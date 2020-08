Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Nation Motors of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia

2015 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN LT 4X4 with powerful 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with Active Fuel Management engine and driven 84970 miles! Fully loaded and much more! **FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-899-3300. For HD pictures, detail information about this vehicle and financing options please check us out at www.nationmotors.com To schedule a test drive or about financing and need more information about this vehicle please contact:Nation Motors of Fredericksburg196 Cambridge St, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22405540-899-3300nationmotors.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNSKJKC9FR670464

Stock: NMF1905

Certified Pre-Owned: No