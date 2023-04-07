If you've kept a cellphone or laptop long enough, you'll know the woes of waning battery life. Over time, battery cells lose the ability to hold as much charge as when they were brand-new. But how long do electric car batteries last, and what steps can you take to slow the degradation?

Much like those in a phone or laptop, electric car batteries are lithium-ion and made of a variety of precious metals like cobalt, nickel and manganese. Every battery, regardless of what it's made of or what vehicle it's in, will experience degradation over time. Even your location's weather can affect the longevity of a battery. Extremely hot and extremely cold environments, as well as those with excess humidity, can negatively impact the life of a battery.

Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density compared to lead-acid batteries or nickel-metal hydride batteries found in hybrids. They also charge up quickly and are able to retain their energy density over hundreds of charging cycles. That's why they're the ideal choice for electric vehicles right now. The introduction of solid-state batteries may change that soon, but for now lithium-ion is the best option for EVs.