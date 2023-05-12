What Happens to Electric Car Batteries?

Repurposing end-of-life EV battery packs for second-life use

When a battery pack is no longer viable for use in an EV, it can be recycled (more on that later) or repurposed. The majority can be reused because they still have enough capacity for a second-life application. The Union of Concerned Scientists estimates that used EV battery packs have another five to eight years of life left in them for second-life applications. Since most EV battery packs are in their original vehicle, there currently aren't enough for large-scale repurposing, but that won't be the case for long. Several companies are already utilizing used EV battery packs, and Spiers New Technologies (SNT) is one of the largest and oldest. SNT says it is a "one-stop solution for battery lifecycle management." The Oklahoma-based company provides several services including the remanufacturing, repurposing and recycling of used EV battery packs. They also offer analysis of used battery packs and logistics management, including storing battery packs for manufacturers. They receive battery packs from various automakers they work with or directly from dealerships. According to CNBC, since its start in 2014, SNT has "serviced more than 240,000 packs and more than 50,000 have been repaired, refurbished or remanufactured." SNT told CNBC that 5%-10% of the packs they receive are recycled, and that 80%-90% can be refurbished. The rest can be reused for second-life applications. Vehicle uses for refurbished battery packs Refurbished battery packs can be reused as a replacement for a spent battery pack. For example, the InsideEVs website has reported on Nissan's effort to offer refurbished Leaf battery packs for older models in Japan that need a replacement. In the U.S., third-party companies sell refurbished battery packs for Leafs and other EV models that have been on the road for a while such as Teslas and the BMW i3. Similarly, MotorTrend reported that Tesla can use refurbished battery packs for an out-of-warranty replacement to keep the cost lower.

2014 Nissan Leaf

Industrial and residential uses for refurbished battery packs When EV battery packs aren't remanufactured, they can be repurposed. Stationary power storage is a popular way companies repurpose used EV battery packs. It's currently done on a small scale until more battery packs are ready to retire from EV use. RePurpose Energy is one of several companies taking advantage of used EV battery packs. This year the company plans to launch its product, which is a 20-foot shipping container packed with multiple EV battery packs that can store energy for commercial, industrial and utility applications. B2U Storage Solutions is another company that uses used EV battery packs for stationary energy storage. As with RePurpose Energy, B2U creates large containers that house multiple used EV battery packs. However, its patented EV Pack Storage system is already in use in a large-scale energy storage application at the company's SEPV Sierra facility. It's a solar field and battery storage facility located in California that uses 1,300 EV battery packs. There are also companies repurposing used EV battery packs for residential use. Eco Stor, a Norwegian company, has developed a battery storage unit for homes that can store energy from solar panels to use during expensive peak hours of the day. Eco Stor says that its power storage unit can last 10 to 15 years. Used EV battery packs might also be used as energy storage for EV charging stations. According to MotorTrend, Volkswagen plans to use its end-of-life battery packs for energy storage at Electrify America charging stations. It will help offset the cost of using power from local utility companies during pricey peak hours.

Energy battery storage system at the Johan Cruijff Arena

A neat second-life application for used EV battery packs is at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam where 148 used Nissan Leaf battery packs are used for backup power and supplemental energy. The above examples are just some of the various ways in which used EV battery packs are being repurposed. When the capacity of used battery packs is depleted during their second-life application, they can be recycled to help make new EV battery packs. Recycling EV batteries When EV battery packs can't be refurbished or repurposed or have served their second-life application, it's time to recycle them. As with repurposing, since most EV battery packs are still powering vehicles, recycling battery packs is done on a small scale for now. EV battery packs are very complex, and they contain various metals, a liquid electrolyte, circuitry, sensors and more. But what battery recyclers want are the metals, specifically lithium, cobalt and nickel. Those metals have considerable value and can be used to produce new EV batteries. When EV batteries are manufactured, most of their metals are sourced from mining operations in foreign countries. In some cases, these countries have poor human rights records, or the mining operation negatively impacts the local environment. Reducing dependence on foreign countries is just one reason why the U.S. needs its own source of metals needed for EV battery production. Currently, battery recycling in North America doesn't produce enough raw materials for EV battery production, but the hope is that it will in time. In a Wired article, Alissa Kendall, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, said, "Recycled materials could supply more than half of the cobalt, lithium, and nickel in new batteries by 2040, even as EVs get more popular." If battery recycling provides a significant amount of the needed raw materials in the future, then it can also help reduce potential future supply shortages and help keep the price of raw materials from skyrocketing if there is a supply chain disruption. There are other reasons why EV battery recycling is crucial. The Biden administration's recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 encourages sourcing raw materials from the U.S. or from a country that has a free-trade agreement with the U.S. If automakers want their EVs to qualify for the tax credit, then a certain percentage of the rare earth metals in the battery packs must come from the U.S. or a free-trade country. And battery recycling companies are among automakers' sources for the raw materials. A more obvious reason is the need to keep battery packs out of landfills because they can leak hazardous materials into the ground and cause fires. The EPA states that lithium-ion batteries from small electronics caused more than 240 fires at 64 waste management facilities between 2013 and 2020. EV battery recycling locations According to Wired, most lithium-ion battery recycling is currently done in China, where 70% of lithium-ion batteries are made. However, the lithium-ion battery recycling industry is quickly growing in North America. Tesla's former CTO, JB Straubel, founded Redwood Materials, one of North America's largest lithium-ion battery recycling companies. According to Redwood Materials, the company will produce enough anode and cathode (components of battery cells) for 1 million EVs annually by 2025. The company says it recovered 1,268 battery packs from a one-year pilot program in California. Redwood Materials works with several automakers including Ford, Volvo, Volkswagen and Toyota.

Redwood Materials EV battery recycling