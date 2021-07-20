What is the Corvette?

While the previous-generation Corvette (internally referred to as the C7) was an absolute gem, high-octane variants like the Z06 and ZR1 made it clear that Chevrolet engineers could only go so far with the front-engine setup. In short, there just wasn't enough traction to make the most out of the ample horsepower. That's why the switch to a mid-engine platform for the current C8 was such a revelation — not only could owners of the base Corvette enjoy more predictable handling, but the new configuration opened up the possibility for a lot more headroom in terms of usable power.

Now, Chevrolet has given us our first taste of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette in its Z06 form. The reveal was little more than a recording of the Corvette Z06 exploring its rev range, but the ensuing aural bliss is enough to whet our appetites. The Z06 is rumored to replace the 6.2-liter V8 with a 5.5-liter unit, but the smaller engine will likely feature a flat-plane crankshaft and a lofty redline — just like a Ferrari F8 Tributo or McLaren 600LT. Unlike those vehicles, however, the Z06 will probably be naturally aspirated. Power output is expected to top 600 horsepower, exceeding the current Vette's output by more than 100 hp. The engine is also rumored to be equipped with dual overhead camshafts, which will replace the pushrods that Corvettes have used since the dawn of recorded history.

Look for more about the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 when Chevy pulls off the wraps this fall.