How much electricity does an electric car use?

Thinking in terms of electricity is new to most and might not be easy at first. As on your home's electricity bill, electrical usage for an EV is measured in kWh. A kilowatt (kW) is 1,000 watts (W), and kWh measures the amount of kW used per hour. For example, if you had a kitchen blender that used 1,000 watts (1 kW) when turned on and you left it running for one hour, it would have used 1 kWh of electricity.

The battery size of a modern EV can range anywhere from about 30 kWh in a small EV like the Mini Cooper SE to over 200 kWh in a large and powerful EV like the GMC Hummer EV truck.

However, the battery pack capacity just tells you how much electricity can potentially be stored. The amount you drive and an EV's efficiency are the two numbers you need to determine how much energy it takes to power an electric car.