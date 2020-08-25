Used 2017 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me
- 86,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,699$3,385 Below Market
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4HK696082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,568$1,834 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
LOW MILES - 24,091! FRESH POWDER exterior and Grey interior. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, [F02] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door. Nissan SV with FRESH POWDER exterior and Grey interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 131 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Rearview Monitor, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings and stock info), Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System, MP3 audio capability, BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE back door glass w/privacy, Back Door Glass Defroster, Interior Rear View Mirror. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS REPORT: "The NV200 is surprisingly un-trucklike on the road. It feels downright agile compared to traditional vans A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This NV200 Compact Cargo is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN2HK697070
Stock: HK697070P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 38,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,586 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
With an attractive design and price, this 2017 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo won't stay on the lot for long! This NV200 Compact Cargo has been driven with care for 38861 miles. Its sensibility is matched by a spread of extra features, which include: blue tooth Visit us to learn how you can add this vehicle to your family lineup. Don't risk the regrets. Test drive it today! Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8HK719993
Stock: PC19019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 155,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,390$1,073 Below Market
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan NV200 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VLou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7HK698487
Stock: B12352Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 61,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995$1,172 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 4D Cargo Van 2017 Nissan FWD NV200 S Fresh Powder CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V24/26 City/Highway MPGBeyond simply selling new cars, our dealership is also known for giving Ford models a second chance on the road by carrying an excellent selection of used cars as well. Each vehicle we receive from a previous owner is thoroughly inspected to make sure it's fit to be driven in Schaumburg and the surrounding Arlington Heights, Niles, IL, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates areas, meaning you can count on a reliable vehicle when you shop at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford.Here at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford we're serving drivers in Arlington Heights, GolfMill, Golf Mill, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 815 E. Golf Rd. Schaumburg, Illinois and we'd be happy to help you too. All Prices are plus $300 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0HK703576
Stock: 13088A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 25,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$1,290 Below Market
Rountree Moore Chevrolet - Lake City / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Nissan NV200 SV NV200 SV, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, FWD, Fresh Powder, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. SV ** LIFETIME OF GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE ** ** First Oil Change Free **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7HK722089
Stock: Z329525A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 45,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,888$966 Below Market
Lynnes Nissan East - Bloomfield / New Jersey
This 2017 Nissan NV200 has passed the Lynnes comprehensive 172 point inspection with flying colors. Our ASE certified technicians have inspected this NV200 and have brought it up to date with all its regularly scheduled maintenance. Buy this NV200 and have confidence that it will bring you years of reliable Transportation. This 2017 Nissan NV200 S comes nicely equipped with: 2 Speakers, 5.407 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 15" Steel w/Center Caps. Dont let price be your only driving motivation to buy your next car. Condition, Service History, Dealer Reputation & Customer Service are just as important. In order to reserve this price, financing with Lynnes may apply. Dealer fees may also apply. Call a Lynnes representative for more information 877-535-6277.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4HK705850
Stock: E2864P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 87,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,965$804 Below Market
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer. 2017 Nissan NV200 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Red Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.24/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8HK720352
Stock: U04357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 35,038 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,790$497 Below Market
Bay Ridge Nissan - Brooklyn / New York
WE ARE OPEN on a REMOTE basis. Please call, email or submit a lead and we will reserve your vehicle of choice and schedule a test drive. Our Store is working diligently to ensure the safety of our staff and guests per the CDC guidelines for safety. SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY! CARFAX One-Owner. Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan NV200 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V24/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN5HK717487
Stock: U31934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 114,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,495$888 Below Market
First Automotive TN - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit First Automotive TN online at firstautomotivetn.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-890-4007 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KNXHK693266
