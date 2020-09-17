With 2021 models starting to roll out, now is a great time to shop for the outgoing 2020 models, with automakers offering incentives ranging from low- and no-interest loans to big cash-back offers. We've rounded up some of our top picks for our readers to highlight available offers, but we're just scratching the surface. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for September
Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back
Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer, and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.
Hyundai has offers on several vehicles, but our top pick is 0% APR for up to 72 months on its popular compact SUV, the Tucson. The Hyundai Tucson is our No. 3-ranked small SUV, delivering strong value for the money and a comfortable ride. Read more about the 2020 Tucson
Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months across its product range, including our No. 2-ranked compact SUV, the Mazda CX-5. We love the CX-5 for its upscale interior and agility on the road. Read more about the 2020 CX-5
Toyota currently has promotional rates on many of its vehicles, including 0% APR for up to 60 months on the Toyota Corolla. The Corolla is America's best-selling compact car, popular for its economy, practicality and reputation for reliability. Read more about the 2020 Corolla
Audi is offering 0% APR for up to 66 months on the 2020 Audi A4, plus other deals worth looking into. Our No. 2-ranked small luxury sedan, the A4 offers style, performance, technology and luxury in equal measures. Read more about the 2020 A4
Chrysler is offering zero interest across its lineup, including 0% APR for up to 60 months and a $1,000 cash allowance on the Pacifica minivan. A punchy V6 makes the Pacifica more fun to drive, and the foldaway seats make it incredibly practical. Read more about the 2020 Pacifica
Lexus is offering rare incentives, including 0% APR for up to 60 months on the RX 350. Lexus' five-passenger midsize SUV is quiet and comfortable with abundant cargo capacity. If you need more seating, the RX 350L adds a third row. Read more about the 2020 RX 350
No-interest financing is available across the Subaru lineup, including 0% APR for up to 63 months on the recently redesigned Outback. Subaru's midsize SUV alternative comes with go-anywhere capability baked in and an available suite of advanced safety aids. Read more about the 2020 Outback
BMW is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the electric i3, plus other notable incentives. This highly stylish small electric car makes for an excellent city runabout, though it lacks the range of larger EVs. Read more about the 2020 i3
Ram has a number of offers on the table, including 0% APR for up to 36 months with a $2,000 cash allowance on our top-rated full-size pickup truck. The Ram 1500's unique suspension and upscale cabin make it the most comfortable to ride around in, while the range of strong engines keep it practical for towing and hauling. Read more about the 2020 Ram 1500
Chevy is offering many incentives right now, including $8,500 in customer cash on the Bolt electric vehicle. This zippy, long-range EV makes for an excellent commuter vehicle. It's also worth noting that cash incentives should stack with whatever EV tax rebates are available to buyers. Read more about the 2020 Bolt EV
Dodge is offering a $5,450 cash allowance on the three-row Durango, plus other solid offers. The Durango stands out for its robust towing capacity and selection of powerful engines. Read more about the 2020 Durango
Cadillac has numerous offers on the table, including a $9,500 purchase allowance on the iconic Escalade. An entirely redesigned Escalade is coming next year, so now is a great time to snag a deal on the outgoing model. Read more about the 2020 Escalade