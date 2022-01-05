  1. Home
2024 Chevy Equinox EV

Release Date: Fall 2023
Estimated Price: $30,000
What to expect
  • A Chevy-badged competitor to the Ford Mustang Mach-E
  • A five-passenger fully electric crossover
  • A base price of around $30,000
  • Part of the first Equinox EV generation launching for 2024
  • 2024

