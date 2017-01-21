Used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    80,813 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

    $3,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    29,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,400

    $3,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    76,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,494

    $3,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    51,639 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,942

    $3,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    48,429 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,879

    $2,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    94,358 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,999

    $2,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    46,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,750

    $2,988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    28,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,099

    $2,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    37,666 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,300

    $3,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    42,771 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,994

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    36,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,778

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    69,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $3,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    48,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,990

    $2,704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in Silver
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    59,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,900

    $4,715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    60,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,498

    $2,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    126,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    $1,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    118,996 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,991

    $1,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ

    52,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,195

    $3,307 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
Overall Consumer Rating
3.640 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (15%)
First 10K across the USA
Brad,01/21/2017
LT w/2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I feel like I can write a solid review since we have driven this vehicle in every climate and weather extreme. We were in the market for a new family car and made our purchase in July 2016. We tested everything in class to include Honda Pilot, Volvo XC70, Subaru Outback, and the Toyota 4runner. At the end of the day the Traverse made the cut due to its interior, cargo capacity (over 100 cubic feet!), and entertainment features. We were able to get into the 2LT trim line that has four captain's chairs and a third row all clad in soft leather. We bought ours during the 20% off sale, all said and done we walked out the door at $28K for a 42K vehicle. For active duty military you cannot beat Chevy's incentives. Watch for reduced prices on the 2017s as the new 2018s are getting a new body design. We drove the vehicle from PA to our new home in AR without any issues. A week later my wife drove the Traverse from AR to FL with heat indexes over 110 degrees. The vehicle pacified a our 4 year old granddaughter, our 15 year old and our 25 year old. All three seating areas have vents and there is second row and third row climate control which is a big plus during the summer months. This past December our family took a vacation from AR to MT during the big winter storm that came through before Christmas. The distance was over 2,000 miles and we encountered white out conditions, 50 mph crosswinds in WY, and general winter conditions. Comfort wise the Traverse allowed me to put over 1,000 miles of driving on our first day without any lower back pain or leg pain. The vehicle is very solid and didn't budge during the high crosswinds which had blown tractor trailers off the road. The AWD is amazing at keeping traction where it is needed. The road noise is almost nonexistent and there are no little creaks or rattles what so ever. Temperatures on that trip ranged from 40 degrees to minus 15. In WY on our return trip I was able to cruise at 85mph and the Traverse held at about 2k rpms. It had no problem staying in gear even at high speeds. Combined fuel economy after 10k is 20.2 MPGs. I purposely did not reset the "gallons of fuel used" in the driver information center so I could get an accurate number later on. There is plenty of power at highway speeds for passing. The side blind spot sensor is a big help as the vehicle layout does present a significant blind spot and is tricky when passing. This is hands down the best family vehicle that we have owned. I really cannot find a negative thing to say about it.
Report abuse