Stock: M3266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,363 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$15,500$1,093 Below Market
First Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2017 Graphite Blue Nissan NV200 FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4179 miles below market average! 24/26 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Gold Check Certified PLEASE CALL US AT 1-508-316-8400 FOR A QUICK QUOTE ON ANY NEW OR PRE-OWNED CHRYSLER, JEEP, DODGE OR RAM TRUCK! WE ARE THE AREA'S NEWEST DEALER AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SERVING YOU. GO TO WWW.FIRSTCHRYSLERDODGEJEEPRAM.COM TO VIEW OUR SPECIAL OFFERS AND OUR WEBSITE. THANK YOU.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8HK7V5537
Stock: C5045B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999
Cole's Automotive Group - Monroe / Georgia
Check out this gently-used 2017 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This well-maintained Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo S comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. The NV200 Compact Cargo S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 25,858mi put on this Nissan. New tires are just one more reason this vehicle is a great deal. Price. Performance. Protection. This vehicle has it all, including a manufacturer's warranty. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo looks like has never been used.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4HK711597
Stock: HK711597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 45,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$706 Below Market
VA Cars West Broad - Richmond / Virginia
2017 Nissan NV200 SV Fresh Powder FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V BLUETOOTH, USB ADAPTER, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, REARVIEW / BACKUP CAMERA, 4D Cargo Van, Back Door Glass Defroster, Back Door Glass Package. Odometer is 23084 miles below market average! 24/26 City/Highway MPGOur cars are priced right and our service is second to none. We LOVE Trades and will give you the most $$ possible! WWW.VATRUCKS.COM This car is being offered exclusively at VA Cars Truck Center, your SUPER DEALER!!! FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. We offer the best pre-owned car buying experience in the entire state of Virginia! Save yourself time and come see us for a hassle-free process! We work with dozens and dozens of lenders who work with all credit types! Stop in and see us today or give us a call at 804-258-1388! VA Trucks is located a block before Parham Road at 8200 West Our Internet Special Price reflects a single payment with cash or cash equivalent and does not include applicable taxes, licenses plates or any additional fees. Please see dealer for details. Broad Street and proudly serves Henrico, Hanover, Glen Allen, Montpelier, Short Pump, Goochland, Caroline, Bowling Green, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Thornburg, Doswell, Bumpass, Laurel, Louisa, Mechanicsville, Williamsburg, Hampton and the entire state of Virginia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN9HK702233
Stock: TR1904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-24-2019
- 27,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,951
Cole's Automotive Group - Monroe / Georgia
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The CARFAX report shows this Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This 2017 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This vehicle's tires have been thoroughly inspected and are classified as like new. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is so immaculate it is practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4HK718887
Stock: HK718887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 111,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,488
Airport Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Platte City / Missouri
***One Owner/Clean CARFAX*** This Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan NV200 S is equipped with a 5.407 Axle Ratio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Traction control, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Center Caps, and more!Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely manner.We look forward to the opportunity to help you with all of your automotive needs. 2 miles from KCI airport! To see how easy it is to do business with us, call 816-219-2000!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN1HK708642
Stock: P08642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 25,883 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999
Metropolis Auto Sales - Pelham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7HK701887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,481$1,007 Below Market
Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
Cargo, Blind Spot Technology, Bluetooth, Carfax 1-Owner, No Accident Vehicle, Power Package, Tow Package/Tow Hitch, Class leading cargo, NV200 SV. CARFAX One-Owner.* This Fresh Powder 2017 Nissan NV200 SV has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Nissan of Greenfield ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! 3 Oil Changes and more...a $1000 value! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN2HK719181
Stock: P10596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-10-2019
- 23,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,788
West Kendall Toyota - Miami / Florida
This NV200 is located at West Kendall Toyota in Miami. 13800 SW 137th Ave. Please call 786-345-6191.WEST KENDALL TOYOTA MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! Nissan buyers in Miami looking for a NV200 please call us regarding stock number RW7892Q. This Nissan Cargo Van is priced to sell at 15788.Recent Arrival! 24/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 44405 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Rear Back Up Camera, LOW Miles, Bluetooth, Manager's Special, GREAT VALUE!, Gas Saving!, MUST SEE!, CERTIFIED INSPECTION COMPLETED, OPEN EVERY DAY FROM 9 TO 9, PLEASE CALL FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL DIRECT 786-345-2650, 160 Point Safety Inspection!, NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Nissan NV200 S 4D Cargo Van 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD Fresh Powder
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN6HK712895
Stock: RW7892Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
