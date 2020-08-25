Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2008 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 1500 LTZ LOADED!! LTZ PACKAGE!! 3RD ROW SEATS!! REAR ENTERTAINMENT WITH FLIP DOWN DISPLAY!! POWER RETRACTABLE SIDE STEPS!! SUSPENSION PACKAGE!! SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING DARK METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER LIGHT CASHMERE/EBONY LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! WOOD GRAIN TRIM!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERIGN WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! XM RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SUNROOF!! BACK UP CAMERA!! CRUISE CONTROL!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 5.3L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: SUSPENSION PACKAGE LTZ PACKAGE $8535 DARK BLUE METALLIC LIGHT CASHMERE/EBONY, CUSTOM LEATHER INTERIOR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE $4790 REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE $1895 ASSIST STEPS $1095 AND MORE BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 5.3L V8 - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE DARK BLUE METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS CASHMERE LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN   LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNFK16348G190587

Stock: CM6995

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020