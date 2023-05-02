Electric Car Battery Replacement Costs

There are several factors that determine the replacement cost of an electric car battery, including the make and model of the car, the size and capacity of the battery, market prices, and the cost of labor. The data at this time is limited, as only a small number of EV models have been on the market long enough to warrant a battery replacement. On average, you can expect the replacement cost of an electric car's battery to run from $5,000 to upward of $15,000, according to an article from Consumer Reports. As a general rule, the larger the battery is, the more expensive it is to replace. If the electric car is still under its factory warranty, the replacement pack would be free to the customer. Here are more details about why an electric car battery's replacement cost can vary so widely.

Make and model: Battery replacement cost is often directly correlated to the make and model of an EV. This is because less expensive electric cars, like the Nissan Leaf, tend to have smaller batteries and will therefore cost less to replace. Large, luxury or long-range electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S or Ford F-150 Lightning often have bigger batteries, which translates to higher replacement costs.

Battery pack type and capacity: Some automakers have designed their electric car battery packs with a modular design, meaning that some portions of the battery pack can be replaced without having to replace the whole thing. In these cases, an individual module can cost anywhere from $1,000 to upward of $3,000 depending on its size. Other automakers chose to use an integrated battery pack, meaning that if some cells in the battery fail, the entire battery will need to be replaced. In this scenario, you'd pay the full price of the battery pack.

Market conditions: For now, the majority of electric car batteries are made with rare earth metals, such as lithium, manganese and cobalt. These metals aren't commonly available worldwide and are therefore subject to price fluctuations based on supply and demand. Upward swings in the prices of these materials will translate to a more expensive battery part cost.

Labor rates: While most of an electric car's battery replacement costs go toward the parts themselves, it will still need a qualified mechanic to install them. Auto mechanics' labor rates vary by city, state, and whether the technician works at a dealership or an independent shop. A ballpark figure for labor costs to replace an EV battery would be about $900 on the low end and upward of $2,000 on the high end.

Warranty coverage: Electric vehicles are federally mandated to have an eight-year or 100,000-mile (whichever comes first) warranty, covering the electric motor and the battery. Though battery cells degrade over time, the warranties also cover premature degradation, with each manufacturer stating the percentage threshold in its warranty. Tesla, for example, says that if the battery falls below 70% of its capacity before the warranty expires, it would replace the battery at no charge. For the Chevrolet Bolt, the battery threshold is 60%. The Nissan Leaf's warranty is slightly different, in that it measures the battery in 12 "segments." If the Leaf's battery falls below nine "segments" while it is under warranty, it would qualify for a replacement. These are a few examples of electric car battery warranty coverage, but keep in mind that acceptable battery degradation levels can change from one year to the next. Also note that the manufacturer may not replace the pack with a brand-new one. In the case of the Bolt, for instance, "The battery will be replaced/repaired ... with a battery appropriate for the age and mileage of the vehicle." Check your warranty guide for information specific to that model.