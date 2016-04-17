Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

Entertainment System; Rear Seat; Blu-Ray/Dvd Wheels; 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Polished-Aluminum Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Seats; Second Row Bucket; Manual Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Black Engine; 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 With Active Fuel Management; Direct Injection And Variable Valve Timing Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint Scheme; Solid Application Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seating; Front Bucket With Leather-Appointed Seating Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2016 Chevrolet. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Chevrolet Tahoe gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The Tahoe LT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 56,863mi put on this Chevrolet. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT features a fully-equipped entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy wherever you go. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Tahoe LT. This Chevrolet Tahoe offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Chevrolet Tahoe looks like has never been used. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe: The Suburban and Tahoe are by far the best-selling models in their class, and they're tough rivals for the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia and Nissan Armada, among others. These two Chevy models are closely related in most ways--although there's a key difference: the Suburban is 14 inches longer in wheelbase and 20 inches longer overall than the Tahoe; and that results in a significantly larger third-row seat than in the Tahoe--as well as easier access to it, and more cargo space. Compared to rival models, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban still stand out for their good ride quality and efficient engines, and they handle surprisingly well considering their size and mass. They're also very rugged and versatile, and can be outfitted for off-road toughness, tow ability and interior luxury as needed. Chevrolet claims that the Suburban will be the most fuel-efficient model in the full-size SUV class, thanks to its standout combination of fuel-saving technologies like direct injection and active fuel management (cylinder deactivation). Although the profile of the Suburban and Tahoe haven't changed all that much, Chevy has managed to make significant improvements to aerodynamics. Yet chiseled sheetmetal and big, flamboyant wheels (up to 22 inches) help maintain a powerful look. Strengths of this model include relatively fuel-efficient engines, seating space, towing ability, Much-improved interior, comfortable, refined ride, and versatility and toughness All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSCBKC2GR352867

Stock: GR352867

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-13-2020