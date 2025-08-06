A big EV with big limitations

The Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet is almost entirely made up of practical vehicles — the type that someone with a family or things to haul around wouldn't hesitate to drive. Except for our recently supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the Dodge Charger, that is. The latter is, to put it lightly, unpopular. Not only is it an electric car with a subpar range, but it's also a two-door with a second row that's spacious but difficult to access.

So after a few weeks of walking by it each morning as its bright red paint dulled due to mounting dust layers, I decided to sign it out to see if the Daytona has some untapped charm.

My first impressions were far from positive. For one, it's a very long car. Sitting just over 17 feet long, the Charger is hard to maneuver through tight spots and driveways. Just take a peek at its freshly curbed front passenger side wheel, courtesy of yours truly. More importantly, its seating position is odd. You have to sit very far forward to get a comfortable grip on its controls, its front chairs don't offer much lateral support, and because they don't drop low enough, you feel like you're sitting a few inches higher than you'd want to. Did I mention that this also kills some of your headroom?

OK, so it's too large to be maneuverable but also somewhat cramped. Is it fun?