Electric Vehicle Batteries: Capacity, Charging, Cost and More

What happens to electric car batteries?

Instead of ending up in a scrapyard like most internal combustion engines do, electric car batteries can be repurposed, refurbished or recycled when they fail or when their capacity degrades enough. When battery packs lose about 30% of their capacity, they aren't viable for EVs anymore, but they have plenty of life left for second-life applications or can be refurbished. Stationary power storage for home or commercial use is one of the most common ways to reuse a battery pack. There are various companies around the world that find different ways to repurpose used electric car battery packs. If the battery pack can't be reused or refurbished, or has served its second-life application, then it can be recycled to make new battery packs. Several battery recycling companies have partnered with manufacturers in an effort to recycle spent electric car battery packs. This article provides an in-depth look into battery recycling benefits, methods and challenges. For more on electric car battery repurposing, check out this story.