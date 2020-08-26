Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

2,274 listings
Colorado Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    121,014 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    72,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    $1,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    131,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    97,790 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,299

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    15,371 miles

    $13,987

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    76,522 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,997

    $1,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    116,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,390

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    119,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,975

    $376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    124,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,750

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    93,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,987

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    119,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    155,871 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    77,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    189,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,400

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    194,064 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,856

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    49,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,987

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    153,675 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    87,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $8,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado

Overall Consumer Rating
4.17 Reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (29%)
DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS
dchronister,04/08/2011
DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS,LIKE CONSUMER REPORTS,EDMUNDS,ECT.... LOOK AT CONSUMER REVIEWS, THOSE ARE REAL WORLD TESTS ON THE COLORADO. IF I WENT BY A PARTICULAR(SO CALLED EXPERT) I WOULD NEVER HAVE BOUGHT THIS TRUCK. THIS IS MY SECOND COLORADO IV'E OWNED,A 04 COLORADO EXT, AND NOW A 2010 EXT. LOVE BOTH OF THEM! GOOD MPG,GOOD POWER,VERY NICE LOOKING TRUCK...AND DID NOT HAVE PROBLEMS WITH EITHER OF THEM, VERY RELIABLE! IF YOR IN THE MARKET? DON'T SKIP THIS TRUCK, ITS A VERY GOOD TRUCK.
