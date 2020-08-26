Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me
- 121,014 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$1,415 Below Market
Marketplace Chevy Buick - Stonewall / Louisiana
**SHREVEPORT/ BOSSIER CITY** Marketplace Chevrolet is just 7 miles south of Shreveport straight down I-49. Autoworld Pre-owned proudly serving the following communities Shreveport, Bossier City, Natchitoches, Coushatta, Many, Zwolle, Keithville, Stonewall, Ruston, Logansport, Texarkana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDSCF90B8125930
Stock: 125930T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 72,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900$1,705 Below Market
Stadium GM Superstore - Salem / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDSCF92B8109700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTDFE1B8124948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,790 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,299$242 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! AWD!We are proud to present this beautiful 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. Pros- Affordable- strong V8 performance- wide variety of possible configurations.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTCFE4B8118880
Stock: 31-3508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,371 miles
$13,987
Hendrick Chevrolet - Cary / North Carolina
EPA 23 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, In Good Shape, GREAT MILES 15,371! LT w/1LT trim. Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFIKEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Bed Liner, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm), POWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE with power windows, power door locks with lockout protection, Remote Keyless Entry, (DE6) outside power-adjustable, manual-folding mirrors and (DF5) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror with compass and temperature display, DIFFERENTIAL, AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with CD/MP3 player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume and TheftLock (STD). Chevrolet LT w/1LT with Sheer Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 242 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Multi Point Hendrick InspectionEXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com's review says 'They're capable and competent, offering a wide variety of body styles, load ratings, and powertrain choices (including a V-8).'. Great Gas Mileage: 23 MPG Hwy.HENDRICK CHEVROLET: FOUR-TIME DEALER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNEREdmunds.com Premier Dealer! #1 Chevrolet dealer in all of NC, SC, VA, & GA! Offer good on the day of publication.Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCESCFE2B8104319
Stock: PS04319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 76,522 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997$1,465 Below Market
Sunbury Motors Hyundai - Sunbury / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTCFE9B8126084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,390$514 Below Market
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Come see this 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT with 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 5-Cyl 3.7L/226 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado has the following options: Four Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT Trailering equipment, includes (VR4) trailer hitch (with weight distributing platform) and (UY7) 7-pin sealed trailer wiring connector, TRAILER WIRING, 7-PIN SEALED CONNECTOR, TRAILER HITCH, WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM, SEATS, FRONT 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH includes armrest with integral storage and dual cup holders (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, and LPO, CHROME STAINLESS STEEL TUBULAR ASSIST STEPS with Gray diamond step pad. See it for yourself at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTDFE7B8139275
Stock: DJ20905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 119,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,975$376 Below Market
Select Motor Car - Gainesville / Florida
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Chevrolet purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Chevrolet Colorado also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Bedliner, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet. Dealer inspection, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bedliner, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steve Lipman at 352-377-1616 or selectmotorcar@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTCFE3B8132222
Stock: 132222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 124,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,750
Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio
*New Tires*, CARFAX One Owner, *Remote Keyless Entry*, *Work Truck*, *New Pads & Rotors*, 4WD, 16" x 6" Steel Wheels. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. Summit White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJTBFE8B8117484
Stock: W210004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 93,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,987
Hendrick Chevrolet - Cary / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! In Good Shape, Hendrick Affordable. Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFIKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGESTRAILERING EQUIPMENT Trailering equipment, includes (VR4) trailer hitch (with weight distributing platform) and (UY7) 7-pin sealed trailer wiring connector, ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with CD/MP3 player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume and TheftLock (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Chevrolet LT w/2LT with DEEP NAVY exterior and EBONY interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 242 HP at 5600 RPM*. Multi Point Hendrick InspectionEXPERTS ARE SAYING'They're capable and competent, offering a wide variety of body styles, load ratings, and powertrain choices (including a V-8).' -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyPricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTDFE0B8128117
