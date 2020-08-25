Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 172,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,999$4,211 Below Market
Rubber Bros Auto World - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16388J230670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,060 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995
Carz R Us - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFC16J68G117524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 196,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,814 Below Market
Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming
Summary Welcome to Newcastle Motors. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Newcastle Motors's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Vehicle Details Plenty of cargo room in it for everything that travels with you. This vehicle will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. The Chevrolet Suburban comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,it won't let you down. Equipment Carry lots of cargo while your passengers are comfortable. It has four wheel drive capabilities. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500. Additional Information Visit us today to take a test drive. We understand at Newcastle Motors that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK163X8R202838
Stock: 6327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 234,500 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,500$3,900 Below Market
Macke Motors - Lake City / Iowa
Why pay more for less? Price lowered! Priced below NADA Retail!!! What a value!! 4 Wheel Drive!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16308G237890
Stock: 28368B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 173,121 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,560$2,163 Below Market
Bentley Motors Inc. - Bloomington / Illinois
This 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 2008 CHEVY SUBURBAN LTZ features a 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Deep Ruby Metallic with a Light Cashmere/Ebony Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Phillips at 309-829-9999 or fishman2015@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16378J111850
Stock: 2529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 186,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,000$1,867 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NICE CLEAN LTZ SUBURBAN BRAN NEW TIRES. REBUILT REAR END NICE MUST SEE OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE VISIT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET FOR MORE INFO AND PICS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16308R179523
Stock: 179523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,995$2,542 Below Market
Milea Subaru - Bronx / New York
WOW CHECK OUT THIS CHEVROLET SUBURBAN Z71 3LT IN BLACK WITH GRAY LEATHER, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT, CRUISE, CYCLED WIPERS, ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE! THIS SUBURBAN COMES WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX AND A KELLY BLUE BOOK OF $14,655.00 SACRIFICE AT THIS ALREADY LOW PRICE! CALL MILEA TODAY IT WONT LAST! COSMETICALLY SOLD AS IS, NO WARRANTY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16368G197539
Stock: 10894X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 125,260 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,997$1,513 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2008 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 1500 LTZ LOADED!! LTZ PACKAGE!! 3RD ROW SEATS!! REAR ENTERTAINMENT WITH FLIP DOWN DISPLAY!! POWER RETRACTABLE SIDE STEPS!! SUSPENSION PACKAGE!! SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING DARK METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER LIGHT CASHMERE/EBONY LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! WOOD GRAIN TRIM!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERIGN WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! XM RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SUNROOF!! BACK UP CAMERA!! CRUISE CONTROL!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 5.3L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: SUSPENSION PACKAGE LTZ PACKAGE $8535 DARK BLUE METALLIC LIGHT CASHMERE/EBONY, CUSTOM LEATHER INTERIOR AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE $4790 REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE $1895 ASSIST STEPS $1095 AND MORE BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 5.3L V8 - FOUR WHEEL DRIVE DARK BLUE METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS CASHMERE LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16348G190587
Stock: CM6995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 203,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,697$1,979 Below Market
Mangold Ford - Eureka / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16328R251399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,398 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,495$345 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
3 Owner Suburban with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this 2008 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4x4. This Suburban is in PRISTINE condition! This vehicle is loaded with many options including running boards, towing package, tinted windows, premium alloy wheels, leather seats, rear bench seat, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, 3rd row seating, luggage rack, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16358J228696
Stock: 20968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,951 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,423$1,179 Below Market
Spradley Barr Motors Toyota - Cheyenne / Wyoming
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK163X8J232713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,219 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,000$1,377 Below Market
Baumann Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Fremont / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16338R113161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,981 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,950$865 Below Market
Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia
This Suburban we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in excellent condition and runs terrific. It is clean, has the LTZ Package, with 4x4 and alloy wheels. This LTZ package includes all of the standard power equipment along with Navigation and DVD Player. The truck comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 5 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, 4X4, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Seat, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, LTZ Package, Leather, Alloy wheels, Navigation, DVD. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16348R169920
Stock: 7035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,944$583 Below Market
