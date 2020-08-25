Used 2017 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey

LOW MILES - 24,091! FRESH POWDER exterior and Grey interior. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Fourth Passenger Door, CD Player, [F02] BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE, [U01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door. Nissan SV with FRESH POWDER exterior and Grey interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 131 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Rearview Monitor, NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, 5.8" color touch-screen display, enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings and stock info), Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System, MP3 audio capability, BACK DOOR GLASS PACKAGE back door glass w/privacy, Back Door Glass Defroster, Interior Rear View Mirror. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS REPORT: "The NV200 is surprisingly un-trucklike on the road. It feels downright agile compared to traditional vans A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This NV200 Compact Cargo is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 3N6CM0KN2HK697070

Stock: HK697070P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020