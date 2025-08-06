- The Sport replaces the Sensory trim as the penultimate trim level.
- It adds interior niceties like massaging front seats ... and lots of dark styling.
- Despite being called "Sport," it doesn't improve the performance of the luxury SUV.
The 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport Is a Pricey Appearance Package
The new trim is an $8,000 upgrade. Is it worth it?
Batman approves of the 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport, a new trim on the recently redesigned luxury SUV. The Sport trim resides between the Luxe and top-tier Autograph trims, adding dark chrome, dark wood and what appear to be very, very dark gray materials (and vibes).
The QX80 Sport starts at $104,140 MSRP (including destination) and is only available with all-wheel drive. That's an $8,000 upgrade over the second-tier Luxe trim. So, what does the extra cheddar get you?
The biggest upgrades on the Sport trim aren't its moody paint job, and there are no performance upgrades to be found. The big cheese is what's inside the cabin. You get real leather seats for the first two rows and massaging seats up front. The audio system is also upgraded to a 24-speaker Klipsch setup and you get biometric cooling, which is supposed to monitor your temperature and adjust the climate accordingly.
Other upgrades are aesthetic. There are sporty 22-inch wheels, some dark chrome exterior trim, dark brown wood trim and an optional two-tone roof. There's also personalized ambient lighting that comes with 64 colors and an Infiniti light that shines on the ground next to the driver's door. Yes, like a Bat-Signal.
Every QX80, including the Sport, comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 450 horsepower (up 50 hp from the old V8) and 516 lb-ft of torque. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. If you're at all familiar with the QX80, you'll know that's no different from the standard car — which means this Sport pack doesn't really add much in the way of, well, sportiness.
If you want massaging leather seats but don't want to spend the $113,690 it costs to snag the top-spec Autograph, maybe the Sport will earn a spot in your driveway (or black car service). But otherwise, this is another "Sport" package that's more interested in anything but.