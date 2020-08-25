Used 2017 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

236 listings
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    86,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,699

    $3,385 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    24,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,568

    $1,834 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    38,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $1,586 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    155,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,390

    $1,073 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    61,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

    $1,172 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    25,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $1,290 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    45,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,888

    $966 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    87,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,965

    $804 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    35,038 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,790

    $497 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    114,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,495

    $888 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    48,363 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,093 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    25,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    45,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,000

    $706 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    27,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,951

  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    111,579 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,488

  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    25,883 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,999

  • 2017 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 SV

    84,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,481

    $1,007 Below Market
  • 2017 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan NV200 S

    23,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,788

Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV200

Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
Very rough ride.
jsin,07/14/2018
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Not real fast, but accelerates fine. Great cargo room...but the seats are hard and extremely uncomfortable during extended driving . Poor build quality. Very tin-can like and the body creaks during turns. HORRIBLE suspension...train tracks will launch you out of your seat.
