM has to offer is $2000 certificate towards purchase of another GM product. Avoid the 5.3 liter versions of the Suburban/ Tahoe/ Yukon as many have had engine problems.
Clanking Noise Everytime it drives
imlily,04/28/2011
I have a 2009 Suburban that has been in the dealership 3 times for the same thing. Everytime the car is driven cold there is a clanking noise somewhere. The dealership could not find out what it was so they started to say that at first it was a broken weld, then they said the chassis had some bolts tightened, then they tightened up bolts in the transmission. I don't feel like it is a safe drive at all and am very concerned that the dealership is with holding information from me. Oh and when I asked them for my paper work the 2nd visit they didn't want to give it to me. I had to argue with them to release the paperwork to me. Very concerned and the car was not cheap.
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
352 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include LT1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LTZ is priced between $14,997 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 114589 and138795 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 Suburbans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,997 and mileage as low as 114589 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,141.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,024.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,039.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,524.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles