The True Cost of Powering an Electric Car

Costs for a Home Charging Setup
In addition to understanding what it will cost to power an EV, it's also important to know the cost of a key piece of at-home technology: the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), along with the cost of its installation. Another potential cost is a residential solar power system, which a growing number of people are considering, either for vehicle charging alone or for powering the car plus household. Let's break down what these things cost.
The Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment: $200-$1,000
Plug-in vehicles today typically come with the ability to charge at home on standard household current, 120 volts, which is called Level 1 charging. They also can charge on faster 240-volt circuits, called Level 2 charging.
If the vehicle has a small battery, under 10 kWh, you can often make do with the Level 1 charging system that comes with the vehicle. For plug-in cars with larger batteries, Level 2 is your best bet for overnight charging and quick top-ups.
Most automakers with plug-in vehicles in their lineups have a preferred charger provider, but there are dozens of companies selling EVSEs. A search online will help you find the features, power output and pricing that best suits your need. Just search for EVSE or EV home chargers. Prices for quality Level 2 home systems can range from just under $200 to more than $1,000 before installation.
Cost of Installation: $800-$1,300
Installation costs for EVSEs vary by region, depending on such factors as local labor rates, materials used, and government permit costs and requirements.
The biggest variable is permit costs, said Ken Sapp, general manager of Qmerit's Energy and EV Solutions unit. The Southern California company specializes in connecting homeowners with qualified EVSE installers throughout the U.S.
Nationally, average costs for a home EVSE installation with a short and uncomplicated 10-foot wiring, which runs from the electrical service box to the charging station location, range from $800 to $1,300, Sapp said.
The costliest region is the Western U.S., where installation can run from $950 to $1,300. The Central U.S. states have the least expensive costs, at $800 to $1,100. Costs in the Southeast states can range from $850 to $1,150, while Northeast costs range from $900 to $1,200.
The Costs of a Solar System: $7,000 and Up
Unless you'll be charging electric cars for many years to come, it can be difficult to make an economic case for installing a solar system just to serve your EV.
In the Los Angeles area, a 1-kilowatt solar system will produce an average of 4 kWh of power per day. A Chevrolet Bolt, which is EPA-rated at 28 kWh/100 miles and is one of the more efficient EVs available, would need at least a 3.5-kW system to get 50 miles of range per daily charge. Such a system costs about $7,000 and doesn't include the cost of a storage battery to hold power for overnight charging. That feature could double the cost. Put another way, a $7,000 system would purchase almost 140,000 miles' worth of power for a Bolt, assuming a rate of 18 cents per kWh.
Solar starts to make more sense if you get a system capable of providing electricity for the household as well as the EV.
Upfront costs of owning a solar system outright can be steep. But on average, a properly sized whole-house solar system will pay for itself over about seven years and will last for at least 25 years. Costs are largely dependent on the size of the system being installed, regional labor rates, the quality of the solar panels and power inverter being used, and the complexity of the installation.
The national average installed cost of a 6-kW system is $13,278, or $2.21 per watt, after applying the 30 percent federal tax credit, according to EnergySage, a Boston-based service that links homeowners with solar system providers across the country.
The range across the country varies from $9,200 to $16,044. In California, a 6-kW system can run from $12,000 to more than $15,000 after the credit. There are a number of solar system financing and leasing programs, and some utilities also offer incentives.
Summing Up
EV charging is unfamiliar territory for anyone raised in a gas-car culture. But it's getting easier all the time to find the electric vehicle supply equipment and rate plan that make ownership of a plug-in car as easy as flipping a light switch.