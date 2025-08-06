The 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport Is a Pricey Appearance Package

Batman approves of the 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport, a new trim on the recently redesigned luxury SUV. The Sport trim resides between the Luxe and top-tier Autograph trims, adding dark chrome, dark wood and what appear to be very, very dark gray materials (and vibes).

The QX80 Sport starts at $104,140 MSRP (including destination) and is only available with all-wheel drive. That's an $8,000 upgrade over the second-tier Luxe trim. So, what does the extra cheddar get you?