Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me
- 81,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,991$8,409 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe 2WD 4dr LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC4GR396708
Stock: X396708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 67,475 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$6,925 Below Market
ID Auto Mall - Queens / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC4GR266981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,451 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$21,966$3,563 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Chevrolet Tahoe. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. With only 113,451 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. This Chevrolet Tahoe has been smoke free since when it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Chevrolet Tahoe through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Chevrolet Tahoe's 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine is anything but humble. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Chevrolet Tahoe fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. This SUV comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (301) 702-7214 to find out more. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Marriottsville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC5GR313855
Stock: 313855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,892$4,760 Below Market
Dave Gill Chevrolet - Columbus / Ohio
GORGEOUS ONE-OWNER TAHOE LT * THIS LOCALLY OWNED LOW-MILEAGE TAHOE IS A SIGNATURE EDITION WHICH SETS THE STAGE FOR MORE CHROME -- PREVIOUS CUSTOMER ADDED CHROME 22-IN WHEELS, DOOR HANDLES, TAILGATE HANDLES AND MIRROR CAPS * CHEVY SIGNATURE EDITION MEANS YOU GET THE ALL-IMPORTANT LUXURY PKG AND THE SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PKG ROLLED INTO ONE! * THIS TAHOE SEATS 8 WITH SECOND-ROW BENCH SEAT * LUXURY PKG FEATURES PUSH BUTTON START/PASSIVE ENTRY, POWER SECOND-ROW FOLDING BENCH SEAT AND POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW, HANDS-FREE POWER REAR LIFTGATE, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL * ALSO FEATURES FACTORY SUNROOF, NAVIGATION AND BLUE-RAY DVD PLAYER WITH UPGRADED BOSE SURROUND SOUND! * 8-IN MYLINK TOUCHSCREEN HAS THE NAV BUT ALSO APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO TO STREAM IT ALL! * DUAL POWERED HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT * POWER LIFTGATE * MUCH, MUCH MORE * 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Siren Red Tintcoat ONE OWNER!, CLEAN CARFAX!, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Assist Step Kit (LPO), Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Grille Insert (LPO), Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Signature Package, Luxury Package, Max Trailering Package, Memory Settings, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation/AM/FM Stereo, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Safety Alert Driver Seat, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Suspension Package, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 22" 6-Spoke Chrome, Wireless Charging.Your peace of mind is important to us. We have included over 24 photos so that you can judge the condition of this vehicle yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Dave Gill Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market for your hard-earned money. Our commitment to customer satisfaction is our number one priority, and we do not use high-pressure sales tactics. We inspect and service all our used cars as necessary; not simply take it to the local car wash and use their free vacuums. We will provide you a Carfax, vehicle inspection results, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that, too. Call or stop by Dave Gill Chevrolet at 4700 E. Broad Street in Columbus to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. We are just minutes from Port Columbus Airport and offer free pick-up for our out-of-town guests.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 38222 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC4GR463925
Stock: 21U014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT56,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,991$4,622 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Entertainment System; Rear Seat; Blu-Ray/Dvd Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Polished-Aluminum Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Second Row Bucket; Manual Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Black Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint Scheme; Solid Application Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seating; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2016 Chevrolet. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Chevrolet Tahoe gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The Tahoe LT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 56,863mi put on this Chevrolet. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT features a fully-equipped entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy wherever you go. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. This Chevrolet Tahoe offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Chevrolet Tahoe looks like has never been used. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban still stand out for their good ride quality and efficient engines, and they handle surprisingly well considering their size and mass. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to its standout combination of fuel-saving technologies like direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Yet chiseled sheetmetal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. Strengths of this model include relatively fuel-efficient engines, seating space, towing ability, Much-improved interior, comfortable, refined ride, and versatility and toughness All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC2GR352867
Stock: GR352867
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 37,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,000$5,854 Below Market
Hardy Family Ford - Dallas / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, ONE OWNER CAR, 4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, Max Trailering Package, Memory Settings, Navigation System, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation/AM/FM Stereo, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Suspension Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished-Aluminum, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Champagne Silver Metallic Odometer is 45448 miles below market average! Hardy Super Store in Dallas, GA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC8GR443600
Stock: C0050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 83,138 milesGreat Deal
$31,573$4,041 Below Market
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4D Sport Utility EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **USB PORTS, **POWER SUN / MOON ROOF, **POWER LEATHER SEATING, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **3RD ROW SEATING, **TOWING PACKAGE, PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 2nd Row Pwr Release 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split-Bench, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Assist Steps, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Bright Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Assist Step Kit (LPO), Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Grille Insert (LPO), Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LT Signature Package, Luxury Package, Memory Settings, Navigation System, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation/AM/FM Stereo, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome, Wireless Charging. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC3GR464581
Stock: PV64581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS42,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,812
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Brownstone Metallic Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Chevrolet Cadillac South Corpus Christi is excited to offer this 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Chevrolet Tahoe offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Tahoe. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban still stand out for their good ride quality and efficient engines, and they handle surprisingly well considering their size and mass. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to its standout combination of fuel-saving technologies like direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Yet chiseled sheetmetal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. This model sets itself apart with relatively fuel-efficient engines, seating space, towing ability, Much-improved interior, comfortable, refined ride, and versatility and toughness All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCAKC7GR167417
