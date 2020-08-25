Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

3,797 listings
Suburban Reviews & Specs
  2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    172,312 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $4,211 Below Market
    Details
  2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    212,060 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    196,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    234,500 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $3,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    173,121 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,560

    $2,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    186,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    109,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $2,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    125,260 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,997

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    203,139 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,697

    $1,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    161,398 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,495

    $345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    180,951 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,423

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    171,219 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,000

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    160,981 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,950

    $865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    140,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,944

    $583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    123,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    149,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    134,694 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    187,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,832

    $337 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,797 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban
Overall Consumer Rating
4.436 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Sinking More Money Into my 2008 Suburban
08suburbanne,02/18/2015
LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
So very disappointed with my 2008 Suburban. The car stalled in motion and I lost control. Had it towed to the dealership and told my CPS (Crank Shaft Sensor) failed but my VIN is not covered under the recall (GM06083) which is for the same issue. $500 out of my pocket. Dealership - no help! Called GM - no help. Called NHTSA - filed safety complaint. Thankfully not many cars were out on the road but I could have been hit and having my young son in the car was nerve racking. 15 months ago engine went - again another known problem but no recall on my VIN. Very disappointed Chevy owner here! Been a Chevy owner for 20 years. Stand behind what you build!
Report abuse
