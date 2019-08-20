2020 Cadillac Escalade Review

If you're in the market for a large luxury SUV, the 2020 Cadillac Escalade is likely on your short list. Few other luxury SUVs have as much roadside presence or established history. Thanks to its truck-based origins, the Escalade combines a burly V8 engine with a towing capacity that maxes out at a stout 8,300 pounds. You also get an impressively quiet cabin, three rows of seating, and plenty of features. But this big SUV does come up short in a few areas. Much of it comes down to those truck-based origins. The Escalade's ride quality and handling capabilities aren't as refined as what you get from nearly all other luxury SUVs. We're also no fans of the Escalade's cargo space, which is small and hard to load with heavy or bulky items. The Escalade is only five years into its current generation, but its age is definitely showing. Spy shots of a new Escalade redesign are circulating, which may help you decide whether to wait for the next-gen Escalade or shop the competition. In the meantime, we suggest checking out the Lincoln Navigator and the Mercedes-Benz GLS since both are more appealing SUVs overall.

Our verdict 6.9 / 10

The Escalade used to be the benchmark of the segment. But as other manufacturers advance the art, the Escalade trots along. Its V8 engine and bold styling are strengths, and the interior isn't far behind. Improvements to ride, handling and cargo space, however, are needed to keep it in the mix.

How does it drive? 7.0

The big V8 is one of the Escalade's greatest assets. The 6.2-liter V8 engine is responsive and torquey and sounds good as the revs rise. It does 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds, remarkable for such a large vehicle. The brakes return expected results, stopping the Escalade from 60 mph in 140 feet, with an appropriately soft pedal and long travel.



We're less enamored with the Escalade when deviating from the straight-ahead. The steering's on-center feel is vague, and the slow ratio means you'll be sawing away at the wheel more than you might expect. Handling is understandably cumbersome, even when you switch the suspension to its Sport mode.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Ride comfort was once a Cadillac strength, but it suffers noticeably here. The adjustable suspension dampers work well on smooth rolling roads. But they get overwhelmed on a quick succession of bumps and are ineffective against square-edge bumps, such as the choppy conditions found on concrete highways. You can occasionally feel the solid axle jiggling around on certain bumpy roads.



The front seats are generously padded but lack lateral support, which means you might find yourself shifting around to straighten up. For the most part, the interior is quiet and vibration-free. But road noise sneaks in when driving on coarse road surfaces.

How’s the interior? 7.0

With large door apertures and wide, auto-retracting steps, getting in and out of the Escalade is like climbing two steps of tall stairs. The inside of the Escalade is generous, with ample leg-, headroom and shoulder room for first- and second-row passengers. Third-row passengers, however, will feel the pinch.



The Escalade is well-built, and parts-sharing of switches and touch points from the Suburban is the only real sore point. The materials used are noticeably better on the front seats versus the second and third rows. And the hard plastic used in some areas of the interior feels cheap.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The audio system sounds crisp, but the navigation system feels a generation behind. You'll have smoother functionality via smartphone mirroring. Also, the buttons around the display are laggy and lack the haptic feedback of the lower buttons. The glossy infotainment stack shows fingerprints and glare.



The Escalade's advanced driver safety aids generally work well. But lane departure warning comes on later than expected, and auto parking requires a lot of room.

How’s the storage? 6.0

Utility is the realm of the full-size SUV, but the Escalade is underwhelming. Behind the third row is 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space, just about the least spacious in the category. Fold down the seats for 94.2 cubic feet. The high load floor limits cargo height, and loading bulky and heavy items is difficult, requiring a deep reach-over. Got kids? Because the second row can't slide, installing a seat in that row will prevent entry to the third row from that side.



Two-wheel-drive models can tow 8,300 pounds, and four-wheel-drive models can tow 8,100 pounds. Tow mode holds gears longer and keeps revs higher for better acceleration and more engine braking. An adjustable suspension keeps the body level for steady handling. But there's no trailer brake controller.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA rates the 4WD Escalade at 17 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway). We achieved an average of 17.6 mpg in our testing.

Is it a good value? 6.5

This Caddy is a costly SUV that matches its competitors in some areas and falls short in others. Its powertrain is a highlight, but the ride quality, interior quality and infotainment system leave us cold.

Wildcard 7.0

There's a truck under this big SUV. A polished truck, sure, but there's no hiding the solid rear-axle design, huge wheels and road-crushing mass. There's certainly something entertaining about piloting a massive SUV slathered in chrome, but it's not really fun to drive. But outrageous? You bet.

Which Escalade does Edmunds recommend?

All Escalade models benefit from a long list of standard features, so that leaves the choice to what creature comforts appeal to you most. We suggest checking out the Premium Luxury trim that comes with adaptive cruise control, forward and reverse automatic braking, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2020 Cadillac Escalade models

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to yet another level. All Escalade models are equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.