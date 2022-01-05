What is the Equinox EV?

The Equinox EV is here to help Chevy take another bite out of the extremely hot EV crossover market. The Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 all have a considerable jump on the eventual Equinox EV, which we think will be bigger and possibly more performance-oriented than today's Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Details on the upcoming Equinox EV are pretty spartan, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the electric crossover utility vehicle will be available on dealer lots starting in the fall 2023.

The crossover will ride on GM's Ultium Platform and arrive with a starting price of around $30,000. Based on interior photos, the Equinox EV won't stray far from the formula that makes its gas-burning counterpart so popular. That means a traditional five-passenger SUV with an interior design that shares more than a few cues with the upcoming Silverado EV pickup. The Equinox EV's steering wheel also packs the telltale green LED light bar that signifies General Motors' advanced Super Cruise hands-off driving technology.

Without a more comprehensive set of specs, we don't know what sort of range the Equinox EV is targeting. With the Equinox, Chevrolet is jumping into the hottest EV segment, with competitors including the Nissan Ariya, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4 and, of course, the brand's own Bolt EUV. A safe bet is somewhere between 250 miles for base models and 300 miles of range for top-spec cars, but we're just speculating for now.