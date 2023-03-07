How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car?

Here are five key factors that determine the charging time of an electric car:

How does battery size affect charging?

A larger battery will take longer to charge than a smaller battery, all else being equal. EV battery sizes today range from around 30 kWh to more than 200 kWh. To illustrate the impact of battery size on charging time, consider two EVs, both using Level 2 charging (more on that in the next section) at a rate of 9.6 kW, which is the best-case scenario for home chargers utilizing the common NEMA 14-50 wall outlet. One of our EVs has a usable battery capacity of 40 kWh, the other 80 kWh. Not surprisingly, double the battery size means double the charging time:

Usable battery capacity Level 2 charging time (9.6 kW) 40 kWh 4.5 hours from empty to full 80 kWh 9 hours from empty to full

What are the different charging station speeds?

This is the EV equivalent of gas-pump speed, and there are effectively three speeds to be aware of, in order from slow to fast: Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging or Level 3.

Level 1 charging

Level 1 charging means using a standard outlet in your home. Level 1 is the most convenient method but also the slowest, charging at roughly 1.2 kW. For example, a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV using a standard 120-volt outlet will take approximately 60 hours to get to a full charge from empty. On the extreme end, a 2023 GMC Hummer EV, which has a huge battery, could take 200 hours — eight days! — to charge fully using the same outlet.

Level 1 charging is best for plug-in hybrids such as the Toyota Prius Prime, which has a modest 13.3-kWh battery that would be fully charged in about 12 hours.

Level 2 charging

Level 2 charging uses a 240-volt outlet and represents the fastest way to charge at home, as anything greater can only be found in industrial or commercial settings. Level 2 chargers can be found at your workplace, out in public and at home. You'll likely need an electrician to install a 240-volt outlet or verify if you have the proper outlet and if your home can accommodate the extra draw in power. The same Chevy Bolt we referenced earlier would take 7.5 hours to charge from empty to full on a Level 2 charger, assuming a charge rate of 9.6 kW per the NEMA 14-50 setup's maximum output. The Prius Prime would charge up in about two hours, limited by its 6.6-kW onboard charger. The Hummer EV, though, would need a whopping 24.5 hours to go from zero to a full charge.

Vehicle Level 1 charging time (1.2 kW) Level 2 charging time (9.6 kW) 2023 Chevy Bolt EV 60 hours 7.5 hours 2023 GMC Hummer EV 196 hours 24.5 hours

Level 3 (DC fast charging)

DC fast chargers can add range at a rate of 180 to 240 miles per hour, according to a rough estimate by the U.S. Department of Transportation. DC fast chargers are usually found in office parks, shopping centers or dedicated charging stations. It's called DC ("direct current") because in this method of charging, the power goes directly to the battery rather than flowing through the vehicle's onboard charger (more on that below). DC fast stations generally range from 25 kW on the low end to 350 kW on the high end, but don't expect to get the maximum speed for the entire time. Your car will slow the rate down as it gets closer to a full charge, while the output of the DC fast charger itself can also fluctuate based on multiple factors.

DC fast-charging stations are the most expensive way to charge up your EV, and a full charge sometimes approaches the price of a tank of gas. This is due in significant part to their high installation and maintenance costs. We also should note that extended use of DC fast chargers is hard on the battery due to the higher temperatures generated, which can shorten its lifespan. DC fast-charging stations are best used for road trips or when you need to top off for a long day of driving.

In the table below, we use the Tesla Model Y rather than the Chevy Bolt as our EV example because the Bolt EV struggles at DC fast chargers. Specifically, the Bolt EV's battery management system limits its DC fast-charging rate to just 55 kW, which puts it at the back of today's EV pack. The Model Y can charge at up to 250 kW, which is the maximum charge rate at Tesla Supercharger stations. As for the Prius Prime, its lack of support for DC fast charging is typical of plug-in hybrids.