1995 Chevrolet Suburban Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$885 - $1,877
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New interior with driver airbag debuts. New dashboard features modular design with controls that are much easier to read and use. The 1500 models can now be ordered with turbodiesel engine. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added to automatic transmission. Seats and door panels are revised. New console on models with bucket seats features pivoting writing surface, along with rear cupholders and storage drawer. Uplevel radios come with automatic volume controls that raise or lower the volume depending on vehicle speed.
Most helpful consumer reviews
alfonso ortiz,10/28/2009
Suburbans are great, if i could afford another one i would jump on it. I have driven my truck from Texas to Cali several times. i have done a paper route to over the road driving, to hauling couches on top, and sheetrock inside, all with no major problems. Chevy makes a cheap intake manifold gasket. i finally had to replace. and now my shift solenoid is out. in 2009 great 5.7L power. cowboy conversion package was worth it.
Large,01/23/2009
Purchased it used with ~80,000 miles in 2002. Felt comfortable doing this as I purchased it from the 1st owner that had all service records (dealer maintained). The engine failed at 92k miles. Replaced it with a new GM crate motor (5.7L). From there, it has been one constant failure after another. It now has $187,000 miles, but has had literally everything under the hood replaced (2 a/c compressors)as well as a transimission overhaul last month. I lost my shirt on this vehicle and am forced to keep it given what I've had to invest. I'll donate it later this year to a charity as I can't sell this vehicle to anyone in good faith.
danmorea,01/11/2004
is the 5 chevy truck that i own,very familiar with them,had 88,89,91,94 models but this one is the most easy to drive.Impresive braking,power,road feel
Dracos,10/29/2002
After much researching and talking to actual drivers I decided to buy a 1995 Chevy Suburban in 8/00 with 67K on the clock. By 12/00 1K in repairs, between 7/01 and 9/01 8K in repairs including a new engine. I love the utility that it gives the family! My problem is with all the maint/repair costs. I thought that JEEP ment: Just Empty Every Pocket! Not Chevy!
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
