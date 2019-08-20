2020 Cadillac Escalade
What’s new
- Last year's dual-screen rear entertainment system has been discontinued
- Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power
- Robust towing capacity
- Cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions
- Less refined ride and seat comfort than other luxury SUVs
- Low handling limits and heavy steering
- High, uneven cargo floor makes loading objects difficult
2020 Cadillac Escalade Review
If you're in the market for a large luxury SUV, the 2020 Cadillac Escalade is likely on your short list. Few other luxury SUVs have as much roadside presence or established history. Thanks to its truck-based origins, the Escalade combines a burly V8 engine with a towing capacity that maxes out at a stout 8,300 pounds. You also get an impressively quiet cabin, three rows of seating, and plenty of features. But this big SUV does come up short in a few areas.
Much of it comes down to those truck-based origins. The Escalade's ride quality and handling capabilities aren't as refined as what you get from nearly all other luxury SUVs. We're also no fans of the Escalade's cargo space, which is small and hard to load with heavy or bulky items.
The Escalade is only five years into its current generation, but its age is definitely showing. Spy shots of a new Escalade redesign are circulating, which may help you decide whether to wait for the next-gen Escalade or shop the competition. In the meantime, we suggest checking out the Lincoln Navigator and the Mercedes-Benz GLS since both are more appealing SUVs overall.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
We're less enamored with the Escalade when deviating from the straight-ahead. The steering's on-center feel is vague, and the slow ratio means you'll be sawing away at the wheel more than you might expect. Handling is understandably cumbersome, even when you switch the suspension to its Sport mode.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The front seats are generously padded but lack lateral support, which means you might find yourself shifting around to straighten up. For the most part, the interior is quiet and vibration-free. But road noise sneaks in when driving on coarse road surfaces.
How’s the interior?7.0
The Escalade is well-built, and parts-sharing of switches and touch points from the Suburban is the only real sore point. The materials used are noticeably better on the front seats versus the second and third rows. And the hard plastic used in some areas of the interior feels cheap.
How’s the tech?7.5
The Escalade's advanced driver safety aids generally work well. But lane departure warning comes on later than expected, and auto parking requires a lot of room.
How’s the storage?6.0
Two-wheel-drive models can tow 8,300 pounds, and four-wheel-drive models can tow 8,100 pounds. Tow mode holds gears longer and keeps revs higher for better acceleration and more engine braking. An adjustable suspension keeps the body level for steady handling. But there's no trailer brake controller.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard7.0
Which Escalade does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Cadillac Escalade models
The 2020 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to yet another level. All Escalade models are equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque) and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
The base trim is generously appointed inside and out. Standard equipment highlights include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, automatic parallel and perpendicular parking assist, a hands-free liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding split third-row seats. Standard electronic features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a surround-view parking camera system, a navigation system, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system.
For a few more driver aids and a bit more plush equipment, you can step up to the Luxury trim. It adds a sunroof, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, a camera-based rearview mirror system, and the Driver Awareness package that bundles a variety of driver safety aids.
Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, adds adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and an overhead-mounted display, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.
The most expensive and most lavishly appointed Escalade is the Platinum trim level. It certainly possesses all the bells and whistles, but you may not need all the extras it provides. The Platinum adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with massaging function, upgraded leather upholstery, and a cooled front-seat center console.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$83,795
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$88,195
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$80,795
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$95,295
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escalade safety features:
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
- OnStar
- Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
Cadillac Escalade vs. the competition
Cadillac Escalade vs. Lincoln Navigator
The Lincoln Navigator is our top pick in the class. Coming off a recent full redesign, the new Navigator has a better ride quality than the Escalade and further benefits from its refined interior, greater versatility and increased maneuverability. As an added bonus, the Navigator's cargo area is far more usable and thoughtfully designed.
Cadillac Escalade vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLS is all-new for 2020, and our initial impressions are very favorable. It comes with all of the latest features and tech, including Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX infotainment system. Furthermore, the GLS has more off-road capabilities than you might think, combined with a versatile cabin, quiet ride and adult-size seating in all three rows.
Cadillac Escalade vs. Land Rover Range Rover
Nothing but the Land Rover Range Rover seems to pack the mix of all-terrain abilities and a luxurious interior. You also get to pick from a seemingly endless list of customization options. Unfortunately, these don't come cheap, and the Range Rover is quite a bit more expensive in an apples-to-apples comparison. Holding it back is a rather weak base engine and an infotainment system that is prone to glitches.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac Escalade a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac Escalade?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Cadillac Escalade:
- Last year's dual-screen rear entertainment system has been discontinued
- Part of the fourth Escalade generation introduced for 2015
Is the Cadillac Escalade reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac Escalade a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac Escalade?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac Escalade is the 2020 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,195.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $83,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $88,195
- Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $80,795
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $95,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $85,195
- 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $75,195
- Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $92,295
- 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $78,195
What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade?
More about the 2020 Cadillac Escalade
2020 Cadillac Escalade Overview
The 2020 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac Escalade?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac Escalade and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Escalade.