Stock: M32344A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 119,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,450
Applegate Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
Great value for your budget! Clean CARFAX report and less than 120,000 miles on the odometer. Features include two-wheel drive, bed liner, fog lamps, cruise control, air conditioning, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and aftermarket audio system with AM/FM radio, CD player, auxiliary input, and USB port. Compatible with OnStar services. At Applegate Chevrolet, we want you to drive home happy. Need help with financing? Have other questions? Give us a call at 810-238-7611 or stop on by. We can help find the right vehicle for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCSBF96B8138137
Stock: 9280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,871 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTCFE0B8105933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
This used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado in Laramie, WYOMING is worth a look. This truck doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 5 cylinder Sheer Silver Metallic truck that performs and entertains. With 77,000 miles and priced at $15,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTDFE9B8101370
Stock: 3666M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 189,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,400
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon - Oregon / Illinois
2011 CHEVROLET COLORADO comes TOW READY with a SPRAY-IN BEDLINER. Equipped with SIRIUSXM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, Colorado 2LT, 4WD, Deep Navy, Ebony Cloth, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Rear Forward-Facing Driver & Passenger Side Seats.If you're looking for a 4-wheeled, rough and tumble man-machine, you've found it. This Chevrolet Colorado will improve your lovelife, because there's no stronger love than between a man and his truck. This Colorado will eat your buddy's truck for lunch and shoot rainbows of death out the tailpipe. This truck will haul anything you need, and still give you a smile and a wink at the end of the day. *Disclaimer: you can substitute man with woman in all previous instances*. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJTDFEXB8132645
Stock: RT19116C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 194,064 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,856
Martin Chevrolet - Crystal Lake / Illinois
!!! MECHANIC'S SPECIAL!!! This 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4WD comes equipped with Bluetooth, Factory Bed Liner and Locking Rear Differential and is in need of some TLC and a little work. This vehicle was minimally inspected and will be sold AS IS WITH ALL FLAWS .Stop in today to take a closer look!Martin Chevrolet is excited to be Crystal Lake and McHenry County's newest Chevy dealer. We handle every transaction in a very simple, straight-forward and transparent manner and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun. Please call, e-mail or stop in and see why Martin Chevrolet will be Chicagoland's #1 Chevy dealer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJTBFE7B8124443
Stock: 17459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 49,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,987
RD Banks Chevrolet - Warren / Ohio
Fresh new Colorado trade. One mature owner, clean Carfax. No smoke, no pets, no off roading. Loaded with options like 4WD, trailering pkg, power convenience pkg, fogs ,cd player, bed liner, locking fiberglass bed cover. You'll be hard pressed to find a cleaner truck.R.D. Banks Chevrolet is a small, family owned dealership established in 1921 offering a unique buying experience where you are treated like family! We provide honest, ethical sales and service and are dedicated to providing you with the best quality vehicles and financing to save you thousands! We keep our expenses down to save you more. You owe it to yourself to shop at a dealer where your needs come first. We look forward to providing you with excellent sales and service for many years to come!Thank you for voting us the READER'S CHOICE AWARD for BEST USED AUTO DEALER for the FIFTH consecutive year!(Offers are while supplies last. Pricing subject to change.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTDFE0B8139442
Stock: 221A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,675 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
1st Nations Auto Sales Inc. - Burlington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJTDFE5B8113338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$8,999
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
EPA 23 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $900 below Kelley Blue Book! Work Truck trim. Bed Liner, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 2.9L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Onboard Communications System. Chevrolet Work Truck with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with CD/MP3 player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume and TheftLock, ENGINE, 2.9L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (185 hp [137.9 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 190 lb-ft [263.2 Nm] @ 2800 rpm) (STD). Electronic Stability Control, Bed Liner, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "They're capable and competent, offering a wide variety of body styles, load ratings, and powertrain choices (including a V-8).". A GREAT VALUE: This Colorado is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJTBF97B8101554
Stock: EH2804P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
