Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10

2020 Cadillac Escalade

What’s new

  • Last year's dual-screen rear entertainment system has been discontinued
  • Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
  • Robust towing capacity
  • Cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
  • Less refined ride and seat comfort than other luxury SUVs
  • Low handling limits and heavy steering
  • High, uneven cargo floor makes loading objects difficult
MSRP Starting at
$75,195
2020 Cadillac Escalade pricing

2020 Cadillac Escalade Review

If you're in the market for a large luxury SUV, the 2020 Cadillac Escalade is likely on your short list. Few other luxury SUVs have as much roadside presence or established history. Thanks to its truck-based origins, the Escalade combines a burly V8 engine with a towing capacity that maxes out at a stout 8,300 pounds. You also get an impressively quiet cabin, three rows of seating, and plenty of features. But this big SUV does come up short in a few areas.

Much of it comes down to those truck-based origins. The Escalade's ride quality and handling capabilities aren't as refined as what you get from nearly all other luxury SUVs. We're also no fans of the Escalade's cargo space, which is small and hard to load with heavy or bulky items.

The Escalade is only five years into its current generation, but its age is definitely showing. Spy shots of a new Escalade redesign are circulating, which may help you decide whether to wait for the next-gen Escalade or shop the competition. In the meantime, we suggest checking out the Lincoln Navigator and the Mercedes-Benz GLS since both are more appealing SUVs overall.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
The Escalade used to be the benchmark of the segment. But as other manufacturers advance the art, the Escalade trots along. Its V8 engine and bold styling are strengths, and the interior isn't far behind. Improvements to ride, handling and cargo space, however, are needed to keep it in the mix.

How does it drive?

7.0
The big V8 is one of the Escalade's greatest assets. The 6.2-liter V8 engine is responsive and torquey and sounds good as the revs rise. It does 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds, remarkable for such a large vehicle. The brakes return expected results, stopping the Escalade from 60 mph in 140 feet, with an appropriately soft pedal and long travel.

We're less enamored with the Escalade when deviating from the straight-ahead. The steering's on-center feel is vague, and the slow ratio means you'll be sawing away at the wheel more than you might expect. Handling is understandably cumbersome, even when you switch the suspension to its Sport mode.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
Ride comfort was once a Cadillac strength, but it suffers noticeably here. The adjustable suspension dampers work well on smooth rolling roads. But they get overwhelmed on a quick succession of bumps and are ineffective against square-edge bumps, such as the choppy conditions found on concrete highways. You can occasionally feel the solid axle jiggling around on certain bumpy roads.

The front seats are generously padded but lack lateral support, which means you might find yourself shifting around to straighten up. For the most part, the interior is quiet and vibration-free. But road noise sneaks in when driving on coarse road surfaces.

How’s the interior?

7.0
With large door apertures and wide, auto-retracting steps, getting in and out of the Escalade is like climbing two steps of tall stairs. The inside of the Escalade is generous, with ample leg-, headroom and shoulder room for first- and second-row passengers. Third-row passengers, however, will feel the pinch.

The Escalade is well-built, and parts-sharing of switches and touch points from the Suburban is the only real sore point. The materials used are noticeably better on the front seats versus the second and third rows. And the hard plastic used in some areas of the interior feels cheap.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The audio system sounds crisp, but the navigation system feels a generation behind. You'll have smoother functionality via smartphone mirroring. Also, the buttons around the display are laggy and lack the haptic feedback of the lower buttons. The glossy infotainment stack shows fingerprints and glare.

The Escalade's advanced driver safety aids generally work well. But lane departure warning comes on later than expected, and auto parking requires a lot of room.

How’s the storage?

6.0
Utility is the realm of the full-size SUV, but the Escalade is underwhelming. Behind the third row is 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space, just about the least spacious in the category. Fold down the seats for 94.2 cubic feet. The high load floor limits cargo height, and loading bulky and heavy items is difficult, requiring a deep reach-over. Got kids? Because the second row can't slide, installing a seat in that row will prevent entry to the third row from that side.

Two-wheel-drive models can tow 8,300 pounds, and four-wheel-drive models can tow 8,100 pounds. Tow mode holds gears longer and keeps revs higher for better acceleration and more engine braking. An adjustable suspension keeps the body level for steady handling. But there's no trailer brake controller.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA rates the 4WD Escalade at 17 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway). We achieved an average of 17.6 mpg in our testing.

Is it a good value?

6.5
This Caddy is a costly SUV that matches its competitors in some areas and falls short in others. Its powertrain is a highlight, but the ride quality, interior quality and infotainment system leave us cold.

Wildcard

7.0
There's a truck under this big SUV. A polished truck, sure, but there's no hiding the solid rear-axle design, huge wheels and road-crushing mass. There's certainly something entertaining about piloting a massive SUV slathered in chrome, but it's not really fun to drive. But outrageous? You bet.

Which Escalade does Edmunds recommend?

All Escalade models benefit from a long list of standard features, so that leaves the choice to what creature comforts appeal to you most. We suggest checking out the Premium Luxury trim that comes with adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse automatic braking, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2020 Cadillac Escalade models

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to yet another level. All Escalade models are equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

The base trim is generously appointed inside and out. Standard equipment highlights include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding split third-row seats. Standard electronic features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a surround-view parking camera system, a navigation system, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system.

For a few more driver aids and a bit more plush equipment, you can step up to the Luxury trim. It adds a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, a camera-based rearview mirror system, and the Driver Awareness package that bundles a variety of driver safety aids.

Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and an overhead-mounted display, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.

The most expensive and most lavishly appointed Escalade is the Platinum trim level. It certainly possesses all the bells and whistles, but you may not need all the extras it provides. The Platinum adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with massaging function, upgraded leather upholstery, and a cooled front-seat center console.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Cadillac Escalade.

Trending topics in reviews

    Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$83,795
    MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
    Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$88,195
    MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
    Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$80,795
    MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
    Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$95,295
    MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Escalade safety features:

    Rear Camera Mirror
    Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
    OnStar
    Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

    Cadillac Escalade vs. the competition

    Cadillac Escalade vs. Lincoln Navigator

    The Lincoln Navigator is our top pick in the class. Coming off a recent full redesign, the new Navigator has a better ride quality than the Escalade and further benefits from its refined interior, greater versatility and increased maneuverability. As an added bonus, the Navigator's cargo area is far more usable and thoughtfully designed.

    Compare Cadillac Escalade & Lincoln Navigator features

    Cadillac Escalade vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz GLS is all-new for 2020, and our initial impressions are very favorable. It comes with all of the latest features and tech, including Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX infotainment system. Furthermore, the GLS has more off-road capabilities than you might think, combined with a versatile cabin, quiet ride and adult-size seating in all three rows.

    Compare Cadillac Escalade & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

    Cadillac Escalade vs. Land Rover Range Rover

    Nothing but the Land Rover Range Rover seems to pack the mix of all-terrain abilities and a luxurious interior. You also get to pick from a seemingly endless list of customization options. Unfortunately, these don't come cheap, and the Range Rover is quite a bit more expensive in an apples-to-apples comparison. Holding it back is a rather weak base engine and an infotainment system that is prone to glitches.

    Compare Cadillac Escalade & Land Rover Range Rover features