Stock: GR167417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 30,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,496$4,382 Below Market
Brewster Ford - Brewster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC6GR401460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,977$3,830 Below Market
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** ONE OWNER **, **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **REAR ENTERTAINMEN / DVD / RES **, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE**, cocoa Leather, 18 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps, Black Roof Rack Cross Rails, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Console, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Memory Settings, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lif
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC9GR340456
Stock: 40456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,904
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Polished-Aluminum 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ls Preferred Equipment Group Paint Scheme; Solid Application Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seating; Front Bucket With Premium Cloth Summit White Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tire; Spare P265/70R17 All-Season; Blackwall Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with 46,000mi. This Chevrolet includes: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, SET OF 4 Wheel Locks WHEELS, 20 Aluminum Wheels SUMMIT WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Chevrolet Tahoe LS handles with ease. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Chevrolet Tahoe LS. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban still stand out for their good ride quality and efficient engines, and they handle surprisingly well considering their size and mass. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to its standout combination of fuel-saving technologies like direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Yet chiseled sheetmetal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. Interesting features of this model are relatively fuel-efficient engines, seating space, towing ability, Much-improved interior, comfortable, refined ride, and versatility and toughness All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCAKC6GR482287
Stock: GR482287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 89,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,990$4,522 Below Market
George Nahas Chevrolet - Wildwood / Florida
For more information on this vehicle or to schedule a pressure free test drive please call 352-748-1122
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC9GR295280
Stock: T9448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-12-2019
- 87,866 milesGreat Deal
$33,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Wheels; 22" (55.9 Cm) Premium Painted Entertainment System; Rear Seat; Blu-Ray/Dvd Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Max Trailering Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Brownstone Metallic Cocoa/Dune; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Paint Scheme; Solid Application Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seating; Front Bucket With Perforated Leather-Appointed Heated And Cooled Seat Cushions Tires; P285/45R22 All-Season; Blackwall Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ's pristine good looks were combined with the Chevrolet high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban still stand out for their good ride quality and efficient engines, and they handle surprisingly well considering their size and mass. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to its standout combination of fuel-saving technologies like direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Yet chiseled sheetmetal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. Interesting features of this model are relatively fuel-efficient engines, seating space, towing ability, Much-improved interior, comfortable, refined ride, and versatility and toughness Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCCKC6GR159594
Stock: GR159594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 44,170 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,468
Star Hyundai - Abilene / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCBKC2GR225620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT70,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,655$4,023 Below Market
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
* 8 Cylinder engine * * 2016 ** Chevrolet * * Tahoe * * LT * For a smoother ride, opt for this 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with a push button start, remote starter, backup camera, a navigation system, a leather interior, heated seats, traction control, Sirius satellite radio, OnStar Communication System, and DVD. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a classic white exterior and a jet black interior. It also includes Roadside Assistance, Courtesy Transportation. This vehicle also comes with 12,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 172 -point inspection for condition and appearance. This SUV 4X4 is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. Jim Butler is the Used Car Powerhouse! Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKBKC5GR138894
Stock: 148516AA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 114,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,990$3,502 Below Market
Jansen Chevrolet - Germantown / Illinois
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ, Black, Blind Spot Detection, Local Trade, Clean Vehicle History Report, 90 Day/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Front Automatic Braking, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Accent Strip, Bose Centerpoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Max Trailering Package, Memory Settings, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Release 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Power Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Power-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation/AM/FM Stereo, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Traction control, Wheels: 22" 7-Spoke Silver w/Black Inserts (LPO).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCKC7GR389275
Stock: J1789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 96,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,800$3,399 Below Market
Sun Chevrolet - McMurray / Pennsylvania
We are pleased to offer sales with fully compliant COVID-19 safety standards! Our team is working hard to provide the best Vehicle Purchase Experience in the safest way possible to make car buying faster and easier than ever. Want to see more? Just send in a request and we'll get you the information you need. Additionally, our Service, Parts, and Collision Departments remain open to provide essential repairs and services. Please complete our online service appointment request or call to schedule an appointment. 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in green envy metallic with cocoa Leather. 16/22 City/Highway MPG 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8 4WD, cocoa Leather. 'Making friends through sales, keeping them through service.' We believe that Customer Satisfaction is the #1 goal and repeat/referral business will keep us moving forward. We've worked hard to gain and maintain our reputation in Washington Pa., Canonsburg, Upper Saint Clair, Bethel Park, 84, Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Finleyville and McMurray as a respected car dealership. Our tenured sales staff has played a large role in this goal. Honest, up front pricing. No hidden costs, gimmicks or incentives you don't qualify for. Come see us today, we sell Chevy's for less! Local, Family-Owned Dealership serving McMurray, Canonsburg, Washington Pa, Bethel Park, Bridgeville. Visit us at www.sunchevy.com! Or call us at 412.344.8000 Conveniently located at 2939 Washington Rd McMurray Pa 15317 in the heart of Peters Township just north of Donaldsons Crossroads and just south of South Hills Village on Route 19. Just a short drive from Washington Pa, Canonsburg, Upper Saint Clair, Bridgeville, Bethel Park, Mount Lebanon, Eighty-Four 84, Finleyville, Houston Pa, Pittsburgh and all of the South Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCKC4GR276030
Stock: 211742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 101,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$31,990
Wagner Cadillac - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKCKC9GR188302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
