We were in the recently market for a new road trip ride for our growing family, at a minimum we needed to be able to comfortably seat 6 adults and still have room for luggage/necessities for weekend getaways. The Chevrolet Suburban quickly rose to top of the list. We noticed right away that the body style and interiors haven’t really changed all that much in the year models of 2008-2014, thus this offers quite a bit of opportunity for savvy car shoppers. The 5.3L GM engines have a pretty good reputation for reliability with some for, and some against the AFM system, but if the seller can prove that oil has been changed regularly, and you will do the same you shouldn’t have any issues until well past that dreaded 100,000 mile mark. Many owners have suburbans with well over 200,000 on the odometer and Still no afm issues. We are of the opinion, that if you do your part and invest some due diligence, then you should be able to locate that well maintained creampuff, that is not only affordable, but also is a reliable investment. We settled on the 1LT packaged suburban and here is why, it’s a great middle of the road package. You get the leather heated seating and other luxury items are not available on the LS, but it’s not not heavily loaded with those fancy electronic items that are notoriously prone to problems. The LTZ version is really nice, but really nice always comes at a price, 1st off, you pay way more the LTZ equipped models just to learn down the road that all these fancy items are nice, until it comes time to maintain them. The shock absorbers for certain models can easily cost $200 to $300 each, where as on the LT1 model we changed all 4 (ourselves) for less than $400. The suburban was also available ina 2500 version up thru the 2013 model. It’s often said that a car fax is not worth the paper it’s printed on, and that car fax has never ever even inspected a vehicle, so it’s no good. I say hog wash, it will a least let me know if the oil was changed regularly, and if it has had any accidents reported. Car fax is a good start for a savvy shopper. We settled on a used one with 88,072 miles that idles like a sewing machine and we couldn’t be more satisfied for the price.

Read more