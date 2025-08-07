Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid vs. Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid: You Really Can't Go Wrong

There is a surplus of three-row SUVs on sale these days and wading through all of those options can feel daunting. So we're here to help keep things simple for you: These are the two best hybrid midsize three-row SUVs that you can buy, full stop. And if you're in the market for one, your search should start here.

Gathering the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid and the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid was easier than usual, because we own both of them! They are members of our One-Year Road Test fleet, where we keep a car for a year and 20,000 miles to see what it's like to live with day-to-day, though these two are at opposite ends of their time with us. In the case of the Hyundai, it's endured a year of hard use, while the Toyota is just beginning its time with us.