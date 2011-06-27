  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior with seating for up to 9 passengers. Fun to drive. Great V8 engine.
  • Ride on pavement is unrefined. All the good stuff is optional.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In some sections of the country, wise middle-class folks have been tooling around for several years in mile-long Suburbans, whether or not they have great need for all that expanse behind the driver's seat. These days, throughout the suburban reaches of Houston and Dallas, among other spots, the Chevrolet and GMC Suburban have become de facto status-flaunting vehicles, pushing prices beyond the reach of the common man.

Yes, those who formerly wheeled about town in a Cadillac, and wouldn't feel quite right in a pickup truck, appear to have twirled their affections toward the biggest passenger vehicles in the General Motors repertoire. Chevrolet, in fact, considers the Suburban "as suited to the country club as to a roughneck oil field."

Mechanically, you get the same layout in the smaller Chevrolet Tahoe, but that vehicle is only available with Chevy's Vortec 5700 V8 engine. Select a Suburban and you can accept that motor, with 255 horsepower. Or, with the 3/4-ton C/K 2500 series you can go all the way, opting for the mammoth Vortec 7400 V8, whipping out 290 strutting horses and a mean 410 pound-feet of ground-tromping torque. Oh, there's also an optional turbo-diesel. Both the half- and 3/4-ton versions come with either two- or four-wheel drive, and all have four-wheel anti-lock braking.

Last year Chevrolet introduced a new four-wheel drive system to the Suburban. Called Autotrac, it automatically shifts from 2WD to 4WD when wheel slippage is detected, just like Ford's Control-Trac system in the similarly gargantuan Expedition. This year, Chevy makes a couple of new colors available.

Buyers beware that Chevrolet is preparing to introduce a completely new Suburban for the 2000 model year. Based upon the rigid new Silverado pickup platform, the redesigned 'Burban will be much improved inside and out. Wait for the new truck if you can.

1999 Highlights

A couple of new colors are the only modifications to the Suburban as Chevrolet prepares a redesigned model for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(38%)
4(35%)
3(18%)
2(8%)
1(1%)
4.0
104 reviews
104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Classic SUV that sets the standard
DAD OF FOUR,08/14/2010
I have owned five 1999 Suburbans. I also own an Excursion for family trips. Between the two, I'd take the suburban any day. The excursion is a truck, plain and simple. Huge, cavernous. The Suburban is comfortable and quiet. Yes, the gas mileage is in the 'teens, but the trade off is the safety and comfort of those riding inside. The Suburban is easy to turn, provided you know what you're doing. You can load it up and still have room, and even after 12 years, the interiors still look good and feel tight - and not the cheap plastic highlights that are in cars today. With regular maintenance, these SUVs can literally run forever.
Fuel Mileage
cmcgee,07/17/2002
We purchased the vehicle used. It is a 1999 Chevy Suburban LT completely loaded. The vehicle was owned by a salesman and had about 125,000 miles at the time of purchase. My wife, who drives the vehicle on a regular basis, is a stay at home mom, but she is never at home. She makes lots of short trips around town. Her fuel mileage on the 4x4 suburban is around 17 mpg. We recently took a trip to Virginia Beach. We left our home which is located just off I-95 and went to Emporia Va. Then we took 58 into Va. Beach. I refueled once we got into Va. Beach. On our 3 hour trip, we averaged 22.3 mpg. I have been very impressed with this vehicle since.
Trade down due to economic slowdown
Heathj1,09/18/2010
The day I got my 99 Suburban it was a sad day or so I thought. I had to trade my 05 Chevy extended z71 truck that I had bought new off the show room floor. I traded my truck for Suburban to get out of payments and got some cash back. I was only getting 30-35 hours at work for about 3 months something had to give. Suburban has 136K miles on it rides and pulls better then my 05. I was bummed that I had to trade my truck but I think I got a better truck in return. I pulled 2 3/4 tons truck back to the house on the trailer 80 miles each trip put in 3 gear and set cruise for 60 mph. It didn't ever shift down. It unlocked covter for a couple of bigger hills. Going to take it on vacation.
"Timex" keeps on ticking
C. R. Hiebert,08/27/2015
C1500 4dr SUV
Great family vehicle. Bought used with less than 100,000 miles when the kids were home, kids are all grown and the odometer is at 298,000. Have hauled children and their gear all over, survived County Fairs and innumerable 4-H animal projects. Pulled the Horse trailer up to the State Fair through City traffic, loaded with camping gear for the week, she made it just fine. A car ran into her side, spun her around, totaled the car, bent the Suburban's rear-axel, passengers shook-up but a-OK, she drove home & got repaired. Three deer have bounced off the grill guard in the front and the only damage is a dent in the corner of the hood. She has driven me back and forth through roads and weather that has been just plain nasty, definitely dependable and reliable. Chevy dealer in town is fantastic about keeping her serviced and running. Well worth the money.
See all 104 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C2500 LS 4dr SUV, C1500 4dr SUV, K1500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD, K2500 LT 4dr SUV 4WD, K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 4dr SUV, C1500 LT 4dr SUV, C1500 LS 4dr SUV, K2500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 LT 4dr SUV, K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, and K1500 LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

