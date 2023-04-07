How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
By Nick Yekikian | (updated April 7th, 2023)
If you've kept a cellphone or laptop long enough, you'll know the woes of waning battery life. Over time, battery cells lose the ability to hold as much charge as when they were brand-new. But how long do electric car batteries last, and what steps can you take to slow the degradation?
Much like those in a phone or laptop, electric car batteries are lithium-ion and made of a variety of precious metals like cobalt, nickel and manganese. Every battery, regardless of what it's made of or what vehicle it's in, will experience degradation over time. Even your location's weather can affect the longevity of a battery. Extremely hot and extremely cold environments, as well as those with excess humidity, can negatively impact the life of a battery.
Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density compared to lead-acid batteries or nickel-metal hydride batteries found in hybrids. They also charge up quickly and are able to retain their energy density over hundreds of charging cycles. That's why they're the ideal choice for electric vehicles right now. The introduction of solid-state batteries may change that soon, but for now lithium-ion is the best option for EVs.
How long do EV batteries last?
Every charge and discharge cycle fractionally reduces a battery's overall capacity. Over the course of hundreds or even thousands of charging cycles, a vehicle's range eventually takes a hit. A 2019 analysis sampled data from 6,300 electric cars and found the average rate of range decline for a battery is about 2.3% per year. In real-world terms, that means that if you have an EV with 300 miles of range (as so many do now), in five years you can expect to have a maximum range of 267 miles due to battery degradation.
Our own long-term Tesla Model Y has experienced some battery degradation of its own. Thanks to Southern California's favorable climate, our Model Y has experienced less degradation than the expected average of 2.3% per year. We took delivery of our Model Y early in 2020, and over the course of the last three years the car has lost about 4% of its total range due to battery degradation. Originally, when fully charged the Model Y showed around 275 miles of range — now that figure maxes out at 265 miles.
Every manufacturer has different projections for how long its batteries will last, but the U.S. Department of Energy has made its own predictions. According to the DoE, "predictive modeling by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory indicates that today’s batteries may last 12 to 15 years in moderate climates," while those who live in "extreme climates" can expect those numbers to be in the eight- to 12-year range. For context, the average vehicle on American roads right now is more than 12 years old.
How good are EV battery warranties?
Not everyone lives in such a moderate climate and will experience the relatively modest range loss we've seen in our Model Y, but luckily for consumers, a big concern is already taken care of. The federal government mandates that EV manufacturers offer at least an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty on all EV batteries. California ups the ante further, mandating a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty for electric car batteries.
The specifics of the warranty coverage you get depend on the manufacturer. For example, if your Tesla's battery falls under 70% of its original capacity while under warranty, Tesla will replace it. Hyundai, for its part, says its batteries "will not degrade more than 70 percent of the original capacity during the warranty period," and Volkswagen makes the same guarantee.
Can EV batteries last longer?
Though some degradation is inevitable, there are a number of ways you can help preserve the life of your EV's battery and slow down the degradation. The first way is to change the way you drive. Just like constant hard acceleration in an internal combustion engine car can put unnecessary stress on the components in the engine, driving an EV the same way can have adverse effects on the life of the battery. Asking it to discharge energy rapidly over and over again essentially overworks the battery and causes it to degrade faster — it's a lot like constantly leaving your phone screen on.
Another way to protect the life of your EV's battery is simply how you charge it. Charging up a battery after every drive and asking the car to constantly thermally cycle the battery is bad for the battery's internal chemistry. That in turn will negatively impact its lifespan. A better way to do this is to charge your battery when it's at or around 20% and charge it to 80%. Most cars allow you to set the specific parameters and can cut off charging at a certain value. This approach puts far less strain on the battery when compared to charging it up to full on a daily basis and will help lengthen its life cycle.
Edmunds says
While regular maintenance (oil changes, belt services, fluid flushes, etc.) used to be the main factor in keeping internal combustion engines alive, EVs require a different sort of care. It's important to know how long a battery should last and what you can do to keep your battery healthy.
