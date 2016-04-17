Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

4,517 listings
Tahoe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,517 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    81,623 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,991

    $8,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    67,475 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $6,925 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    113,451 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $21,966

    $3,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    30,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,892

    $4,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    56,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,991

    $4,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Gold
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    37,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,000

    $5,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    83,138 miles
    Great Deal

    $31,573

    $4,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in Purple
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    42,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,812

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    30,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,496

    $4,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    93,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,977

    $3,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    46,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,904

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    89,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,990

    $4,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    87,866 miles
    Great Deal

    $33,983

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    44,170 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,468

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT in White
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    70,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,655

    $4,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    114,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,990

    $3,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    96,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,800

    $3,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ

    101,727 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $31,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tahoe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,517 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tahoe
Overall Consumer Rating
3.834 Reviews
See all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (12%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Luxurious Tahoe
Dan,04/17/2016
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
We traded for our Tahoe LTZ after owning a 2012 GMC Yukon XL wanting a more nimble size and updated technology. The Tahoe has really met and exceeded our expectations. It is a very luxurious vehicle and is loaded with technology that exceeds any large SUV from Ford or Lincoln. In fact is has the luxury and technology of most expensive luxury cars. The Tahoe is extremely quiet inside and the front and second row seats are quite comfortable. For four people, the Tahoe is a perfect touring vehicle, comfortable, capable and usable. The third row seating is useless however. Not only is there no room between the second row and third row seats, but the floor is also about 4-5 inches below the seat cushion. I question why GM did not utilize an independent rear suspension system like the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator to alleviate this problem. Also by building the foldable third row seat on top of the solid rear axle, they also lifted the floor of the cargo area in the back of the Tahoe to a ridiculous height to where it is difficult to lift luggage in and out. It also limits the amount of volume you actually have for luggage and cargo. Ford and Lincoln have been building their SUV's with independent rear suspensions for years and the result is lots of usable space with an actual comfortable third row seat. That is the biggest complaint we have with the Tahoe. But for driving, comfort for four and all the luxury they have, it is a hard SUV to beat. We test drove Expeditions and Navigators right along with the Tahoe and we chose the Tahoe. It drove and handled better and was much quieter on the inside. Also the unique ability to have OnStar and Wifi only cinched the deal for us. A close to perfect SUV but limited by design.
Report abuse
