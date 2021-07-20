  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. 2023 Chevrolet Corvette

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Release Date: Fall 2020
Estimated Price: Starting around $90,000
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Ad
Click For Offers
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Malibu
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
  • New high-output Z06 model will debut for 2023
  • Rumored to employ a smaller V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft
  • Expected to develop more than 600 horsepower
  • Part of the eight Corvette generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Review
The pulse-pounding roar of the Z06's flat-plane crank
by the Edmunds Experts
7/20/2021
What is the Corvette?

While the previous-generation Corvette (internally referred to as the C7) was an absolute gem, high-octane variants like the Z06 and ZR1 made it clear that Chevrolet engineers could only go so far with the front-engine setup. In short, there just wasn't enough traction to make the most out of the ample horsepower. That's why the switch to a mid-engine platform for the current C8 was such a revelation — not only could owners of the base Corvette enjoy more predictable handling, but the new configuration opened up the possibility for a lot more headroom in terms of usable power.

Now, Chevrolet has given us our first taste of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette in its Z06 form. The reveal was little more than a recording of the Corvette Z06 exploring its rev range, but the ensuing aural bliss is enough to whet our appetites. The Z06 is rumored to replace the 6.2-liter V8 with a 5.5-liter unit, but the smaller engine will likely feature a flat-plane crankshaft and a lofty redline — just like a Ferrari F8 Tributo or McLaren 600LT. Unlike those vehicles, however, the Z06 will probably be naturally aspirated. Power output is expected to top 600 horsepower, exceeding the current Vette's output by more than 100 hp. The engine is also rumored to be equipped with dual overhead camshafts, which will replace the pushrods that Corvettes have used since the dawn of recorded history.

Look for more about the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 when Chevy pulls off the wraps this fall.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The biggest benefits of the switch to a mid-engine platform will be realized with the upcoming 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. With a rumored flat-plane crank and more than 600 horsepower on tap, it will likely be the quickest and most capable Corvette yet.

Latest Chevrolet News from Edmunds
Watch Review
Chevrolet Corvette C8 vs. BMW M4 | Sports Car Comparison | Performance, Handling, Engine & More!

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette.

Related 2023 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recommended

Other models