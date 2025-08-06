The 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport Is a Pricey Appearance Package

The new trim is an $8,000 upgrade. Is it worth it?

2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport profile
  • The Sport replaces the Sensory trim as the penultimate trim level.
  • It adds interior niceties like massaging front seats ... and lots of dark styling.
  • Despite being called "Sport," it doesn't improve the performance of the luxury SUV.

Batman approves of the 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport, a new trim on the recently redesigned luxury SUV. The Sport trim resides between the Luxe and top-tier Autograph trims, adding dark chrome, dark wood and what appear to be very, very dark gray materials (and vibes).

The QX80 Sport starts at $104,140 MSRP (including destination) and is only available with all-wheel drive. That's an $8,000 upgrade over the second-tier Luxe trim. So, what does the extra cheddar get you? 

2026 Infiniti QX80 interior

The biggest upgrades on the Sport trim aren't its moody paint job, and there are no performance upgrades to be found. The big cheese is what's inside the cabin. You get real leather seats for the first two rows and massaging seats up front. The audio system is also upgraded to a 24-speaker Klipsch setup and you get biometric cooling, which is supposed to monitor your temperature and adjust the climate accordingly. 

Other upgrades are aesthetic. There are sporty 22-inch wheels, some dark chrome exterior trim, dark brown wood trim and an optional two-tone roof. There's also personalized ambient lighting that comes with 64 colors and an Infiniti light that shines on the ground next to the driver's door. Yes, like a Bat-Signal.

2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport wheel

Every QX80, including the Sport, comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower (up 50 hp from the old V8) and 516 lb-ft of torque. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. If you're at all familiar with the QX80, you'll know that's no different from the standard car — which means this Sport pack doesn't really add much in the way of, well, sportiness.

If you want massaging leather seats but don't want to spend the $113,690 it costs to snag the top-spec Autograph, maybe the Sport will earn a spot in your driveway (or black car service). But otherwise, this is another "Sport" package that's more interested in anything but.

2026 Infiniti QX80 side profile


Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