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. LTZ trim. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Consumer Guide Best Buy SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says The Chevrolet Suburban is still virtually unmatched when it comes to space and utility.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERBMW of Gwinnett Place is the largest automotive retailer in all of Penske Automotive Group! With an average of 300 New Cars and 400+ Pre-Owned vehicles in stock. BMW of Gwinnett Place has one of the largest BMW inventories in the country! The advantage to you? You will have the selection you are looking for and NEVER overpay! BMW of Gwinnett Place finished 2016 as the largest BMW Pre-Owned Operation in the nation! Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFC16J18G193877
Stock: 21892A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 123,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,888
M & S Auto - Sacramento / California
Look no further than our 2008 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 4X2 presented in White Diamond Tricoat is sure to impress. Powered by a reliable 5.3 Liter V8 generating 285hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode. All the power and performance you need is here in our Rear Wheel Drive SUV that can seat the whole crew comfortably while securing up to 20mpg on the highway. The exterior is enhanced by alloy wheels, chrome accents, roof rails, and running boards. Inside our LTZ, you will find luxury features you demand. Enjoy comfortable heated leather front seats, premium audio system, as well as keyless entry, a full-color navigation system, and power windows and locks. Enjoy peace of mind knowing our Chevrolet provides 4 wheel ABS, an army of airbags, backup camera, and daytime running lights to keep you out of harm's way. Load up everyone and head on your next adventure in this great Suburban LTZ! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC16J38R212039
Stock: A28227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 149,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,500
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
AWD/4X4--3RD ROW SEAT--DVD ENTERTAINMENT**WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLESFULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION SUBURBAN HAS TO OFFER----REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM--MONITOR--MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--BACKUP/REVERSE SENSOR--MULTI-ZONE A/C--BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY--PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --BLACK EXTERIOR and GRAY Leather interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options 4-wheel drive Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (right-front passenger air bag status on overhead console) (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat of any vehicle equipped with an active frontal air bag. See the vehicles Owners Air bags head curtain side-impact first and second row outboard seating positions with rollover sensor includes third row seating positions with (AS3) 3-passenger third row bench seat (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size Alternator 160 amps (Standard on 1/2 ton models. Included and only available with (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package on 4WD 3/4 ton models. Not available on 2WD 3/4 ton models.) Assist handles front passenger and second row outboard Assist steps Black Audio system feature 6-speaker system Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) with specific steering wheel controls Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc VAC power (1/2 ton models only.) Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control Defogger rear-window electric Door handles color-keyed Engine Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI FlexFuel with Active Fuel Management capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm 335 lb-ft of torque [452.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) aluminum block (Requires 4WD 1/2 ton models.) Fascia front color-keyed Fascia rear color-keyed Floor covering color-keyed carpeting Fog lamps front halogen Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass) GVWR 7400 lbs. (3357 kg) (Requires 4WD 1/2 ton models.) Headlamps dual halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and flash-to-pass feature Headliner cloth Heater rear auxiliary with rear passenger heating ducts Instrumentation analog with speedometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level voltmeter engine temperature oil pressure and tachometer LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats Liftgate with liftglass rear door system with rear-window wiper/washer Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions Mirror inside rearview manual day/night Moldings color-keyed bodyside Rear axle 3.42 ratio (1/2 ton models only. Standard on 4WD models. Required with (K5L) Heavy-Duty Trailering Package on 2WD models.) Safety belts 3-point driver and front passenger in all seating positions StabiliTrak stability control system with traction control Steering column Tilt-Wheel adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock Steering wheel leather-wrapped Steering power Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride (1/2 ton models only) Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar (1/2 ton models only.) Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs (1/2 ton models only.) Theft-deterrent system vehicle P
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16338G109286
Stock: 6ELKUHs
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,694 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995
West Chevrolet - Alcoa / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 4D Sport Utility LTZ 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Dark Blue Metallic Odometer is 40313 miles below market average! **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED**, 4WD, ebony Leather, 20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, 2nd Row Reclining Leather-Appointed Bucket Seats, 3rd Row 3-Passenger 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/DVD/Navigation/MP3/XM Satellite, Automatic Air Level Control, Autoride Suspension Package, Bright Chrome Grille Insert, Cargo Mat, Chrome Door Handles, Custom Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Floor Console w/Storage Area, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Fully automatic headlights, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Low tire pressure warning, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Overhead airbag, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjust/Power-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear air conditioning, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Power-Operated Liftgate, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Tilt steering wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Also, all of our vehicles come with seven prepaid oil changes. Ask us for the full details. West Chevrolet is located on Alcoa Highway near the Knoxville Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16378J211284
Stock: 211284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 187,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,832$337 Below Market
Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado
This is one very nice 2 wheel drive suburban with all the toys. Please call Helton auto at 719-633-4221 for additional information or to set up a test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC160X8R150873
Stock: 8R150873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
