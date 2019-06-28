Used 2016 Honda Pilot for Sale Near Me
4,434 listings
- certified
2016 Honda Pilot EX30,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,289$3,304 Below Market
- 106,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$19,990$2,974 Below Market
- 61,284 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,989$3,649 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda Pilot EX30,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,977$2,680 Below Market
- 125,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$2,656 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda Pilot Elite39,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900$2,675 Below Market
- 101,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,441$1,983 Below Market
- 105,700 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi
$15,995$1,657 Below Market
- 21,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,700$2,102 Below Market
- 92,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,659$2,677 Below Market
- 52,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,924
- 46,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995$2,251 Below Market
- 79,566 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,888
- 33,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,497$1,855 Below Market
- 133,006 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,599$1,467 Below Market
- 79,705 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,999$3,013 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda Pilot Touring44,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,985$2,350 Below Market
- 82,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,900$1,763 Below Market
Kenneth Smith,12/05/2015
Elite w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Update 6/28/19 - The problem with the auto stop-start function has not returned since the battery was replaced. Sometimes on hot days, the vehicle struggles to auto-start, but has not died as it did before the battery was replaced. The A/C went out at 32,000 miles and cost $1,700 for repairs. Fortunately, I had purchased a Honda extended warranty policy and Honda covered the repair. The infotainment system continues to be a point of frustration. It is absolutely the worst system I have ever encountered in a vehicle! My only other issue is the transmission. It is very jerky at low speeds. Update 12/27/2018 - Encountered a problem with the auto stop-start function that shuts the engine off when at a full stop. After several trips to the Honda dealer and after showing several videos of the Pilot stalling out at stop signs and stop lights, they finally determined it was a faulty battery. Regarding the infotainment system, I still feel it is the worst I have ever encountered. Terrible design and very "user unfriendly". Update 06/27/2018 - After almost 3 years of ownership, I still feel the infotainment system is one of the worst on the market. Very user unfriendly and the nav system is very inaccurate. Most recent problem has to do with the auto Idle-stop feature. Often times when I stop at a light or at a stop sign, the engine goes into Idle-stop, but when the gas peddle is pressed, the vehicle just stalls out. You must then put the vehicle in "park", press the brake and then the start button. Very dangerous when in the middle of an intersection making a turn. I have taken the vehicle into Honda, but they have been unable to fix the problem??? So each time I start the vehicle, I disengage the auto idle-stop function (which reduces the gas mileage). I really like the new design and ride of the vehicle, but I have to say, the center electronics stack has a very "user unfriendly" interface. I have owned many vehicles over the past 15 years (Infinity, Acura, BMW to name a few) and all have far superior electronics packages. I am very disappointed in how unresponsive the the touch screen is and how inaccurate the nav system can be. Many well established main stream restaurants do not show up in the database. The voice activation interface is almost useless. You must go through layers of screens to make a call or to utilize the nav system. I have returned to the dealership on two different occasions to have a total of four sales reps agree with me that the electronics interface leaves a lot to be desired. It is impossible to control the rear entertainment system from the touch screen in terms of starting a DVD for a child. I have read several reviews and blogs critical of the design and ergonomics of the electronics user interface. Not sure why Honda would install such a rudimentary system in a $50,000 Pilot Elite??? Update: After a full year of ownership my opinion has not changed. As a matter of fact, I can without reservation say the Honda Pilot Elite Infotainment system is the worse system I have ever used. Cannot access my phone book while driving yet I can go through many screens when using the radio, DVD player, etc. (so safety cannot be the reason I am limited on the phone book access). While driving I can go through several screens to get to "Tech Support" for a call, but when I reach Honda and I am asked to enter 1 for Honda or 2 for Acura, I am locked out of the numeric key pad screen to enter 1 or 2. I must pull off the road and stop the car to enter 1 or 2??? Makes absolutely no sense! There are a hundred other frustrating things about the design of the Infotainment system, but not enough room in this review to address them all. Update: After 2 years of ownership, I am still very dissatisfied with the infotainment system. It is frustrating to use and very user unfriendly. I would say it is the worse infotainment system I have ever used. I have had several friends who have owned the 2016 Honda Pilot and all are very unhappy with the infotainment system. The other problem area is the the 9 speed transmission. It is very "jerky" at low speeds and does not shift very smoothly. As far as design, comfort, mileage and handling, I am very satisfied. Just wish Honda had utilized the Acura infotainment design.
