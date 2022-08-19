FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Blazer a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Blazer both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Blazer has 30.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Blazer. Learn more
Is the Chevrolet Blazer reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Blazer is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Blazer. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Blazer's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Blazer is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer?
The least-expensive 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,800.
Other versions include:
- 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $34,800
- 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,500
- 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,000
- 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,700
- RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,500
- Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,500
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $45,400
- RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,400
What are the different models of Chevrolet Blazer?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Blazer, the next question is, which Blazer model is right for you? Blazer variants include 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Blazer models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
