  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1995 Chevrolet Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Suburban for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$885 - $1,877
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New interior with driver airbag debuts. New dashboard features modular design with controls that are much easier to read and use. The 1500 models can now be ordered with turbodiesel engine. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added to automatic transmission. Seats and door panels are revised. New console on models with bucket seats features pivoting writing surface, along with rear cupholders and storage drawer. Uplevel radios come with automatic volume controls that raise or lower the volume depending on vehicle speed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Suburban.

5(80%)
4(7%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

OLD FAITHFUL
alfonso ortiz,10/28/2009
Suburbans are great, if i could afford another one i would jump on it. I have driven my truck from Texas to Cali several times. i have done a paper route to over the road driving, to hauling couches on top, and sheetrock inside, all with no major problems. Chevy makes a cheap intake manifold gasket. i finally had to replace. and now my shift solenoid is out. in 2009 great 5.7L power. cowboy conversion package was worth it.
Worst I've ever owned
Large,01/23/2009
Purchased it used with ~80,000 miles in 2002. Felt comfortable doing this as I purchased it from the 1st owner that had all service records (dealer maintained). The engine failed at 92k miles. Replaced it with a new GM crate motor (5.7L). From there, it has been one constant failure after another. It now has $187,000 miles, but has had literally everything under the hood replaced (2 a/c compressors)as well as a transimission overhaul last month. I lost my shirt on this vehicle and am forced to keep it given what I've had to invest. I'll donate it later this year to a charity as I can't sell this vehicle to anyone in good faith.
is better than expected
danmorea,01/11/2004
is the 5 chevy truck that i own,very familiar with them,had 88,89,91,94 models but this one is the most easy to drive.Impresive braking,power,road feel
Representive of all? Or an expection?
Dracos,10/29/2002
After much researching and talking to actual drivers I decided to buy a 1995 Chevy Suburban in 8/00 with 67K on the clock. By 12/00 1K in repairs, between 7/01 and 9/01 8K in repairs including a new engine. I love the utility that it gives the family! My problem is with all the maint/repair costs. I thought that JEEP ment: Just Empty Every Pocket! Not Chevy!
See all 30 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Chevrolet Suburban

Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 4dr SUV, C1500 4dr SUV, and K1500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,850.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,527.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Suburban for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,414.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Suburban lease specials

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles