Edmunds EV Charging Test: How fast does each EV charge?

We test EVs to find out which ones charge the quickest

Dash
  • Jonathan Elfalanby
    Director, Vehicle Testing
    Jonathan Elfalan has worked in the automotive industry since 2005. As a director of vehicle testing at Edmunds, Jonathan has tested and reviewed thousands of cars and written thousands of car-related articles over the course of his career. Jonathan got his start testing cars for Road & Track magazine as a newly minted mechanical engineer grad from University of California, Irvine, and has also contributed to Motor Trend and the Associated Press. He likes to say he learned to drive a manual transmission in a rear-wheel-drive mid-engine vehicle but often omits it was his family's 1991 Toyota Previa minivan.

Latest Highlights

  • Edmunds EV Charging Test provides you fast-charging times required to add range to a vehicle's battery
  • This independent evaluation of fast-charging speeds counters different automakers' charging speed data
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD tops the list with an impressive 868 miles per charging hour
  • The Chevrolet Bolt EUV shows its age, charging at a leisurely 172 miles per charging hour

What's On This Page?

  1. The Leaderboard: Fastest-charging EVs ranked
  2. The Table: Get an in-depth look at our charging test data
  3. FAQs: Learn how Edmunds does this test, why we test, and more

Charging an electric vehicle isn't the same as filling up a gas tank. It does take longer to recharge an EV battery and charging times differ considerably from vehicle to vehicle. Historically, there has been no industry standard for measuring charging speeds — auto manufacturers have been able to pick and choose charging data to highlight the best attributes of their vehicles without scrutiny. The Edmunds EV Charging Test establishes a new standard, based on real-world testing and empirical data. It's the first independent measure of how quickly a car can add range to its battery at a fast charger.

Put simply, it's a measure of how long you'll be stopped to refill on a family road trip. We describe this as the average miles per charging hour, and to provide some additional context, we also quote the average time it takes to add 100 miles of charge. We hope you find it useful.

Edmunds EV Charging Test

The definitive guide to fast-charging speeds

Edmunds tested miles per charging hour
#1
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD (single motor)
868 mi/hr
#2
2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD
769 mi/hr
#3
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD (dual motor)
764 mi/hr
#4
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
690 mi/hr
#5
2022 Kia EV6 GT Line
678 mi/hr
#6
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 dual motor
673 mi/hr
#7
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
593 mi/hr
#8
2023 Genesis Electrified G80
588 mi/hr
#9
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
584 mi/hr
#10
2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range
569 mi/hr
#11
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo (21-in. wheels)
569 mi/hr
#12
2023 Kia EV6 GT
568 mi/hr
#13
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD
543 mi/hr
#14
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range (20-in. wheels)
538 mi/hr
#15
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic
530 mi/hr
#16
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid
523 mi/hr
#17
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350+
518 mi/hr
#18
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring
518 mi/hr
#19
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450+
496 mi/hr
#20
2024 BMW i5 eDrive40
477 mi/hr
#21
2020 Tesla Model Y Performance
476 mi/hr
#22
2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (22-in. wheels)
459 mi/hr
#23
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic
456 mi/hr
#24
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4matic
452 mi/hr
#25
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE
413 mi/hr
#26
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe (19-in. wheels)
413 mi/hr
#27
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
396 mi/hr
#28
2023 BMW iX M60 (22-in. wheels)
393 mi/hr
#29
2022 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor
375 mi/hr
#30
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S dual motor
369 mi/hr
#31
2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor
355 mi/hr
#32
2022 BMW i4 M50 (20-in. wheels)
355 mi/hr
#33
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E CA Route 1
332 mi/hr
#34
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Ext Range
332 mi/hr
#35
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Ext Range RWD
329 mi/hr
#36
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
319 mi/hr
#37
2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition (21-in. wheels)
316 mi/hr
#38
2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition (20-in. wheels)
315 mi/hr
#39
2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition (20-in. wheels)
312 mi/hr
#40
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD
294 mi/hr
#41
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
257 mi/hr
#42
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
179 mi/hr
#43
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier
172 mi/hr
with P3

Updated November 16, 2023

Edmunds logo
Vehicle
Edmunds tested charging losses
2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD769 mi/hr07 min 48 sec26.0 kWh/100 mi240 kW236 kW200 kW9.1%
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S (19-in. wheels)690 mi/hr08 min 41 sec32.3 kWh/100 mi270 kW270 kW223 kW9.0%
2022 Kia EV6 GT Line678 mi/hr08 min 51 sec29.5 kWh/100 mi240 kW236 kW200 kW9.1%
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS584 mi/hr10 min 16 sec38.2 kWh/100 mi270 kW270 kW223 kW9.0%
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo (21-in. wheels)569 mi/hr10 min 32 sec39.2 kWh/100 mi270 kW270 kW223 kW9.0%
2023 Kia EV6 GT568 mi/hr10 min 33 sec35.2 kWh/100 mi240 kW236 kW200 kW9.1%
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range (20-in. wheels)538 mi/hr11 min 08 sec26.2 kWh/100 mi250 kW229 kW141 kW0.9%
2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range569 mi/hr10 min 33 sec23.9 kWh/100 mi250 kW251 kW136 kW0.9%
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid523 mi/hr11 min 27 sec32.1 kWh/100 mi250 kW251 kW168 kW0.7%
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring518 mi/hr11 min 35 sec28.4 kWh/100 mi300 kW270 kW147 kW11.5%
2020 Tesla Model Y Performance476 mi/hr12 min 35 sec29.6 kWh/100 mi250 kW229 kW141 kW0.9%
2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (22-in. wheels)459 mi/hr13 min 03 sec32.0 kWh/100 mi195 kW196 kW147 kW11.0%
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe (19-in. wheels)413 mi/hr14 min 31 sec29.3 kWh/100 mi200 kW210 kW121 kW6.1%
2023 BMW iX M60 (22-in. wheels)393 mi/hr15 min 15 sec37.4 kWh/100 mi195 kW196 kW147 kW11.0%
2022 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor375 mi/hr15 min 58 sec30.1 kWh/100 mi205 kW160 kW113 kW17.7%
2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S dual motor369 mi/hr16 min 14 sec31.4 kWh/100 mi170 kW173 kW116 kW2.6%
2023 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor355 mi/hr16 min 53 sec31.8 kWh/100 mi205 kW160 kW113 kW17.7%
2022 BMW i4 M50 (20-in. wheels)355 mi/hr16 min 54 sec34.1 kWh/100 mi200 kW210 kW121 kW6.1%
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E CA Route 1332 mi/hr18 min 03 sec28.9 kWh/100 mi150 kW163 kW96 kW1.0%
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Ext Range332 mi/hr18 min 04 sec43.7 kWh/100 mi150 kW175 kW145 kW5.6%
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Ext Range RWD329 mi/hr18 min 15 sec29.2 kWh/100 mi150 kW163 kW96 kW1.0%
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum319 mi/hr18 min 47 sec45.4 kWh/100 mi150 kW175 kW145 kW5.6%
2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition (21-in. wheels)316 mi/hr19 min 00 sec46.9 kWh/100 mi215 kW208 kW148 kW8.2%
2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition (20-in. wheels)315 mi/hr19 min 03 sec47.0 kWh/100 mi215 kW208 kW148 kW8.2%
2022 Rivian R1S Launch Edition (20-in. wheels)312 mi/hr19 min 12 sec47.4 kWh/100 mi215 kW208 kW148 kW8.2%
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD294 mi/hr20 min 26 sec32.7 kWh/100 mi150 kW163 kW96 kW1.0%
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance257 mi/hr23 min 22 sec37.4 kWh/100 mi150 kW163 kW96 kW1.0%
2022 Chevrolet Bolt179 mi/hr33 min 31 sec25.7 kWh/100 mi54 kW54 kW46 kW1.7%
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier172 mi/hr34 min 49 sec26.7 kWh/100 mi54 kW54 kW46 kW1.7%
2023 Genesis Electrified G80588 mi/hr10 min 12 sec30.6 kWh/100 mina192 kW180 kW10.2%
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 dual motor673 mi/hr08 min 54 sec30.9 kWh/100 mina241 kW208 kW9.3%
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD (dual motor)764 mi/hr07 min 51 sec27.5 kWh/100 mina242 kW210 kW9.9%
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD (single motor)868 mi/hr06 min 54 sec24.2 kWh/100 mina242 kW210 kW9.9%
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4matic452 mi/hr13 min 16 sec38.7 kWh/100 mi200 kW211 kW175 kW9.6%
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic456 mi/hr13 min 08 sec34.4 kWh/100 mi170 kW179 kW157 kW11.3%
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350+518 mi/hr11 min 34 sec30.3 kWh/100 mi170 kW179 kW157 kW11.3%
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE413 mi/hr14 min 31 sec38.0 kWh/100 mi170 kW179 kW157 kW11.3%
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+593 mi/hr10 min 06 sec29.5 kWh/100 mi200 kW211 kW175 kW9.6%
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic530 mi/hr11 min 18 sec33.0 kWh/100 mi200 kW211 kW175 kW9.6%
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450+496 mi/hr12 min 06 sec35.3 kWh/100 mi200 kW211 kW175 kW9.6%
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro396 mi/hr15 min 09 sec29.3 kWh/100 mi170 kW173 kW116 kW2.6%
2024 BMW i5 eDrive40477 mi/hr12 min 34 sec28.7 kWh/100 mi205 kW214 kW137 kW5.8%
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD543 mi/hr11 min 02 sec35.7 kWh/100 mi215 kW221 kW194 kW12.7%

FAQs

What is fast charging?

Fast charging, sometimes called DC fast charging or Level 3 charging, is the quickest way to charge an EV. Fast-charging stations are typically available to the public and are operated by different companies such as Tesla, Electrify America and ChargePoint.

What does miles per charging hour mean?

Miles per charging hour means how many miles of range an EV can add in an hour of fast charging. A vehicle with a higher miles per charging hour tested figure will ultimately require less of your time spent waiting and charging compared to a vehicle with a lower miles per charging hour figure. Less time charging means more time driving!

How does Edmunds perform its EV charging test?

We teamed up with EV-testing specialists at P3 to get the most detailed charging data. P3 utilizes a device that monitors and records electricity use while an EV is connected to a fast-charging station as well as power request communication between the EV and the station. We then combine P3's data with Edmunds data on how much electricity a car uses per mile of driving to tell you actual miles per charging hour.

Why is Edmunds doing EV charging testing?

There is currently no universal charge time standard to which all manufacturers adhere. You may see one automaker claim its EV can use fast charging to charge from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes, while another touts that its EV can add 100 miles of range in just 20 minutes. It's nearly impossible to compare these different automaker claims and understand which vehicles are actually the best. Similar to the Edmunds EV Range Test, Edmunds EV Charging Test data gives EV shoppers unbiased charging information that they can use to make an informed decision.

Why is knowing an EV's miles per charging hour rate important?

Knowing how quickly a car can charge its battery is important, but so is knowing how efficiently an EV uses the energy in its battery. Miles per charging hour is a calculation that factors in how quickly an EV can charge along with how efficiently it can recharge.

How is miles per charging hour calculated?

The calculation for miles per charging hour is carried out by dividing the average charging power (in kilowatts) by the Edmunds tested consumption figure (kilowatt-hours used for every hundred miles traveled, or kWh/100 miles) and then multiplying the result by 100 to arrive at our mi/hr units. Again it is a measure used to gauge the charging efficiency of electric vehicles, providing insights on how many miles an EV can potentially cover per hour of charging.

What is the Edmunds EV Range Test?

The Edmunds EV Range Test is a real-world EV charging test. It is an apples-to-apples test that makes it easy to compare how quickly different electric vehicles can charge and gain range while connected to a fast-charging station.

What is Edmunds tested consumption?

After we complete the Edmunds EV Range Test on a vehicle and arrive back at our offices with the battery nearly empty, it's charged back to full capacity. The kilowatt-hours used from plug-in to a full charge are tracked. Then, we calculate the consumption based on the miles traveled. This process takes into account any charging losses in the Edmunds tested consumption number.

What is peak charging power?

Peak electric vehicle charging power refers to the maximum rate at which an electric vehicle can accept charge from a charging station. For our purposes here, we are referring specifically to DC fast-charging peak power and not Level 2 AC charging. Charging power is expressed in kilowatts (kW) and is determined by the capabilities of the vehicle's battery management system and the external charging station. The higher the peak charging power, the faster an EV can potentially recharge its battery, improving its convenience and practicality for longer trips or quick top-ups.

So is a high peak charging power always better?

Sort of. It's important to note that peak power values say nothing about how long vehicles sustain those levels. Some vehicles hit their peaks briefly and then drop off at a pretty steady rate, while others are able to maintain a higher power level over a longer period. Peak power rates are also usually realized when an EV's battery is significantly depleted and a vehicle's battery system has been primed to accept power at a high rate.

How do Edmunds and P3 measure peak charging power?

Edmunds and P3 measure peak charging power within the charging window of a vehicle beginning at 10% state of charge up to 80% state of charge. Peak is simply the max value we see at any point during this process.

How do Edmunds and P3 measure average charging power?

Similar to measuring peak charging power, Edmunds and P3 measure average charging power within the charging window of a vehicle beginning at 10% state of charge up to 80% state of charge. The difference here is we look at power from start to finish of the session and take the average value of everything.

Why do Edmunds and P3 test average charging power from 10% to 80%?

Beginning at a low 10% battery charge allows a vehicle's battery pack enough capacity to accept a large flow of energy. By stopping at 80% state of charge, you spare a battery's overall lifespan and better maintain its long-term performance. Charging power for most, if not all, vehicles also significantly slows beyond 80%, so it's often best to unplug at that point and free up that charging station for the next person.

What are charging losses?

Charging losses in an electric vehicle refer to the energy that is lost during the charging process, which can be caused by a variety of factors such as heat generation, efficiency of the charging equipment, and the car's battery management system. An easy way to grasp this in non-EV terms is if you're at a gas station and you're using a leaky gas pump. As you pump fuel into your vehicle, some of it spills out from the pump and lands on the ground, never making it into your gas tank. Depending on how bad the leak is, it may take you a little longer to fill up, not to mention you're paying for all the fuel that isn't making it into your tank.

How does Edmunds measure charging losses?

Edmunds measures charging losses based on the amount of energy used to charge a vehicle from 10% to 80% and compares that figure to what would equal 70% (80% minus 10%) of the total net capacity (the usable battery capacity) of a vehicle. For example, if your battery has a total net capacity of 100 kWh, it should take only 71 kWh to charge it from 10% to 80% (there are 71 increments between 10 and 80). If we measure that it took 80 kWh to charge the battery from 10% to 80%, then charging losses would equal 11.3%.

Jonathan Elfalanby

Jonathan Elfalan has worked in the automotive industry since 2005. As a director of vehicle testing at Edmunds, Jonathan has tested and reviewed thousands of cars and written thousands of car-related articles over the course of his career. Jonathan got his start testing cars for Road & Track magazine as a newly minted mechanical engineer grad from University of California, Irvine, and has also contributed to Motor Trend and the Associated Press. He likes to say he learned to drive a manual transmission in a rear-wheel-drive mid-engine vehicle but often omits it was his family's 1991 Toyota Previa minivan.

