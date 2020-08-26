Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts

WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! AWD!We are proud to present this beautiful 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. Pros- Affordable- strong V8 performance- wide variety of possible configurations.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHTCFE4B8118880

Stock: 31-3508

Certified Pre-Owned: No

