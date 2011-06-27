Purchased it used with ~80,000 miles in 2002. Felt comfortable doing this as I purchased it from the 1st owner that had all service records (dealer maintained). The engine failed at 92k miles. Replaced it with a new GM crate motor (5.7L). From there, it has been one constant failure after another. It now has $187,000 miles, but has had literally everything under the hood replaced (2 a/c compressors)as well as a transimission overhaul last month. I lost my shirt on this vehicle and am forced to keep it given what I've had to invest. I'll donate it later this year to a charity as I can't sell this vehicle to anyone in good faith.

